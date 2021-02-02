News   Defense News

Nimitz Carrier Group Sails Into Indo-Pacific Command

Feb. 2, 2021 | BY Jim Garamone , DOD News

The USS Nimitz Carrier Strike Group is departing the Central Command area of responsibility and moving into the U.S. Indo-Pacific region, Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby announced today.

"We want to thank all the men and women aboard the ships in that strike crew and the squadrons who supported Central Command now for more than 270 days, ensuring our national security and deterring conflict in a very critical region of the world," Kirby said.

49:54

The carrier is homeported in Bremerton, Washington. It is now in the 7th Fleet area of responsibility and can be called upon for operations, training or humanitarian exercises there. 

The Nimitz's departure means there is no U.S. carrier operating in the Central Command area of operations. Kirby said Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin believes America has "a robust presence in the Middle East." U.S. service members are based in many nations in the Persian Gulf and there is more than enough airpower to counter any adversary. 

Kirby said Austin has constant discussions with U.S. Central Command commander Marine Corps Gen. Frank McKenzie, as well as other combatant commanders. Austin must balance requirements from various parts of the world, and the United States doesn't have an unlimited number of aircraft carriers. 

Plane silhouetted by the sun.
Plane silhouetted by the sun.
USS Nimitz
The aircraft carrier USS Nimitz patrols the Arabian Sea last month. The Nimitz and its accompanying ships have departed the U.S. Central Command area and are operating in the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Navy Seaman Bryant Lang
VIRIN: 210108-N-EB640-1007C

These decisions are carefully weighed, the press secretary said. "Every decision that we make with military forces — air, ground or naval — and certainly, decisions that you make with respect to a capital asset, like an aircraft carrier and its associated, supporting Strike Group is a decision driven by a frank assessment of the threats in the area, and also a frank consideration of the capabilities themselves," Kirby said. "So, absolutely, the secretary was mindful of the larger geostrategic picture when he approved the movement of the Carrier Strike Group from the Central Command area responsibility."

Also playing into the decision is the length of the deployment for the Nimitz sailors and their families. The Nimitz and supporting ships have been deployed longer than is typically required. Austin and CentCom and Navy officials must consider the wear and tear on the sailors, the ships and the aircraft.

Indo pacific Central Command

Explore

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III directed all members of Defense Department advisory committees to resign by Feb. 16, DOD officials said on background.
Challengers who seek to undermine America's interests by force should never doubt the nation's resolve or readiness to thwart their aims, Kathleen H. Hicks said at a hearing to consider her nomination to be deputy secretary of defense.
Octavius Valentine Catto was a baseball player, an Army major during the Civil War and an advocate for the rights of Black Americans.
As the mayor of Salisbury, Maryland, Army Maj. Jacob Day had just begun to grapple with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic when he learned he would be trading in the reigns of city government so he could deploy to Africa for a year. 
Marine Corps Lt. Col. James Dyess lost his life while directing his men during a battle for control of the Marshall Islands in World War II, but his valor and leadership earned him the Medal of Honor. 
Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby thanked Congress for expediting Senate confirmations for the Defense Department and said he looks forward to a speedy confirmation for Kathleen Hicks, President Joe Biden's pick for deputy secretary of defense.
While the personnel of the Defense Department have already done incredible work to combat the coronavirus, they must do more, Max Rose, a special advisor on COVID-19 to the secretary of defense, said.
The Joint All-Domain Command and Control data summit was held to discuss strategy, data standards, application programming interfaces, access management and data security and infrastructure.
Software modernization is about delivering better software at a much greater speed to the warfighters, a Defense Department official said.
The space domain is competitive, congested and contested, and the U.S. must proactively engage to protect and defend its interests there, the commander of U.S. Space Command said.