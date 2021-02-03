News   Defense News

Austin Orders Military Stand Down to Address Challenge of Extremism in the Ranks

Feb. 3, 2021 | BY Jim Garamone , DOD News

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III has ordered a DOD-wide stand down to discuss the problem of extremism in the ranks, Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby said today.

Austin and Army Gen. Mark A, Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, met with service civilian leaders and service chiefs to discuss the problem of extremism. Kirby noted that some of the extremists who stormed the U.S. Capitol on January 6 were active duty service members and others were military veterans.

Oblique aerial photo of Pentagon
Oblique aerial photo of Pentagon
Pentagon View
An aerial view of the Pentagon., Oct. 28, 2018.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Quinn Hurt
VIRIN: 181028-M-YQ395-0060Y

Kirby was quick to say that "the vast majority of men and women who serve in uniform and the military are doing so with honor, integrity and character, and do not espouse the sorts of beliefs that lead to the kind of conduct that can be so detrimental to good order and discipline and in fact is criminal."

Still, Austin said in the meeting with military leaders that while the numbers may be small, they are not as small as anyone would like. "No matter what it is, it is … not an insignificant problem and has to be addressed," Kirby said during a press gaggle in the Pentagon.

The stand down will occur over the next 60 days, Kirby said. This is so "each service, each command and each unit can take the time out to have these needed discussions with the men and women of the force," he said.

There is much that needs to be hammered out including the details of the training that will go along with the stand down and what the secretary and all in the military want to accomplish. The stand down is similar to safety stand downs that units may have, Kirby said. 

Austin called extremism in the ranks a leadership issue, and "it's got to be a leadership issue down to the lowest levels, small unit leadership all the way up to him," Kirby said. "So if you consider it a leadership issue, then maybe there will be some potential solutions there to allow us greater visibility."

This is a thorny problem, one that has raised its head in the past. There is a DOD Instruction aimed at this very problem — DODI 1325.06 "Handling Dissident and Protest Activities Among Members of the Armed Forces."

A Pentagon seal hangs on a wall.
A Pentagon seal hangs on a wall.
Seal and Flag
The Pentagon Press Briefing Room, March 27, 2020.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Lisa Ferdinando, DOD
VIRIN: 200327-D-BN624-2020

The DOD Instruction expressly prohibits military personnel from actively advocating for and participating in supremacist, extremist or criminal gang doctrine, ideology or causes, Kirby said.

There are questions that need to be answered, like what constitutes extremist activity? What is permissible in looking for extremists in the ranks? 

In the meeting today, Austin made it clear that he is still mulling over how  he wants to organize the effort to attack the problem from an institutional perspective, the press secretary said. 

The secretary may establish a task force to get after the problem or perhaps another way. "He hasn't ruled anything in or out," Kirby said.

Austin Defense Secretary

Explore

In a recent teleconference, a defense official discussed human decision-making and the use of artificial intelligence in a Counter-Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems strategy.
The USS Nimitz Carrier Strike Group is departing the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility and moving into the Indo-Pacific region, Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby announced.
Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III directed all members of Defense Department advisory committees to resign by Feb. 16, DOD officials said on background.
Challengers who seek to undermine America's interests by force should never doubt the nation's resolve or readiness to thwart their aims, Kathleen H. Hicks said at a hearing to consider her nomination to be deputy secretary of defense.
Octavius Valentine Catto was a baseball player, an Army major during the Civil War and an advocate for the rights of Black Americans.
As the mayor of Salisbury, Maryland, Army Maj. Jacob Day had just begun to grapple with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic when he learned he would be trading in the reigns of city government so he could deploy to Africa for a year. 
Marine Corps Lt. Col. James Dyess lost his life while directing his men during a battle for control of the Marshall Islands in World War II, but his valor and leadership earned him the Medal of Honor. 
Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby thanked Congress for expediting Senate confirmations for the Defense Department and said he looks forward to a speedy confirmation for Kathleen Hicks, President Joe Biden's pick for deputy secretary of defense.
While the personnel of the Defense Department have already done incredible work to combat the coronavirus, they must do more, Max Rose, a special advisor on COVID-19 to the secretary of defense, said.
The Joint All-Domain Command and Control data summit was held to discuss strategy, data standards, application programming interfaces, access management and data security and infrastructure.