News   Defense News

Defense Personnel to Support FEMA in Vaccination Push

Feb. 5, 2021 | BY David Vergun , DOD News

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III announced today that 1,110 active duty service members will support five Federal Emergency Management Agency vaccinations centers.

Each team will include service members from across the Army, Navy, Air Force and Marines, according to Pentagon officials.

{{slideNumber}}/{{numSlides}} - {{slideCaption}}
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: {{photographer}}
VIRIN: {{virin}}
A health worker prepares a syringe with vaccine.
A health worker inoculates a firefighter.
A Marine is inoculated by another service member.
A masked woman in an Air Force uniform fills out a form.

{{ slideNumber}}/{{numSlides}} {{slideTitle}} - {{slideCaption}}

{{slideInfo.slideNumber}}/{{numSlides}} {{slideInfo.slideTitle}} - {{slideInfo.slideCaption}}

The teams will include medical and support personnel. Each team will be composed of: 15 service members for command and control; 80 for administering vaccinations; 15 registered nurses; 57 clinical staff; and 55 general purpose personnel.

FEMA will determine which site each team supports, Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said.

Kirby noted that masks and social distancing will be enforced on all Defense Department installations to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Spotlight: Coronavirus: DOD Response Spotlight: Coronavirus: DOD Response: https://www.defense.gov/Explore/Spotlight/Coronavirus/

Related Video: Pentagon Press Secretary Holds Briefing
coronavirus covid19vaccine Austin Defense Secretary Air Force Army Navy Marines Corps FEMA

Explore

President Joseph R. Biden Jr. tasked Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III to conduct a global posture review to ensure the footprint of American service members worldwide is correctly sized and supports strategy.
Top military and medical officials gathered for a virtual town hall meeting with service members and their families to discuss COVID-19 vaccinations. 
Army Maj. Walter Reed's contributions to medicine were many. Thanks to him, few know anything about yellow fever and typhoid — diseases that once ravaged military encampments.
The Defense Department and the State Department will work closely and in tandem to better represent to the world the power of American values and ideals, President Joseph R. Biden Jr. said.
The United States and the Russian Federation have agreed to extend the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty for five years, U.S. officials announced.
A DOD-wide stand down will occur over the next 60 days so that each service, command and unit can take the time to have needed discussions about extremism in the ranks, Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby said.
In a recent teleconference, a defense official discussed human decision-making and the use of artificial intelligence in a Counter-Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems strategy.
The USS Nimitz Carrier Strike Group is departing the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility and moving into the Indo-Pacific region, Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby announced.
Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III directed all members of Defense Department advisory committees to resign by Feb. 16, DOD officials said on background.
Challengers who seek to undermine America's interests by force should never doubt the nation's resolve or readiness to thwart their aims, Kathleen H. Hicks said at a hearing to consider her nomination to be deputy secretary of defense.