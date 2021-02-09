News   Defense News

Hicks Takes Reins as Deputy Secretary of Defense

Feb. 9, 2021 | BY Jim Garamone , DOD News

The Defense Department's glass ceiling is cracking: Kathleen H. Hicks was confirmed by the Senate as the 35th deputy secretary of defense late yesterday.

Hicks, a career civil servant who started at the Pentagon as a management intern in 1993, returns to a department buffeted by COVID-19 and looking to counter near-peer competitors. She will work with Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III to "operationalize" the strategy to counter the "pacing challenge" posed by China and the increased threat from a resurgent Russia.

Kathleen H. Hicks smiles while seated at a table.
Kathleen H. Hicks smiles while seated at a table.
Confirmation Hearing
Kathleen H. Hicks appears before the Senate Armed Services Committee in Washington, Feb. 2, 2021, during a hearing to consider her nomination to be deputy secretary of defense.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: EJ Hersom, DOD
VIRIN: 210221-D-DB155-005

During her confirmation hearing at the Senate Armed Services Committee, Hicks said she looked forward to working "alongside women and men — civilian and military — who dedicate their lives to our national defense. They are my colleagues and friends, and I could not be prouder at the prospect of serving with them once more."

Hicks is coming to the job after serving as the senior vice president and Henry A. Kissinger Chair at the Center for Strategic and International Studies — one of the preeminent Washington think tanks.

Hicks holds a Ph.D. in political science from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and a masters from the University of Maryland's School of Public Affairs. She received her undergraduate degree magna cum laude from Mount Holyoke College in Massachusetts.

In her previous Pentagon assignments, Hicks served from 2009 to 2013 in policy offices. In 2012, the Senate confirmed her as the principal deputy undersecretary of defense for policy where she was responsible for advising the secretary of defense on global and regional defense policy and strategy pertaining to such areas as the Asia-Pacific and Persian Gulf regions, Syria and Europe. Before that she served as deputy undersecretary of defense for strategy, plans and forces, leading the development of the 2012 Defense Strategic Guidance and the 2010 Quadrennial Defense Review and crafting guidance for future force capabilities, overseas military posture, and contingency and theater campaign plans.

Three civilians lean over to look at a small device being held in the hand of a service member as other service members watch.
Three civilians lean over to look at a small device being held in the hand of a service member as other service members watch.
Hicks Visit
Kathleen Hicks, then deputy undersecretary of defense for strategy, plans and forces, listens to Marine Corps Col. Frank Donovan describe a new communication system on board the USS Iwo Jima in 2012. Hicks' visit was focused on learning about the broad capabilities of the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit and the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group during their Certification Exercise. Hicks has been confirmed by the Senate to be the deputy secretary of defense.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Chad Kiehl
VIRIN: 120207-M-RO494-005

Austin will oversee a global posture review in the coming weeks. Hicks said she would help translate the rhetoric of strategic competition into the reality of execution.

China is foremost in her mind because China's military modernization is worrisome. "Armed conflict between the United States and China is not desirable, and it is not inevitable," she said during the confirmation hearing. "The U.S. military plays a critical role in preventing that outcome. Even as we stand ready today, we must modernize our concepts, capabilities, workforce and budget for deterrence to endure."

Dealing with near-peer competitors requires allies and partners and Hicks will work to reinvigorate this outreach. 

Hicks will also assist Austin in bringing enduring, consistent focus to Total Force health and quality. "We must root out violent extremism, systemic racism, sexual assault and harassment, and other inhibitors to readiness, and this is a matter of readiness," she said. "We will not be able to attract and retain the world's finest force, one that represents our democracy, if we cannot hold accountable those who threaten its viability from within."

Deputy Defense Secretary Hicks

Explore

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III directed commanding officers and supervisors at all levels to conduct a one-day stand-down with their personnel within the next 60 days to discuss the problem of extremism in the ranks.
Sailors assigned to the Navy's only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan, began receiving the second shot of the COVID-19 vaccine in early February.
Before rising to the rank of Army command sergeant major, World War II Cpl. Paul B. Huff led a group of soldiers on a dangerous reconnaissance mission in Italy where his actions would earn him the Medal of Honor.
Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III announced that 1,110 active duty service members will support five Federal Emergency Management Agency vaccinations centers.
President Joseph R. Biden Jr. tasked Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III to conduct a global posture review to ensure the footprint of American service members worldwide is correctly sized and supports strategy.
Top military and medical officials gathered for a virtual town hall meeting with service members and their families to discuss COVID-19 vaccinations. 
Army Maj. Walter Reed's contributions to medicine were many. Thanks to him, few know anything about yellow fever and typhoid — diseases that once ravaged military encampments.
The Defense Department and the State Department will work closely and in tandem to better represent to the world the power of American values and ideals, President Joseph R. Biden Jr. said.
The United States and the Russian Federation have agreed to extend the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty for five years, U.S. officials announced.
A DOD-wide stand down will occur over the next 60 days so that each service, command and unit can take the time to have needed discussions about extremism in the ranks, Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby said.