News   Defense News

DOD Leaders Will Address Extremism in the Ranks

Feb. 8, 2021 | BY David Vergun , DOD News

On Feb. 5, Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III ordered a Defense Department-wide stand down to discuss the problem of extremism in the ranks. He directed commanding officers and supervisors at all levels to conduct a one-day stand-down with their personnel within the next 60 days. 

46:11

Austin made it very clear that leaders have discretion to tailor discussions with personnel as appropriate to each command. Such discussions should include the importance of the oath of office that service members take, impermissible behaviors, and procedures for reporting suspected or actual extremist behaviors, Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby said at a press briefing today.

"What [Austin] didn't want to do is be overly prescriptive on this because every command is different, every service is different. And, of course, some commands are very much in harm's way right now, and you have to make sure that they can do this in a way that doesn't impede their ability to accomplish missions around the world," Kirby said.

"This is, importantly, an opportunity for leadership to listen to the men and women they lead and to their concerns, to their experiences, and maybe even to their possible solutions for how to tackle this problem," Kirby said.

A man at a lectern answers questions from an audience of reporters.. A sign indicating that he is at the Pentagon is behind him.
A man at a lectern answers questions from an audience of reporters.. A sign indicating that he is at the Pentagon is behind him.
Press Briefing
Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby answers questions from the news media at the Pentagon, Feb. 8, 2021.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Air Force Staff Sgt. Jack Sanders, DOD
VIRIN: 210208-D-X1929-001

The secretary believes this will be a very deliberate process to try to tackle this problem, Kirby said. "He understands that a one-day stand-down across the force isn't going to solve everything, but it might bring to light concerns and experiences."

The department has not been centrally tracking extremism in the ranks and doesn't have a database it can pull information from, Kirby said, adding that having one will be open for discussion. Currently, civilian law enforcement tracks a lot of that.

Kirby noted that the service chiefs have some good ideas that they're sharing with the defense secretary. One of their ideas has to do with educating the force, beginning in basic training or even before that.

A man speaks.
A man speaks.
Kirby Talk
Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby briefs the news media at the Pentagon, Feb. 8, 2021.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Air Force Staff Sgt. Jack Sanders, DOD
VIRIN: 210208-D-XI929-2121

Having a discussion about educating service members who are about to separate is another topic that will be discussed, he said.

Kirby said some extremist groups have been successful at recruiting service members separating from the military because some service members espouse the same ideologies as the groups. More critically, the groups value service members' expertise with weapons, leadership skills and management capabilities. "So, there's an organized — almost aggressive — effort by some of these groups to pull veterans into their circle."  

Related News Release: DOD Stand-Down to Address Extremism in the Ranks
Related Publication: DOD Stand-Down to Address Extremism in the Ranks
Defense Secretary Austin

Explore

Sailors assigned to the Navy's only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan, began receiving the second shot of the COVID-19 vaccine in early February.
Before rising to the rank of Army command sergeant major, World War II Cpl. Paul B. Huff led a group of soldiers on a dangerous reconnaissance mission in Italy where his actions would earn him the Medal of Honor.
Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III announced that 1,110 active duty service members will support five Federal Emergency Management Agency vaccinations centers.
President Joseph R. Biden Jr. tasked Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III to conduct a global posture review to ensure the footprint of American service members worldwide is correctly sized and supports strategy.
Top military and medical officials gathered for a virtual town hall meeting with service members and their families to discuss COVID-19 vaccinations. 
Army Maj. Walter Reed's contributions to medicine were many. Thanks to him, few know anything about yellow fever and typhoid — diseases that once ravaged military encampments.
The Defense Department and the State Department will work closely and in tandem to better represent to the world the power of American values and ideals, President Joseph R. Biden Jr. said.
The United States and the Russian Federation have agreed to extend the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty for five years, U.S. officials announced.
A DOD-wide stand down will occur over the next 60 days so that each service, command and unit can take the time to have needed discussions about extremism in the ranks, Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby said.
In a recent teleconference, a defense official discussed human decision-making and the use of artificial intelligence in a Counter-Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems strategy.