News   Defense News

Austin Says Afghanistan, Iraq, China Among Topics at NATO Meeting

Feb. 19, 2021 | BY Jim Garamone

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III briefed Pentagon reporters on the results of NATO's virtual Defense Ministerial, discussing the decisions to increase NATO support in Iraq and defer a decision about NATO troops in Afghanistan, and summarizing discussions among allies and partners about China.

28:35

It was Austin's first Pentagon briefing since taking office. 

The importance of the alliance to American strategy was apparent since Day 1, as Austin's first call upon entering the Pentagon was to NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III speaks while sitting at a desk with a phone on it.
Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III speaks while sitting at a desk with a phone on it.
NATO Call
Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III talks with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg via speakerphone at the Pentagon, Jan. 22, 2021. Austin's first call upon entering the Pentagon was to the secretary general.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Lisa Ferdinando, DOD
VIRIN: 210122-D-BN624-1037R

Austin said the discussions were productive and covered a wide range of NATO concerns. The alliance does face challenges, including a resurgent Russia's disruptive technologies, climate change, the ongoing war in Afghanistan, the persistent threat of terrorism, and an increasingly aggressive China. Exacerbating all of these challenges is the COVID-19 pandemic.

Austin said his first goal in the ministerial was to detail President Joe Biden's commitment to NATO and underscore that the United States values allies and partners around the world. He emphasized that U.S. foreign policy will be led by diplomats supported by a strong military. 

"I also stressed our ironclad commitment to the security guarantee under Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty," he said. "I don't use that word 'ironclad' lightly. Our shared responsibility as allies – our duty – is to protect our populations and our territory. And to meet that duty we require what the secretary general refers to as credible deterrence and defense."

The flags of NATO members blow in the wind.
The flags of NATO members blow in the wind.
NATO Flags
The flags of NATO members fly in front of the organization's headquarters in Brussels.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: NATO photo
VIRIN: 210216-O-ZZ999-001

Doing this requires commitment and funding. Austin was pleased that nine NATO allies now meet or exceed the alliance's goal of 2% of gross domestic product spent on defense. After years of reductions, the alliance is now in the seventh year of defense spending increases. "Naturally, we want this trend to continue, and we want to see every member of the alliance contribute their fair share," he said.

The secretary noted that Sweden, Finland and representatives from the European Union joined the talks and were especially helpful on their views about China. "Indeed, I applaud NATO's work on China, and I made it clear that the United States is committed to defending the international rules-based order, which China has consistently undermined for its own interests," he said.

He reiterated that the United States sees China as the pacing challenge. "We believe NATO can help us better think through our operating concepts and investment strategies, when it comes to meeting that challenge," Austin said. 

A Pentagon seal hangs on a wall.
A Pentagon seal hangs on a wall.
Seal and Flag
The Pentagon Press Briefing Room, March 27, 2020.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Lisa Ferdinando, DOD
VIRIN: 200327-D-BN624-2020

The ministers spent a full day discussing the NATO missions in Iraq and Afghanistan. 

"On Iraq, I reiterated our strong commitment to the defeat of ISIS and to supporting Iraq's long-term security, stability and prosperity," he said. "That's a commitment that I made to my Iraqi counterpart and the Iraqi minister of interior just the other day after last weekend's deadly rocket attack in Erbil. I also welcomed that expanded NATO mission in Iraq that responds to the desires and aspirations of the Iraqi government." 

In Afghanistan, the secretary walked the allies through U.S. thinking as the Biden administration comes to grips with the reality on the ground. "The bottom line is this: We are committed to a responsible and sustainable end to this war, while preventing Afghanistan from becoming a safe haven for terrorist groups that threaten the interest of the United States and our allies," he said. 

Two men dressed in business suits walk down a hall and talk followed by other people.
Two men dressed in business suits walk down a hall and talk followed by other people.
Biden and Austin
President Joe Biden talks with Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III during a visit to the Pentagon, Feb. 10, 2021. Austin has pledged to root out sexual assault and extremism in the Defense Department.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Lisa Ferdinando, DOD
VIRIN: 210210-D-BN624-0091

Austin said the United States wants to see "a just and durable end" to the long-running conflict. 

The administration is conducting an interagency review of the situation in Afghanistan, including all relevant options with full consideration of the consequences of any potential course of action, Austin said.

"We are mindful of the looming deadlines," he continued. "But we want to do this methodically and deliberately."

Austin said the Taliban violence is too high and that more progress must be made in Afghan-led negotiations. "I urge all parties to choose the path towards peace," he said. "The violence must decrease now. I told our allies that no matter what the outcome of our review, the United States will not undertake a hasty or disorderly withdrawal from Afghanistan that puts their forces or the alliance's reputation at risk."

No decisions about future force posture have been made, the secretary said. In the meantime, current missions will continue and commanders have the right and the responsibility to defend themselves and their Afghan partners against attack. 

Any move ahead will be made after consultations among all those interested parties. "There will be no surprises," he said. "We will consult each other, consult together, decide together and act together."

Spotlight: NATO Spotlight: NATO: https://www.defense.gov/Explore/Spotlight/NATO/

Austin Defense Secretary NATO coronavirus

Explore

Sexual assault and extremism will not be tolerated in the Defense Department, and steps are being taken to ensure that, Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III said at a Pentagon press briefing.
The United States is back and ready to work with like-minded nations to find solutions to the world's pressing problems, President Joe Biden told the Munich Security Conference.
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said defense ministers agreed to raise troop numbers in Iraq and push for peace in Afghanistan.
Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III was pleased with the discussions held as part of the virtual NATO Defense Ministerial, Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby said.
Several Defense Department officials testified before the House Armed Services Committee about DOD's evolving role in responding to COVID-19.
Europe and North America have an opportunity to open a new chapter in the security relationship within NATO, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said.
Leaders from U.S. Northern Command and the Federal Emergency Management Agency held a virtual press conference to discuss COVID-19 relief efforts.
The goal of the Defense Department is to provide safe, quality housing for military members and their families, a DOD official told lawmakers.
NATO defense ministers will look to the future of the alliance during their virtual ministerial this week, said Mark Jones, director of NATO Policy for DOD.
President Gerald Ford played football at the University of Michigan before joining the Navy where he served on the aircraft carrier USS Monterey which saw combat in the Pacific Theater during World War II.