News   Reform

Quantum Science to Deliver Cutting-Edge Technology to Warfighters, Official Says

Feb. 23, 2021 | BY David Vergun , DOD News

During Engineers Week, the Defense Department is highlighting its efforts to develop a diverse and well-educated future engineering workforce and to increase understanding of and interest in engineering and technology.

Quantum science is important for the Defense Department because of the revolutionary technologies that it will bring to warfighters, the principal director for quantum science in the office of the undersecretary of defense for research and engineering said in an interview recently.

Among the technologies in development are advances in quantum computing and networks that are many times more effective at encrypting or decrypting today's communications, Paul Lopata said.

A large room filled with equipment is bathed in colorful lights.
A large room filled with equipment is bathed in colorful lights.
Colorful Room
The Army is conducting research on quantum computing at the Army Research Laboratory in Adelphi, Md.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Army
VIRIN: 210202-O-ZZ999-004M

DOD scientists and civilian partners are working with the National Institute of Standards and Technology to develop new cryptographic standards that ensure information stays private, he added.

Quantum sensors are another exciting future possibility that could be used for such things as missile and aircraft tracking, as well as more advanced gyros and accelerometers, he said.

A graphic depicts an atom.
A graphic depicts an atom.
Atom Photo
A graphic shows a stylized version of an atom.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Army
VIRIN: 210202-O-ZZ999-003M

"We're just starting to understand the possibilities," he said.

An application where quantum science is used today is in powering the atomic clocks used by GPS satellites, which must be precisely synchronized. Lopata said that's important because military systems such as aircraft and missiles need to have a great deal of precision, navigation and timing.

Lopata likened quantum science to the military's first use of electricity in the 1800s, which was used to power telegraphs — the first information technology of its kind that greatly improved long distance command, control and communications.

A scientist works with equipment attached to wires.
A scientist works with equipment attached to wires.
John Hannegan
John Hannegan, a graduate student and research scientist at the University of Maryland, adjusts photon collection optics in preparation for linking the trapped ion lab with another quantum lab. He is working with Army research at the Army Research Laboratory in Adelphi, Md.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Army
VIRIN: 210202-O-ZZ999-001M

Of course, the U.S. isn't the only nation pursuing quantum science for military use, he said. So-called great power competitors Russia and China are, as well.

Fortunately, so are our allies and partners, he said, meaning that these nations can and are collaborating on some of these quantum science projects.

In the U.S., the department is leveraging academia and the private sector to advance quantum science, Lopata said. DOD's efforts are concentrated in each of the service's research laboratories and engineering departments, as well as organizations that include the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency.

A graphic depicts a ball of light and a series of zeros and ones.
A graphic depicts a ball of light and a series of zeros and ones.
Binary Code
A graphic depicts binary code.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Army
VIRIN: 210202-O-ZZ999-002M

There's a wide range of basic scientists, applied scientists and engineers looking to understand how the department can take advantage of quantum science and apply it to current and new systems, he said.

"DOD is a top tier place to be a quantum scientist because of the broad possibilities for research, the opportunity to pioneer new technologies, and the ability to serve our country," he said.

reform Science technology russia China Engineering

Explore

When the COVID-19 virus spread to the United States, the Defense Department took on many roles: protecting its people, supporting the national pandemic response, and ensuring the armed forces were ready to meet DOD's national security mission, a department official said.
The Iraqi government is investigating three attacks on U.S. bases in the country and is doing a careful and complete job, Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby said.
There's a lot that engineers within the Defense Department have in common with their counterparts in the private sector, but it's what's different that makes them so important to the defense of the nation.
Engineers who have experience in both the public and private sector bring a lot of value to their employers, said the principal director for fully networked command, control and communications within the office of the undersecretary of defense for research and engineering.
Engineers are critical to the Defense Department's efforts to achieve its goals and priorities in space, according to the department's principal director for space.
Before he became a country music legend, Charley Pride played baseball in the Negro Leagues and in the Army, where his team won the "All Army" sports championship in 1957.
A commission to examine the problem of sexual assault in the military should begin work soon, and will have 90 days to compile its recommendations.
When 22-year-old Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Lester W. Weber was tested in Vietnam, he proved his courage, and then some. His valor during the hardest of times earned him the Medal of Honor.
Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III addresses extremism in the military in a message released Feb. 19, 2021.
Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III discussed the results of NATO's virtual Defense Ministerial during his first Pentagon briefing since taking office.