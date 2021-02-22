News   Defense News

Commission Examining Problem of Sexual Assault in Military to Start Soon

Feb. 22, 2021 | BY Jim Garamone , DOD News

The commission to examine the problem of sexual assault in the military should begin work soon, and Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III is looking forward to their recommendations, Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby said during a news conference this afternoon.

34:31

The commission has 90 days to compile its recommendations. Kirby said the secretary will not wait until the end of the commission to implement recommendations he feels would be helpful.

Kirby also said DOD officials will consult with congressional leaders as the commission comes together. Austin met with senior Pentagon leaders today to give them his feedback on their inputs for combatting sexual assault. "As you know, it was his first directive on his second day in office to ask the services to provide him input on what they felt they were doing right, what they needed to improve and the ideas they had going forward," Kirby said. "He had the opportunity to review that work and talk to them about that today. It was a good productive discussion."

Man speaks while standing at a lectern.
Man speaks while standing at a lectern.
Behind the Scenes
Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby briefs the Pentagon press corps, Feb. 22, 2021.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Lisa Ferdinando, DOD
VIRIN: 210222-D-BN624-0392

Austin told the leaders, which included the service chiefs, that by the end of the week he will formally announce the formation, make-up and start of the 90-day commission. With more granularity and more detail. 

Kirby was also asked about the dearth of information about extremism in the ranks. He said everyone would like better information on the extent of the problem of extremism in the department but it is not really something people readily admit to. "We get a sense that the problem is largely driven by conduct and behavior," Kirby said. 

Even then it is sometimes difficult to ascertain if the conduct is driven by ideology or some other factor, he said. 

Kirby also spoke about the missile attack in Baghdad today. That attack followed one in Erbil last week that killed an American and wounded others. He said there is no attribution for the attacks. 

Man speaks while standing at a lectern.
Man speaks while standing at a lectern.
Pentagon Briefing
Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby briefs the Pentagon press corps, Feb. 22, 2021.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Lisa Ferdinando, DOD
VIRIN: 210222-D-BN624-0082

He could not tie the attacks together. "It's difficult to say with certainty whether there's a strategic calculation driving this … recent uptick in attacks, or whether this is just a continuation of the sorts of attacks we've seen in the past," he said.

U.S. officials will work closely with Iraqis — who are leading the investigation. "We're there to counter ISIS, at the invitation of the Iraqi government," Kirby said. "Our commanders — just like the Iraqi commanders — have the right of self-defense."

Related News: DOD Taking Steps to Prevent Sexual Assault and Extremism
Austin Defense Secretary Sexual Assault Awareness

Explore

When 22-year-old Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Lester W. Weber was tested in Vietnam, he proved his courage, and then some. His valor during the hardest of times earned him the Medal of Honor.
Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III addresses extremism in the military in a message released Feb. 19, 2021.
Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III discussed the results of NATO's virtual Defense Ministerial during his first Pentagon briefing since taking office.
Sexual assault and extremism will not be tolerated in the Defense Department, and steps are being taken to ensure that, Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III said at a Pentagon news briefing.
The United States is back and ready to work with like-minded nations to find solutions to the world's pressing problems, President Joe Biden told the Munich Security Conference.
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said defense ministers agreed to raise troop numbers in Iraq and push for peace in Afghanistan.
Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III was pleased with the discussions held as part of the virtual NATO Defense Ministerial, Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby said.
Several Defense Department officials testified before the House Armed Services Committee about DOD's evolving role in responding to COVID-19.
Europe and North America have an opportunity to open a new chapter in the security relationship within NATO, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said.
Leaders from U.S. Northern Command and the Federal Emergency Management Agency held a virtual press conference to discuss COVID-19 relief efforts.