News   Defense News

Joint Warfighting is the Future, SEAC Says

Feb. 24, 2021 | BY C. Todd Lopez , DOD News

Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman Ramón "CZ" Colón-López said his leadership philosophy has remained largely unchanged from his time in the Air Force: "collaboration without encroachment."

"I see myself as a sensor, a synchronizer and an integrator for the total force," said Colón-López, during an online discussion today that was part of the Air Force Association's 2021 Virtual Aerospace Warfare Symposium. "A lot of that comes with understanding the issues that are exclusive to the services."

A man in military uniform holds a booklet above his head.
A man in military uniform holds a booklet above his head.
Warfare Symposium
Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Ramón "CZ" Colón-López spoke Feb. 24, 2021, as part of the Air Force Association's 2021 Virtual Aerospace Warfare Symposium.
Download Image
Image Details
VIRIN: 210224-D-ZZ999-001C

The SEAC said he always works in partnership with senior enlisted advisors from the military services to solve problems in a joint way.

"The one thing that we're in the habit of doing is always getting around a table to discuss the issues, find the connective tissue between those particular items and then come up with the best solutions," he said.

For most of the last 20 years, the U.S. military has been fighting a counter-insurgency and counter-terrorist war, Colón-López said. That fight has been successful because it was a joint fight from the start.

"It has taken a joint effort, a multinational effort, to get after the mission at hand," he said. "That is the model that we're going to follow from now on. So the joint perspective is critical to the success of future missions."

A man in a military uniform kicks a deflated ball to two children.
A man in a military uniform kicks a deflated ball to two children.
Playful Game
Cpl. Justin P. Wilson, 1st Marine Logistics Group (forward), plays a pickup game of soccer with Iraqi children at a construction site in Habbaniyah, Iraq, Oct. 13, 2006. Operations in Iraq and Afghanistan were a joint effort all along and joint warfighting is widely considered to be the future of combat operations.
Download Image
Image Details
VIRIN: 061013-M-ZZ999-005C
A military aircraft is refueled by another military aircraft.
A military aircraft is refueled by another military aircraft.
B-52 Stratofortress
A B-52 Stratofortress receives fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker over the Indian Ocean, March 24, 2003. Both aircraft flew in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom. Operations in Iraq and Afghanistan and were a joint effort all along. Joint warfighting is widely considered to be the future of operations.
Download Image
Image Details
VIRIN: 030324-F-ZZ999-007C

A new document, titled "Developing Enlisted Leaders for Tomorrow's Wars," is scheduled to be released by the Joint Staff this week, Colón-López said. That document will spell out expectations for enlisted leaders in the joint force.

"The intent and the purpose of this particular document is to provide you a foundation of expectations from every member fighting a joint war," Colón-López said.

He said the professional military education vision document was written in collaboration with all the service senior enlisted advisors, the National Guard Bureau and the Coast Guard.

A military ship moves through the water.
A military ship moves through the water.
USS Whirlwind
The patrol craft USS Whirlwind protects Iraq's oil terminals in the North Persian Gulf, April 14, 2006. Operations in Iraq and Afghanistan were a joint effort all along and joint warfighting is widely considered to be the way combat operations will be carried out in the future.
Download Image
Image Details
VIRIN: 060414-N-ZZ999-001C

"The reason we did that is because the multiple approaches to leadership that we have, based on the different cultures of the services, is what matters the most for a joint warfighter," he said. "Once we build the right airman, soldier, guardian, sailor, Marine and Coast Guardsmen, to be able to go ahead and fight in the joint arena, there are three things that we require, and that is character, competence and commitment. And from that, we start growing you into a more rounded entity to be able to go ahead and execute the mission, anytime, at any place."

Solving Problems at the Lowest Level

Colón-López also said that the No. 1 solution to sexual assault, harassment, suicides and other issues in the services won't come from the Pentagon, it'll come from enlisted leaders.

"It's no secret that we have been living in some pretty tough times here lately ... we're dealing with sexual assault, harassment, suicide, many other issues — diversity and inclusion — that are plaguing and eroding the cohesion of military services," he said.

A helicopter sits in silhouette at dusk.
A helicopter sits in silhouette at dusk.
Apache Longbow
An AH-64 Apache Longbow sits ready for a night mission in northern Iraq, Oct. 12, 2007. Operations in Iraq and Afghanistan were a joint effort all along and joint warfighting is widely considered to be the way combat operations will happen in the future.
Download Image
Image Details
VIRIN: 071012-A-ZZ999-003

Fixing those problems must start at the lowest level — where those problems occur — not at the highest levels, where policy is made, Colón-López said.

"You deserve what you tolerate," Colón-López said. "If you see a problem, don't walk past it — take action. If you have a fix, voice it. And if you need to stand up for somebody, stand tall and make sure that your voice and your actions carry the mail to the people that need to correct that. This is all about personal involvement and accountability — and we can do that at the lowest levels. Do not wait for the institution to spoon feed you the solutions that are intrinsic to mission command."

seac Sexual Assault Awareness Colon-Lopez Suicide Awareness

Explore

Military and civilian engineers share a unique mission within the Defense Department – to advance cutting-edge engineering technology, systems and practices in specializations that range from cyber and space to hypersonics and quantum science and more, all in support of the warfighter.
There's a lot that engineers within the Defense Department have in common with their counterparts in the private sector, but it's what's different that makes them so important to the defense of the nation.
The Defense Department's cyber workforce is tasked with defending virtually every system that the department relies on to protect national security, a cyber leader said.
When the COVID-19 virus spread to the United States, the Defense Department took on many roles: protecting its people, supporting the national pandemic response and ensuring the armed forces were ready to meet the national security mission.
The Iraqi government is investigating three attacks on U.S. bases in the country and is doing a careful and complete job, Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby said.
Engineers who have experience in both the public and private sector bring a lot of value to their employers, said the principal director for fully networked command, control and communications within the office of the undersecretary of defense for research and engineering.
Engineers are critical to the Defense Department's efforts to achieve its goals and priorities in space, according to the department's principal director for space.
Quantum science is important for the Defense Department, because of the revolutionary technologies that it will bring to the warfighters, a DOD official said.
Before he became a country music legend, Charley Pride played baseball in the Negro Leagues and in the Army, where his team won the "All Army" sports championship in 1957.
A commission to examine the problem of sexual assault in the military should begin work soon, and will have 90 days to compile its recommendations.