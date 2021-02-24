News   Defense News

Austin Visits Northern Command, Los Angeles to Get Ground-Level Truth on COVID-19 Fight

Feb. 24, 2021 | BY Jim Garamone , DOD News

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III is getting the ground-level truth on the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic today as he visits U.S. Northern Command and meets with soldiers supporting the vaccination efforts in Los Angeles.

Northcom is coordinating the operation to get "shots in arms" and the Los Angeles effort is doing just that. Active duty teams are at California State University, Los Angeles to help vaccinate 6,000 people per day. The troops are there in support of the Federal Emergency Management Agency and work as part of the whole-of-government approach. 

A soldier wearing a face mask and gloves kneels down to give a shot in the arm of a woman sitting in a chair.
A soldier wearing a face mask and gloves kneels down to give a shot in the arm of a woman sitting in a chair.
COVID-19 Vaccine
Army Spc. Kidanny Serrano administers a COVID-19 vaccine to a Los Angeles resident at the California State University Los Angeles community vaccination center, Feb. 18, 2021. Serrano is a combat medic assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Troop, 2nd Squadron, 1st Cavalry Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division. Team members deployed from Fort Carson, Colo., to support the Defense Department's pandemic response operations.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Army Capt. Daniel Parker
VIRIN: 210218-A-UQ561-8453
A soldier wearing a face mask leans over to a car window to talk to an elderly man wearing a face mask.
A soldier wearing a face mask leans over to a car window to talk to an elderly man wearing a face mask.
Thank You
Army 1st Lt. Michelle Torres, with the Madigan Army Medical Center, thanks World War II veteran William Sanchez for his service after giving him a COVID-19 vaccination at the California State University Los Angeles vaccination site in Los Angeles, Feb. 17, 2021.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Army Capt. Daniel Parker
VIRIN: 210217-A-UQ561-8431

Austin has called the COVID-19 pandemic the most pressing problem in the world today. He must ensure the health and readiness of the force while dedicating resources and capabilities to federal, state and local officials. Northcom officials told the secretary that they have not had to refuse a request for assistance from FEMA yet.

The DOD now has more than 1,900 personnel involved in the vaccine support mission. There are three Type 1 teams of approximately 222 service members deployed. There are eight Type 2 teams of about 139 personnel and about five smaller teams deployed. There are about 2,000 more military personnel awaiting requests for support from FEMA.

The Type 1 team can inoculate 6,000 people per day. Type 2 teams can inoculate about half of that number and the other teams about 250 vaccinations per day. There are teams vaccinating people in California, New York, Texas, New Jersey and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Guardsmen wearing face masks stand at attention during a morning briefing.
Guardsmen wearing face masks stand at attention during a morning briefing.
Mega Point Distribution Site
California Air National Guardsmen assigned to Joint Task Force Mustang attend a morning briefing at the California State University campus in Los Angeles, Feb. 15, 2021. The task force has been activated to support the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s and the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services’ first whole-of-government, mega point of distribution site for the COVID-19 vaccine.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Air Force Senior Airman Neil Mabini, California Air National Guard
VIRIN: 210215-Z-UP244-1016A

Teams with about 780 personnel will deploy to Florida and Pennsylvania, U.S. Northern Command officials said. A Type 1 team from the Marine Corps will move to Philadelphia — the city where the Corps formed in 1775. The team will set up in the Pennsylvania Convention Center.

Florida will receive four Type 2 teams with Army teams deploying to Orlando and Miami; a Navy team to Jacksonville and an Air Force team to Tampa. 

All of this is on top of the assistance the military has provided to civilian agencies since the pandemic began a year ago. The U.S. military helped get Americans home from overseas locations early on and assisted in quarantining civilians from affected cruise ships. Two Navy hospital ships deployed to New York and California when COVID-19 cases threatened to run out of control. Army teams deployed to other affected communities.

Later on in the pandemic, teams from all services gave first responders a hand when needed most and went to hospitals where local health care workers were being overwhelmed. 

The gloved-hands of sailors help move a patient on a bed, shown from above, across a ship's brow over water.
The gloved-hands of sailors help move a patient on a bed, shown from above, across a ship's brow over water.
Boarding the Mercy
Sailors transport a patient onto the hospital ship USNS Mercy is Los Angeles, April 6, 2020. The Mercy deployed to serve as a referral hospital for non-COVID-19 patients admitted to shore-based hospitals, allowing those hospitals to focus on COVID-19 cases.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan M. Breeden
VIRIN: 200406-N-PH222-1065Y
A ship docks with assistance of two boats.
A ship docks with assistance of two boats.
Comfort Arrival
The USNS Comfort arrives in New York Harbor to support national, state and local response to the coronavirus, March 30, 2020. The hospital ship will provide approximately 1,000 beds for urgent care patients not infected with the virus, relieving pressure on local hospital systems.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Kenneth Wilsey, FEMA
VIRIN: 200330-O-KW201-477X

Military researchers worked to develop treatments for the symptoms of COVID-19 and also worked with civilian agencies and companies on developing vaccines.

Military expertise — especially logistical expertise — was called on once vaccines were granted emergency use authorizations by the Food and Drug Administration. Millions and millions of doses of the vaccines have been distributed to the states, the District of Columbia and territories.

Now military personnel are going the final mile — getting vaccines into arms. The Los Angeles effort is averaging between 5,800 and 6,000 vaccinations per day, said military officials speaking on background. Officials said the dips in vaccinations can be traced back to the interruptions in supply caused by the extreme weather in many parts of the country.

Spotlight: Coronavirus: DOD Response Spotlight: Coronavirus: DOD Response: https://www.defense.gov/Explore/Spotlight/Coronavirus/

coronavirus covid19vaccine Leaders Defense Secretary Austin Northern Command

Explore

Air Force Lt. Col. Brian Copper worked hard to achieve a direct-hire authority to get civilian DOD peace officers hired around the world in a timely manner and to make sure the law-enforcement mission continued without staff shortages.
U.S. European Command works closely with U.S. allies and partners to address evolving challenges posed by its adversaries to secure peace and to protect U.S. interests abroad, its commander said.
The Defense Department has developed an integrated strategy to accelerate the development and fielding of offensive hypersonic systems, as well as the capability to defend against adversary hypersonic capabilities.
Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman Ramón "CZ" Colón-López said he always works in partnership with senior enlisted advisors from the military services to solve problems in a joint way.
Military and civilian engineers share a unique mission within the Defense Department – to advance cutting-edge engineering technology, systems and practices in specializations that range from cyber and space to hypersonics and quantum science and more, all in support of the warfighter.
There's a lot that engineers within the Defense Department have in common with their counterparts in the private sector, but it's what's different that makes them so important to the defense of the nation.
The Defense Department's cyber workforce is tasked with defending virtually every system that the department relies on to protect national security, a cyber leader said.
When the COVID-19 virus spread to the United States, the Defense Department took on many roles: protecting its people, supporting the national pandemic response and ensuring the armed forces were ready to meet the national security mission.
The Iraqi government is investigating three attacks on U.S. bases in the country and is doing a careful and complete job, Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby said.
Engineers who have experience in both the public and private sector bring a lot of value to their employers, said the principal director for fully networked command, control and communications within the office of the undersecretary of defense for research and engineering.