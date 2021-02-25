News   Defense News

U.S. Conducts Defensive Airstrikes Against Iranian-backed Militia in Syria

Feb. 25, 2021 | BY Jim Garamone , DOD News

American forces have struck at an Iranian-backed militia in Syria that launched rocket attacks against U.S. bases in Iraq, Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby told reporters traveling with Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin.

At President Joe Biden's direction, U.S. military forces, earlier this evening, launched airstrikes against infrastructure utilized by Iranian-backed militant groups in Eastern Syria. These strikes were authorized in response to recent attacks against U.S. and coalition personnel in Iraq, and to on-going threats to those personnel, Kirby said.

"There's not much more that I'll be able to add at this point other than the fact that we're confident in the target we went after, we know what we hit," the secretary of defense said. "We're confident that the target was being used by the same Shia militia that conducted the strikes."

According to the press secretary, the strikes destroyed multiple facilities located at a border control point used by a number of Iranian-backed militant groups including Kait'ib Hezbollah and Kait'ib Sayyid al-Shuhada. 

"We are very deliberative in our approach as you would expect us to be," Austin continued. "We allowed and encouraged the Iraqis to investigate and develop intelligence for us, and that was very helpful to us in refining the target."

This proportionate military response was conducted along with diplomatic measures, including consultation with coalition partners. The operation sends an unambiguous message: President Biden will act to protect American and coalition personnel. At the same time, we have acted in a deliberate manner that aims to de-escalate the overall situation in both Eastern Syria and Iraq, Kirby said.

"Let me say that I am very proud of the men and women in our force that carried out the strike. As you would expect, they performed in a very professional manner, and we are grateful for their service," Austin said.

Related News Release: U.S. Conducts Defensive Precision Strike
syria Austin Defense Secretary

Explore

After a tour of a mass COVID-19 vaccination site in Los Angeles, Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III addressed the hesitancy that some service members have about getting the vaccine.
Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III flew out to the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz off the coast of California to thank the crew for a record-setting deployment in the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command and U.S. Central Command areas of responsibility.
The United States' freedom to maneuver in space is a vital national interest that underpins national security, intelligence efforts, treaty verification and the economy, Space Force Gen. John W. "Jay" Raymond, chief of space operations, said.
Three Defense Department officials testified at a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on the department's support for the COVID-19 response.
Soldiers with the 153 Medical Detachment (Blood Support) – the Wolfpack – at Joint Base Lewis-McChord have been deployed to the FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies facility to provide quality control support to COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing efforts.
Service members are making a true contribution to their fellow citizens at the "mega-vaccination center" at California State University Los Angeles, said Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III.
Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III is getting the ground-level truth on the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic as he visits U.S. Northern Command and meets with soldiers supporting the vaccination efforts in Los Angeles.
Air Force Lt. Col. Brian Copper worked hard to achieve a direct-hire authority to get civilian DOD peace officers hired around the world in a timely manner and to make sure the law-enforcement mission continued without staff shortages.
U.S. European Command works closely with U.S. allies and partners to address evolving challenges posed by its adversaries to secure peace and to protect U.S. interests abroad, its commander said.
The Defense Department has developed an integrated strategy to accelerate the development and fielding of offensive hypersonic systems, as well as the capability to defend against adversary hypersonic capabilities.