News   Defense News

Defense Official Says F-15s Struck Iranian-Backed Militia Facilities in Syria

Feb. 26, 2021 | BY Terri Moon Cronk , DOD News

Last night's U.S. military airstrike over eastern Syria involved two F-15E Strike Eagles that dropped seven, precision-guided munitions, which totally destroyed nine facilities and partially destroyed two others, functionally destroying them, Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby said.

54:56

The airstrike was conducted against the infrastructure used by Iranian-backed militant groups, Kirby told reporters today. 

"The strike was authorized in response to recent attacks against American and coalition personnel in Iraq and to ongoing threats to those personnel. We recognize the significance of this operation as the first of its kind under the new administration" of President Joe Biden, he said.

The structures were in the city of Abu-Kamal, Syria, near a terrorist entry-control point close to the Syria-Iraq border, Kirby said, adding that the location is known to facilitate activity by Iranian-allied militia groups. 

"We have preliminary details about casualties on site, but I won't be able to discuss additional details at this time because our battle-damage assessment is ongoing," Kirby said, adding this response was conducted together with diplomatic measures, including consultation with coalition partners and notification to Congressional leadership before the strikes. 

Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby briefs reporters.
Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby briefs reporters.
Press Briefing
Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby briefs reporters the Pentagon, Feb. 26, 2021.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Lisa Ferdinando, DOD
VIRIN: 210226-D-BN624-0389

"As we made clear last night and, I think, through President Biden's order, he made clear that the United States will act to protect American and coalition personnel and our security interests in the region," he noted.

The purpose for striking those targets was twofold, according to Kirby: to clearly try to make an impact on the groups and their ability to conduct future attacks and to send a clear signal that the United States is going to protect its people and its interests and those of its partners in the region. 

"These targets were chosen carefully, very deliberately," Kirby said.

"This really was a defensive strike meant to help protect … American forces and coalition partners," he said.  

The United States is confident the targets were legitimate and used by groups associated with recent attacks. They were structures and housing used to help perpetrate attacks on U.S. troops and its coalition partners in Iraq, the spokesman said.

A fighter aircraft is seen on the ground against the setting sun.
A fighter aircraft is seen on the ground against the setting sun.
Striking Sunset
An F-15E Strike Eagle, deployed to the 332d Air Expeditionary Wing, prepares for takeoff just as the sun sets in Southwest Asia, Dec. 30, 2020. The 332 AEW works around-the-clock to support Operation Inherent Resolve.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Air Force Master Sgt. Jonathan Young, Air National Guard
VIRIN: 201230-Z-DS155-023

"We have preliminary indications of casualties on site. I'm not going to go any further than that," Kirby noted. "The Russians were contacted just prior to the strike using the deconfliction mechanism that is in place." 

"[Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III] was very sincere when he praised our Iraqi partners for the investigative and intelligence work they did," Kirby said. "There was some very good work done on the intelligence side that helped lead to these successful strikes."

The F-15E Strike Eagle is a dual-role fighter designed to perform air-to-air and air-to-ground missions. An array of avionics and electronics systems gives the F-15E the capability to fight at low altitudes day or night and in all weather, according to the Air Force.

Related News Release: U.S. Conducts Defensive Precision Strike
Related News: U.S. Conducts Defensive Airstrikes Against Iranian-backed Militia in Syria
syria iraq Air Force

Explore

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III, the first African American leader of the Defense Department, spoke about his motivations and inspirations for Black History Month.
Sea turtles displaced by a recent winter storm near Corpus Christi, Texas, received an assist from Coast Guardsmen, state officials and volunteers.
Air Force Gen. John E. Hyten, vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, says the U.S. nuclear triad is an important deterrent to nuclear strikes from Russia, China and, to some extent, North Korea and Iran from delivering nuclear strikes on the U.S. and its allies.
American forces have struck at an Iranian-backed militia in Syria that launched rocket attacks against U.S. bases in Iraq, Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby said.
After a tour of a mass COVID-19 vaccination site in Los Angeles, Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III addressed the hesitancy that some service members have about getting the vaccine.
Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III flew out to the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz off the coast of California to thank the crew for a record-setting deployment in the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command and U.S. Central Command areas of responsibility.
The United States' freedom to maneuver in space is a vital national interest that underpins national security, intelligence efforts, treaty verification and the economy, Space Force Gen. John W. "Jay" Raymond, chief of space operations, said.
Three Defense Department officials testified at a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on the department's support for the COVID-19 response.
Soldiers with the 153 Medical Detachment (Blood Support) – the Wolfpack – at Joint Base Lewis-McChord have been deployed to the FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies facility to provide quality control support to COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing efforts.
Service members are making a true contribution to their fellow citizens at the "mega-vaccination center" at California State University Los Angeles, said Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III.