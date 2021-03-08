News   Know Your Military

DOD To Host Virtual Hiring Fair for Military Spouses Worldwide

March 8, 2021 | BY David Vergun , DOD News

The Defense Department is hosting its fourth virtual hiring fair for spouses of all active duty, Guard and Reserve personnel, as well as survivors, March 10, between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. EST.

A father and son each sit at a desk in a shared home-office.
A father and son each sit at a desk in a shared home-office.
Shared Space
A father and son work at home in a shared office space.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Hun Chustine Minoda, Air Force
VIRIN: 210202-O-ZZ999-001A

Those interested can attend by visiting the event website at www.msephire.vfairs.com. Instructions on how to interface with employers are located on the main page, according to Erika Slaton, associate director for Military Community Support Programs in the office of Military Community and Family Policy. The site can be accessed by computer or mobile devices.

00:59

Slaton encouraged spouses to go to that site now to register.

Around 200 employers will be on hand to discuss job prospects, she said, noting that this event is part of DOD's Military Spouse Employment Partnership, or MSEP.

A woman is drinking while using a laptop.
A woman is drinking while using a laptop.
Telework Time
A woman works at home using her laptop.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Air Force Tech. Sgt. Joseph Park
VIRIN: 210202-O-ZZ999-002A

Spouses will be able to connect with MSEP partners to identify job opportunities, and they will also be able to access additional resources like spouse education and career opportunities, or SECO, career coaches and Military OneSource consultants. 

SECO career coaches help with things like resume writing, including federal job resumes and practice interviews. The MSEP site can be found here: https://msepjobs.militaryonesource.mil/msep/about-us.

A person types on a keyboard.
A person types on a keyboard.
Typing Time
A person types on a keyboard.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Army Sgt. Amy Urbina
VIRIN: 210202-O-ZZ999-003

MSEP has already led to the hiring of some 175,000 military spouses through more than 500 employers, Slaton noted.

Those employers include Amazon, McDonald's, Starbucks, Hilton Worldwide, MetLife, Bank of America and federal agencies, like the Office of Personnel Management, Department of Labor and the Department of Commerce. For a complete list, visit https://msepjobs.militaryonesource.mil/msep/our-partners.

A man in military uniform poses for a photo with a woman.
A man in military uniform poses for a photo with a woman.
Teleworkers Pose
A couple, who teleworks, poses together for a photo.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Army Capt. David Gasperson
VIRIN: 210202-O-ZZ999-004A

Slaton mentioned that employers truly value the enthusiasm, skills and work ethic of military spouses, so they are very pleased to be a part of this.

Military Families Military Spouses

Explore

No nation can afford to ignore half its population. That's the premise of the United Nations Security Council resolution 1325 on the Women Peace and Security program. It is good to remember this on International Women's Day.
Army Air Corps 1st Lt. Jack Mathis gave his life to make sure one of the biggest bombing campaigns on the Western Front of World War II was a success and earned the Medal of Honor for his actions.
The Defense Department has identified additional personnel authorized to support the Federal Emergency Management Agency in administering COVID-19 vaccinations at community vaccination centers around the country.
Defense Innovation Unit Director Michael Brown spoke about competing with China and budget agility at a virtual Hudson Institute panel discussion.
Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III has announced his top three priorities for the Defense Department: to develop the right people, priorities and purpose of mission.
Given the opportunity to help a military retirement center come up with a COVID-19 immunization plan, Navy Lt. Cmdr. Dr. Laura Gilbert developed a strategy that prioritized efficient vaccine distribution to those at higher risk among residents and staff.
As the Space Development Agency builds out the National Defense Space Architecture, it looks to a "warfighter council" to provide guidance about what is important to those who will use the systems, the agency's director said.
Ten rockets were launched at the U.S. and ally-occupied Al Asad military base in Iraq. One American contractor suffered a "cardiac episode," and later died as a result, the Pentagon press secretary said.
Joint warfighting is at the heart of the Defense Department's Data Strategy, which has three focuses with eight guiding principals containing four essential capabilities, the DOD chief data officer said.
The Arizona National Guard joined with the Gila River Indian Community and several other organizations during a large-scale, drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination event in Phoenix.