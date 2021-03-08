News   Observances

Women Peace and Security Program Builds International Capabilities

March 8, 2021 | BY Jim Garamone , DOD News

No nation can afford to ignore half its population.

That's the premise of the United Nations Security Council resolution 1325 on the Women Peace and Security program. It is good to remember this on International Women's Day.

Aviator stands in front of an aircraft.
Aviator stands in front of an aircraft.
Christa Robison
Navy Ensign Christa Robison, a student naval aviator assigned to Training Air Wing 4, Naval Air Station Corpus Christi, stands in front of a T-6B Texan II aircraft. The T-6B is the primary training aircraft for naval aviators.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Navy Ensign Benjamin Nickerson
VIRIN: 200304-N-ZS007-1001C

In 2017, Congress passed the Women Peace and Security Act that called for the United States "to be a global leader in promoting meaningful participation of women in conflict prevention, management and resolution." 

This premise is at the heart of the U.S. Strategy on Women Peace and Security. "Governments that fail to treat women equally do not allow their societies to reach their full potential [while] societies that empower women to participate fully in civic and economic life are more prosperous," it says in the strategy. 

While Women Peace and Security is a government-wide effort, the DOD has an important role. The DOD has an overarching program for Women Peace and Security, but it is at the combatant commands where the program is crafted to suit the needs of the United States and partner nations. 

An Airman meets a four-star general.
An Airman meets a four-star general.
Warm Welcome
Air Force Maj. Spencer Reed, commander of the 352nd Special Warfare Training Squadron, welcomes Air Mobility Command commander Air Force Gen. Jacqueline Van Ovost to the Benini Heritage Center at Pope Army Airfield, N.C. in December 2020. Van Ovost has been nominated to lead the U.S. Transportation Command.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Air Force MSgt. Katherine Novales
VIRIN: 201203-F-QB093-1001C

U.S. Southern Command has been energetic in promoting the program and is already making headway in this relatively new portion of strategy.

Air Force Lt. Col. Duilia Mora Turner is the chief of the Women Peace and Security program at the command, which covers Central America, South America and most of the nations in the Caribbean Sea. Southcom commander Navy Adm. Craig S. Faller was an early proponent of the program and assigned it to his civilian deputy Ambassador Jean E. Manes. 

The hemispheric command seems made for the program: Most of the nations are democracies and all have provisions calling for equal rights. Most of the militaries in the region have female service members. 

Turner said the command sees the program as a capability. "No commander in the world, and particularly here in the United States, wants to make a decision on only 50% of the information," she said in an interview. "So when we take in consideration that statistically, about 50% of the world population are women, it's paramount that we include that perspective in everything we do."

An Army infantry soldier poses in front of a Bradley Fighting Vehicle.
An Army infantry soldier poses in front of a Bradley Fighting Vehicle.
1st Lt. Jessica Pauley
Army 1st Lt. Jessica Pauley made Idaho Army National Guard history by becoming its first female infantry officer in 2019. She is now assigned to the 116th Cavalry Regiment’s C Company, 2nd Battalion, as its first female platoon leader responsible for training Soldiers in infantry tactics, both dismounted and mounted on M2 Bradley Fighting Vehicles.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Crystal Farris, Army
VIRIN: 200325-O-BS547-394C

This perspective must be part of decisions in the countries and in the command. From budgets to resources to exercises to operations to intelligence, commanders should "put on those gender lenses" to ensure that Southcom is not blindsided because it didn't consider gender perspectives, she said. 

To an extent, this is a change in military culture. "One of the premises in which we want to expand the program through Southcom is that Women Peace and Security is not something we do, but is the way in which we think," Turner said. 

It is not a singular event or activity, but something that "every member of the staff, every component, every security cooperation office, and our partners," must consider as they work together. 

How the U.S. military deals with women in the ranks is part of this. "We want to be a role model to our partners, that we are a diverse, inclusive force," the colonel said. "We say proudly when we talk about wanting to secure the United States, (that) no jobs are limited for women."

Training instructors stand at parade rest.
Training instructors stand at parade rest.
Training Instructors
Air Force military training instructors participate in the basic military training graduation parade in support of Women’s History Month, March 6, 2020, at Lackland Air Force Base, Texas.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Sarayuth Pinthong, Air Force
VIRIN: 200306-F-GY993-057

This is important as there is data that shows when nations have smaller gender gaps, there is less corruption and more trust in government, Turner said.

Turner stresses that the program is not one size fits all partners. Some nations in the Southcom area are farther ahead than others. She mentions that what works in Colombia — a net exporter of security — is different than in Honduras, and that a program crafted for Trinidad and Tobago may not be accepted in Ecuador. 

Southcom tailors the program to capitalize on the diverse roles women play in preventing and resolving conflict, countering terrorism and violent extremism as well as building post-conflict peace and stability in the hemisphere.

"I really think Southcom has the ability to be the gold standard when it comes to Women Peace and Security, not as the Southcom enterprise, but because the nations across the region see the benefits," Turner said.

Observances women peace and security Southern Command International Women’s Day Women's History

Explore

The Defense Department is hosting its fourth virtual hiring fair for spouses of all active duty, Guard and Reserve personnel, as well as survivors.
Army Air Corps 1st Lt. Jack Mathis gave his life to make sure one of the biggest bombing campaigns on the Western Front of World War II was a success and earned the Medal of Honor for his actions.
The Defense Department has identified additional personnel authorized to support the Federal Emergency Management Agency in administering COVID-19 vaccinations at community vaccination centers around the country.
Defense Innovation Unit Director Michael Brown spoke about competing with China and budget agility at a virtual Hudson Institute panel discussion.
Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III has announced his top three priorities for the Defense Department: to develop the right people, priorities and purpose of mission.
Given the opportunity to help a military retirement center come up with a COVID-19 immunization plan, Navy Lt. Cmdr. Dr. Laura Gilbert developed a strategy that prioritized efficient vaccine distribution to those at higher risk among residents and staff.
As the Space Development Agency builds out the National Defense Space Architecture, it looks to a "warfighter council" to provide guidance about what is important to those who will use the systems, the agency's director said.
Ten rockets were launched at the U.S. and ally-occupied Al Asad military base in Iraq. One American contractor suffered a "cardiac episode," and later died as a result, the Pentagon press secretary said.
Joint warfighting is at the heart of the Defense Department's Data Strategy, which has three focuses with eight guiding principals containing four essential capabilities, the DOD chief data officer said.
The Arizona National Guard joined with the Gila River Indian Community and several other organizations during a large-scale, drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination event in Phoenix.