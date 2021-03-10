News   Partnerships

Secretary of Defense's Trip to Asia to Focus on Strengthening Partnerships With Japan, Korea, India

March 10, 2021 | BY C. Todd Lopez , DOD News

The Defense Department announced today the first international trip by Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III, who will visit three nations in the Indo-Pacific region to discuss the strengthening of existing partnerships and alliances there.

The secretary will depart on Saturday to visit the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command headquarters in Hawaii, followed by visits with officials in Japan, South Korea, and India, Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby said during a briefing today.

57:40

"This trip is about working to revitalize our alliances and partnerships in the Indo-Pacific region, in particular with Japan and South Korea," Kirby said. "We want to reenergize our commitment to those treaty alliances. And that's really the message going forward; we know we need strong allies and partners and friends in that part of the world."

In both Japan and Korea, the secretary of defense will be accompanied by Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken during meetings with government officials.

Kirby also said that today is the tenth anniversary of the 2011 Tohoku earthquake and tsunami that hit Japan, which caused major devastation there including the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear disaster. In the aftermath of that disaster, the U.S. stood up "Operation Tomodachi," to offer assistance to Japanese allies.

Several service members gather in the rear of an aircraft. Another has jumped out and appears to be suspended in the air.
Several service members gather in the rear of an aircraft. Another has jumped out and appears to be suspended in the air.
Fast Exit
An Air Force combat controller exits a C-130J Super Hercules during a freefall jump with Indian paratroopers during Aero India 2017 at Air Force Station Yelahanka, Bengaluru, India, Feb. 16, 2017.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Air Force Capt. Mark Lazane
VIRIN: 170216-F-QQ777-1034

That operation, Kirby said, which ran from March 12 to May 4, 2011, involved some 24,000 U.S. service members.

"Together with our Japanese partners, we remember those who lost their lives and suffered greatly from the natural disaster," Kirby said. "And we also thank all those who supported the relief efforts."

The U.S. maintains positive relations with both South Korea and Japan, but in recent years, those two nations have experienced some diplomatic challenges that could weaken security cooperation in the region. In 2011, for instance, South Korea announced plans to not renew the General Security of Military Information Agreement, or GSOMIA — an intelligence-sharing agreement between the two countries. While South Korea later reconsidered that decision, tensions still exist between Japan and South Korea.

Service members gather around the rear opening of a combat vehicle.
Service members gather around the rear opening of a combat vehicle.
Amphibious Landing
Marines conduct an amphibious landing in support of exercise Ssang Yong 16, near Pohang, Republic of Korea, March 11, 2016.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Marine Corps Sgt. Joseph Sanchez
VIRIN: 160311-M-IQ260-166


"Recognizing that there are tensions between those two countries, we still encourage them to work together, and we look forward to exploring trilateral ways where we can all work together to address security challenges in the region," Kirby said.

COVID-19 Efforts 

This morning, Austin also visited with the Defense Department team that has been working on the federal COVID-19 response for vaccines and therapeutics for nearly a year now, Kirby said.

A man in a dark suit speaks with two other men in military uniforms.
A man in a dark suit speaks with two other men in military uniforms.
Leader Talk
Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III along with Army Gen. Gustave F. Perna, the chief operating officer of the federal COVID-19 response for vaccines and therapeutics; and Army Col. Robert J. Mikesh Jr., the information technology lead for the federal COVID-19 response for vaccines and therapeutics, discuss the operational update on vaccine manufacturing distribution efforts in the federal response's operation center at the Hubert H. Humphrey Building, Washington, March 10, 2021.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Air Force Staff Sgt. Brittany A. Chase
VIRIN: 210310-D-BM568-1131

"Under [Army Gen. Gustave F. Perna] and his leadership, [the team] has supported the mission to accelerate the development, manufacturing and distribution of safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines and therapeutics for the American people," Kirby said. "And they did it in record time."

As part of the visit, Austin saw the vaccine operation center and received an operational update on vaccine manufacturing distribution efforts.

Kirby said the team's efforts led to development of three COVID-19 vaccines, and that, to date, 130 million doses of vaccine have been delivered across the country, and more than 93 million vaccinations have occurred.

Spotlight: Coronavirus: DOD Response Spotlight: Coronavirus: DOD Response: https://www.defense.gov/Explore/Spotlight/Coronavirus/

Indo-Pacific coronavirus covid19vaccine partnerships Japan South Korea India Austin Defense Secretary

Explore

Defense Department officials told the House Armed Services Committee that the Indo-Pacific is the priority theater for the United States military because of potential threats, but also because the future of the country is entwined in the region.
Nearly 2,300 National Guard personnel will continue providing support to the U.S. Capitol Police until May 23, Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby said.
Brooke Army Medical Center opened a new infusion clinic to help high risk COVID-19 patients with moderate to mild symptoms at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas.
The greatest danger facing the United States in the Indo-Pacific region is the erosion of conventional deterrence capabilities, Navy Adm. Philip Davidson said.
Three of the Defense Department's 11 principal directors of modernization within the Office of Defense Research and Engineering, discussed quantum science, 5G and directed energy.
Olympian bobsledder John Napier also served in the Army in Afghanistan, first as an engineer and then as a gunner with the 86th Infantry Brigade Combat Team.
Diversity was on display at the White House as President Joe Biden introduced Air Force Gen. Jacqueline Van Ovost as his choice to command U.S. Transportation Command and Army Lt. Gen. Laura Richardson for promotion to general and commander of U.S. Southern Command.
The National Guard and its leaders have stepped up efforts to ensure that all guardsmen working on Capitol Hill are getting healthy meals, Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby said.
No nation can afford to ignore half its population. That's the premise of the United Nations Security Council resolution 1325 on the Women Peace and Security program. It is good to remember this on International Women's Day.
The Defense Department is hosting its fourth virtual hiring fair for spouses of all active duty, Guard and Reserve personnel, as well as survivors.