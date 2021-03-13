News   Partnerships

Austin, Blinken Trip All About Partnerships With Asian Allies

March 13, 2021 | BY Jim Garamone , DOD News

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III's trip to the Indo-Pacific region is all about alliances and partnerships, he told reporters traveling with him.

America's network of alliances and partnerships is an asymmetric advantage. Austin and Secretary of State Anthony J. Blinken will visit Japan and South Korea.

"As a country [we] have more alliances than any other country in the world, more partnerships than any other country in the world," Austin said as the jet he was riding in approached Hawaii. "They give us a lot more capability and so one of the big things the Secretary of State and I want to do, is begin to strengthen those alliances — great alliances, great partnerships to begin with."

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III walks up the stairs of an aircraft.
Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III walks up the stairs of an aircraft.
Parting Shot
Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III boards an E-4B aircraft at Joint Base Andrews, Md., March 13, 2021.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Lisa Ferdinando, DOD
VIRIN: 210313-D-BN624-0029

Both Japan and South Korea are treaty allies of the United States.

The visit will be about listening and learning, the secretary said. He and Blinken want to understand how the allies see things in the region with an eye towards increasing regional stability. "So I'm looking forward to engaging the leadership in each of the countries," he said.

Austin will also discuss enhancing capabilities with Japan and South Korea. "China is our pacing threat," he said. "Our goal is to make sure that we have the capabilities and the operational plans and concepts to be able to offer credible deterrence to China or anybody else who would want to take on the U.S."

As the United States focused on the Middle East for the last two decades, "China has worked to build a modernized military capability," the secretary said. 

The U.S. competitive edge has eroded. "We still maintain the edge and we're going to increase the edge going forward," he said. 

This is the first trip of both Austin and Blinken out of the country. The fact that this trip is to Asia is meant to reassure allies of America's commitment to the region.

Related Press Release: Secretary Austin Travels to Hawaii, Japan, Republic of Korea, India
Austin Defense Secretary Indo-Pacific Japan South Korea China

Explore

Secretary of State Anthony J. Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III emphasized the importance of the Indo-Pacific region by becoming the first cabinet-level members of the Biden administration to travel to Japan and South Korea.
U.S. Naval Academy Midshipman 1st Class Sydney Barber, a mechanical engineering major and future Marine Corps ground officer, serves in the top leadership position among midshipmen.
A new exhibit made its debut at the Military Women's Memorial on the grounds of Arlington National Cemetery highlighting the contributions of women of color who have served in the U.S. military throughout American history.
The Defense Department honors the contributions of women serving in the military and DOD civilian forces, celebrating the richness and diversity of their achievements in March and throughout the year.
DOD employees with disabilities have access to about 600 types of assistive technology to help them get their work done.
Army Spc. Olubisi Abisoye credits early intervention and the Martin Army Community Hospital staff for saving her child's life.
Defense Department vaccination teams are doing their part to protect Americans, reaching the milestone of getting 500,000 shots in arms in under a month, Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby said.
The U.S. military is the greatest the world has ever seen because of its diversity, Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby said during a news briefing.
The Naval Medical Research Center is continuing its study to determine the long-term effects of COVID-19 and its variants among participating Marines across the United States.
The Defense Department announced the first international trip by Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III, who will visit three nations in the Indo-Pacific region.