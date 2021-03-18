News   Partnerships

U.S.-Korean Alliance is Key to Peace, Stability in Northeast Asia

March 18, 2021 | BY Jim Garamone , DOD News

The American commitment to the U.S.-Republic of Korea Treaty remains ironclad, Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III said today following the ROK-US Foreign and Defense Ministerial Meeting in Seoul.

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken joined Austin for talks with South Korean Minister of Foreign Affairs Chung Eui-yong and Minister of National Defense Suh Wook. The ''Two-plus-Two'' meeting is part of the American delegation's first overseas trip to meet with allies and friends. It is a clear indication of the importance the Biden administration places on reinvigorating the network of allies and partners at the heart of American strategy.

South Korean leaders sit across a table from their American counterparts.
South Korean leaders sit across a table from their American counterparts.
Leaders Meet
Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III meets with South Korean Minister of National Defense Suh Wook, Seoul, South Korea, March 17, 2021.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Lisa Ferdinando, DOD
VIRIN: 210317-D-BN624-1911

After the meeting at the Foreign Ministry, Austin and Blinken met with South Korean President Moon Jae-in who thanked the American leaders for the constructive meetings.

South Korea is an important military ally. American and South Korean forces fought together during the Korean War, and South Korean soldiers deployed to combat alongside American in Vietnam. They also supported efforts in the fight against violent extremists. 

Austin noted that the interoperability among the two forces today may be the best in the world. The military is only a part of this, however. The two nations share common interests and values beyond the Korean peninsula. "With the many challenges we face, our bond — forged through shared sacrifice – is more important now than ever," he said. "[The alliance] is critical not only to the security of the Republic of Korea and the United States, but also to the peace and stability of Northeast Asia and a free and open Indo-Pacific region."

American and South Korean leaders stand for a photo in front of country flags.
American and South Korean leaders stand for a photo in front of country flags.
Leaders Meet
Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III, Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken, South Korean Minister of Foreign Affairs Chung Eui-yong and Minister of National Defense Suh Wook stand in solidarity as they begin the "Two-plus-Two" talks in Seoul March 18, 2021.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Lisa Ferdinando, DOD
VIRIN: 210318-D-BN624-001

Austin said the U.S. commitment to South Korea covers the full range of capabilities America brings. The alliance is defensive in nature and the two nations maintain a robust combined defense posture. 

North Korea continues to act against United Nations resolutions calling on the nation to stop its nuclear weapons program. The United States and South Korea "remain committed to the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula," he said. "There is no daylight between us on this point."

Working closely with our allies and partners will allow us to meet every challenge and outmatch any competitor.''
Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III

Austin stressed the importance of maintaining military readiness. "Our force remains ready to 'fight tonight,' and we continue to make progress toward the eventual transition of wartime operational control to a [Republic of Korea]-commanded, future Combined Forces Command."

Combined Forces Command is currently commanded by Army Gen. Robert Abrams, but the command is truly a combined headquarters. "While meeting all the conditions for this transition will take more time, I’m confident that this process will strengthen our alliance," Austin said.

The secretary said the United States and South Korea together must address global security challenges and engage in long-term strategic competition with China. China, more than Russia, is the Defense Department's "pacing threat" for the years ahead, the secretary said.

American and South Korean leaders walk together during a welcoming ceremony.
American and South Korean leaders walk together during a welcoming ceremony.
Pass and Review
Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III meets with South Korean Minister of National Defense Suh Wook, Seoul, South Korea, March 17, 2021.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Lisa Ferdinando, DOD
VIRIN: 210317-D-BN624-1742

The meeting served to help the leaders of the two nations to identify areas where the United States and South Korea can work together to uphold the rules-based international system that has served the region so well. The meeting also looked at how to help partner nations build capacity and capabilities to support their own sovereignty.

Although a State Department document, Austin noted he was pleased at the initialing of the Special Measures Agreement with South Korea. It is part-and-parcel of the new administration's efforts to revitalize the network of alliances and partnerships, he said.

"That is why we also reaffirmed our commitment to the U.S.-ROK-Japan trilateral defense cooperation, because we recognize the value of 'multilateralism' and we value a forward-looking agenda to address both current and future shared challenges," Austin said.

The combined meeting of foreign affairs and defense ministers reflects the U.S. belief in leading with diplomacy with backing from a strong military posture. Allies and partners are key, the secretary said, to American strategy. "Working closely with our allies and partners will allow us to meet every challenge and outmatch any competitor," Austin said.

Related Transcript: Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and Secretary of State Antony Blinken Conduct Press Conference With Their Counterparts After a U.S.-ROK Foreign and Defense Ministerial (“2+2”), Hosted by the ROK’s Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong and Minister of Defense Suh Wook
Related News: U.S., South Korean Defense Leaders Consult on Issues, Plan for Future of Alliance
Austin Defense Secretary Indo-Pacific South Korea partnerships

Explore

The U.S. Defense Department and the Norwegian Ministry of Defense will partner on the development of an advanced solid fuel ramjet that could find use in supersonic and hypersonic weaponry.
Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III reiterated America's ironclad commitment to the defense of South Korea in his first face-to-face meeting with South Korean Minister of Defense Suh Wook in Seoul.
MHS GENESIS, the Defense Department's new electronic health record system, has recently created a large digital record of COVID-19 vaccinations administered to service members and their families.
An increase in migrants coming across the southern border, threats to the Western Hemisphere by China, and solutions to those and other problems were discussed at a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing.
U.S. and Japanese defense and foreign affairs leaders agreed that China's behavior has become more aggressive, and the U.S. and Japan will work together to counter China's destabilizing efforts.
Rocky Marciano is the only heavyweight professional boxer to have finished his career undefeated. He also served in the Army during World War II.
The Indo-Pacific has always been a region of superlatives, but the terms have changed over the past decades. Now people talk about the Indo-Pacific being a "region of consequence," "the priority theater," or the "global economic engine."
A senior defense official said Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III wants to get the Japanese perspective of the region, including the situation in North Korea, the rise of China and adventurism by the Russians. 
Army Pfc. Leonard Kravitz gave his life to save his fellow soldiers on a hillside in Korea. Thanks to decades of work by a childhood friend, Kravitz was finally awarded the Medal of Honor more than 63 years after his death.
America's network of alliances and partnerships is an asymmetric advantage. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken will visit Japan and South Korea.