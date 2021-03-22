News   Defense News

Women of D.C. National Guard Lead in COVID-19 Response

March 22, 2021 | BY Army Staff Sgt. Erica Jaros

History has seen women stepping up to serve in the military for centuries, and the COVID-19 pandemic has them taking the lead more than ever.

The theme of this year's International Women's Day, March 8, was "Women in leadership: Achieving an equal future in a COVID-19 world." Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, women across the world have been leading efforts in patient care and the return to normalcy. Dedicated medical professionals in the District of Columbia National Guard are putting the well-being of others first, in and out of uniform.

Air Force Maj. Telisha Johnson, chief nurse for the 113th Medical Group, D.C. Air National Guard, jumped at the call to coordinate with leadership and local organizations to help mitigate the spread of the virus.

A female Air Force officer poses for a portrait.
A female Air Force officer poses for a portrait.
Maj. Telisha Johnson
Air Force Maj. Telisha Johnson, a nurse practitioner with the 113th Medical Group, District of Columbia Air National Guard, poses in front of the Women in Military Service to America Memorial at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, March 5, 2021. The International Women's Day theme for 2021 was “Women in Leadership: Achieving an equal future in a COVID-19 world.” March is Women's History Month, a federally recognized, nationwide celebration of the vital role of women in American History.
Download Image
Image Details
VIRIN: 210305-Z-DH163-1002

"First, I was deployed to the [D.C.] Department of Health to assist in [the] planning [of] an alternate care site … [and] figuring out the staffing situation [if] there [were] a medical surge amongst the hospitals," Johnson said. "When we got to the alternate care site, I was responsible for not only training personnel that would be coming there from MedStar [Health], but also I was going to be the operations chief for the alternative site." 

Being a leader in the medical field means determining where your time is best spent, so when the virus began its surge across the U.S. in March of 2020, Air Force Lt. Col. Karolyn Teufel, a physician with the 113th Wing, D.C. Air National Guard, had to make a tough decision.

"I was being asked to do both missions: patient care and contingency planning and testing sites," Teufel said. "I was torn between contributing to that guard mission but also taking care of COVID-19 patients at [my hospital]. D.C. got overwhelmed with COVID-19 in April of 2020, and I just felt like I couldn't leave my coworkers at the hospital."

Teufel withdrew from the military COVID-19 mission and devoted her time entirely to patient care at her hospital through May before returning to assist the military with testing sites in the summer.

A female Air Force officer poses for a portrait.
A female Air Force officer poses for a portrait.
Lt. Col. Karolyn Teufel
Air Force Lt. Col. Karolyn Teufel, a physician with the 113th Medical Group, District of Columbia Air National Guard, poses in front of the Vietnam Women’s Memorial in Washington, March 4, 2021. The International Women's Day theme for 2021 was “Women in Leadership: Achieving an equal future in a COVID-19 world.” March is Women's History Month, a federally recognized, nationwide celebration of the vital role of women in American history.
Download Image
Image Details
VIRIN: 210304-Z-DH163-1001C

Recently, as the focus has turned more from testing to prevention, Johnson has been overseeing the distribution of COVID-19 vaccinations for military personnel in the D.C. National Guard and members of other states supporting security missions in the district. 

Given the unique challenge of COVID-19 — a virus that not only attacks the physical health of millions, but also the emotional and mental health of millions more — women are proving to be particularly well suited to caring for the holistic health and recovery of the world.

"The post-COVID-19 world is a place where women will thrive, because the experience of COVID-19, I think, allowed women to shine and prosper in that they were already natural multi-taskers," Teufel said. "It required people to think outside the box … that's already something women were doing before COVID-19: trying to be creative in balancing careers and families."

Women are standing out in every way during the pandemic, and it's causing others to take notice.

"One of the vaccine developers is a female. She's African American. It is just amazing to see that no matter where you come from, you could be a powerhouse, a force to be reckoned with," Johnson said. "I think seeing that is what is inspiring little girls across the country. [It is] inspiring women like me to keep on reaching."

Female soldiers hit pads in a self-defense class.
Female soldiers hit pads in a self-defense class.
Army Spc. William Hatton
Female soldiers from the 1st Cavalry Division attack male soldiers holding pads after learning techniques in a women's self defense class. The class provided female soldiers with knowledge and experience on how to defend themselves in dangerous situations.
Download Image
Image Details
VIRIN: 210305-D-ZZ999-1001C

As the country continues to social distance and vaccinate, women are still balancing their other military roles. Teufel is preparing for a possible deployment as a critical care air transport physician transferring service members who are injured or sick from deployment zones.

Regardless of the roles women have, they are being looked to as leaders in all fields. Whether it's in the military or public sector, more women are being recognized for their technical skills and leadership abilities. 

"We've definitely seen more leadership roles earned by [women] than ever before across not only the military but the United States," Johnson said. "We're pushing the boundaries. We're breaking glass ceilings and doing everything we can to make sure that we have equal footing across this country, across the world. I see nothing but greatness in our future."

(Army Staff Sgt. Erica Jaros is assigned to the 715th Public Affairs Detachment.)

Spotlight: Coronavirus: DOD Response Spotlight: Coronavirus: DOD Response: https://www.defense.gov/Explore/Spotlight/Coronavirus/

coronavirus national guard womens history

Explore

March is Women's History Month, a commemoration set aside to honor women's contributions in American history, including in the U.S. military. 
Army Chaplain Emil Kapaun inspired his men during the Korean War with calm, courageous leadership, instilling in his fellow prisoners of war a desire to stay strong. His actions eventually earned him the nation's highest military honor.
Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III met Afghan, American and coalition leaders in Kabul to better understand the situation in Afghanistan and see the way forward to a just peace.
Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III came away from his meetings with Indian officials in New Delhi encouraged by the response from "an increasingly important partner amid today's rapidly shifting international dynamics."
The Army, Navy, Air Force and Marine Corps are all putting significant effort into improving their portions of the organic industrial base.
China is the pacing challenge for the U.S. military, and the economic security and governance differences between the United States and China have come into sharper focus in the past several decades, Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen H. Hicks said.
Due to the Defense Department's successful use of space-based capabilities during the conflict, many experts consider Desert Storm to have been the first space war.
Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III commended Indian leaders on their growing roles in the Indo-Pacific region and the growing engagement they have with like-minded partners across the region to promote shared goals.
To some extent, Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen H. Hicks' entire professional life has been preparation for her current job.
Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III continued his outreach to Indo-Pacific allies and partners with a call to Australia's Foreign Minister Marise Payne even as he was flying to meet with Indian leaders in New Delhi.