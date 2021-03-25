News   Reform

Cybercom's Partnership With NSA Helped Secure U.S. Elections, General Says

March 25, 2021 | BY David Vergun , DOD News

Being both the commander of U.S. Cyber Command and director of the National Security Agency improves the ability to provide the nation with speed, agility and flexible responses to adversaries who are increasingly modernizing, getting quicker and getting more sophisticated, the agencys' director said.

Army Gen. Paul M. Nakasone testified today at a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on the defense authorization request for fiscal year 2022 and the future years defense program.

"We operate in a domain that changes rapidly, and this change is measured in weeks rather than months. Being able to rapidly react to that, as we've been able to prove in the security of elections in 2018 and 2020, is empowered by that relationship," he said, referring to his dual-hatted role.

A man works with network gear.
A man works with network gear.
Cyber Engineer
Stan Woodford, 2nd Audiovisual Squadron chief cyber engineer, prepares the squadron’s mobile production truck to livestream a Space Force induction ceremony at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, Feb. 5, 2021.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Air Force Airman 1st Class Jazmin Granger
VIRIN: 210205-F-WS125-0002

To defend against foreign interference in elections the Election Security Group was created, he said, noting that it consists of a combined team from Cybercom and NSA. 

Nakasone also mentioned the importance of partnerships with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the National Guard Bureau and the Department of Homeland Security's Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, which involves sharing information with those who need it as quickly as possible. 

Cybercom conducted more than 2,000 operations to get ahead of foreign threats before they interfered or influenced the 2020 elections, Nakasone said. 

A man climbs a tower.
A man climbs a tower.
High Climb
Harley Campbell, 96th Communications Squadron, begins his climb up a 90-foot training tower Feb. 25, 2021 at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla. Campbell is part of the Cable and Antenna Systems Section of the 96th CS, known as “Cable Dawgs.” They are responsible for the upkeep and protection of the base’s cyber infrastructure.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Samuel King Jr., Air Force
VIRIN: 210225-F-OC707-0704C

The general said he wanted to make three important points: "First, Cybercom must be and is able, ready and willing to act. Second, Cybercom's partnership with NSA remains the foundation of our success. And third, we enable our domestic industry, allies and partners by providing critical threat information and insights, which improve their ability to act under their unique authorities."

Cybercom is building on recent guidance from the department, seeking to promote readiness, improve training and attract and retain high-end talent, Nakasone said.

Even with COVID-19 impacts and lengthy security clearance timelines that impact the entire department, Cybercom was able to attract a number of high-end talent to the force, he said.

A woman in a military uniform types on a laptop.
A woman in a military uniform types on a laptop.
IT Specialist
Army Spc. Josephine Lunde, a communications IT specialist, Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa, completes a host analysis scenario at a cyber defense engagement at the Sheraton Hotel, Djibouti, Feb. 17, 2021.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Air Force Senior Airman Taylor Davis
VIRIN: 210217-F-YK577-1049

Nakasone mentioned that Cybercom seeks to attract diversity in its force and to root out extremism in the ranks through education, monitoring and good leadership.

"We owe it to ourselves, our workforce and our nation to set and to be the example," he said.

reform Cyber Cyber Command technology

Explore

Officials from the Defense Department and other agencies testified yesterday about efforts to mitigate and clean up PFAS, a group of chemicals that can be harmful to human health.
Michael Brown, director of the Defense Innovation Unit, says China has a well-integrated, systematic, long-term strategy to make sure it's doing the most to achieve its goal of being No. 1 in the world in technology.
The independent review commission charged with looking into sexual assaults in the U.S. military kicked off its 90-day investigation with an online meeting for its highly qualified experts.
At the direction of President Biden, Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III ordered a 90-Day Independent Review Commission (IRC) on Sexual Assault in the Military to take bold action to address sexual assault and harassment in the force. The IRC will make recommendations related to: accountability; prevention; climate and culture; and victim care and support.
Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen H. Hicks has been in her job just over a month, but her prior experience enabled her to hit the ground running.
Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby gave reporters a whirlwind tour of issues facing the Defense Department citing a maritime exercise in the Arabian Sea, issues in Afghanistan, COVID-19 vaccinations and housing migrant children in DOD facilities.
Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen H. Hicks praised the military's work in both the mission to protect DOD people and readiness, and the mission to support federal, state and local officials.
Now is the time for decision makers, commanders and policymakers within the Defense Department to get on board with fully implementing artificial intelligence, the director of the Joint Artificial Intelligence Center said.
The Indo-Pacific is the most consequential region for America's future and remains the priority theater for the United States. 
Kris Kristofferson is a famous singer-songwriter and actor. He is also an award-winning college athlete, a Rhodes Scholar and an Army veteran. 