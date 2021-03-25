News   Defense News

Biden Declares May 1 Deadline To Be Out of Afghanistan 'Hard to Meet'

March 25, 2021 | BY Terri Moon Cronk , DOD News

President Joe Biden said the upcoming May 1 deadline to remove U.S. troops from Afghanistan will be "hard to meet," during his first press conference today since taking office.

The president cited "tactical reasons" for the delay, but emphasized it was not his intention "to stay there a long time."

President Joe Biden speaks at the Pentagon.
President Joe Biden speaks at the Pentagon.
President Biden
President Joe Biden delivers remarks to Defense Department personnel, with Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III, the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., Feb. 10, 2021.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Lisa Ferdinando, DOD
VIRIN: 210210-D-BN624-0934

Biden said it is important for U.S. service members to leave in a safe and orderly manner, and added that he is in coordination with NATO allies who also have troops in the region.

The president has said before today that it would be difficult to meet the May 1 deadline to remove the remaining 2,500 U.S. troops. That deadline was set by former president Donald J. Trump in 2020, according to published news reports. 

The U.S. military has been in Afghanistan for 16 years, making the war there the longest conflict in U.S. history, spanning three presidential administrations.

Biden president Afghanistan Resolute Support

Explore

Although U.S. Special Operations Command makes up just 3% of the joint force, it has suffered over half of all combat casualties over the past few years, a Defense Department official said.
Being both the commander of U.S. Cyber Command and director of the National Security Agency improves the ability to provide the nation with speed, agility and flexible responses to adversaries, the agencys' director said.
Officials from the Defense Department and other agencies testified yesterday about efforts to mitigate and clean up PFAS, a group of chemicals that can be harmful to human health.
Michael Brown, director of the Defense Innovation Unit, says China has a well-integrated, systematic, long-term strategy to make sure it's doing the most to achieve its goal of being No. 1 in the world in technology.
The independent review commission charged with looking into sexual assaults in the U.S. military kicked off its 90-day investigation with an online meeting for its highly qualified experts.
At the direction of President Biden, Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III ordered a 90-Day Independent Review Commission (IRC) on Sexual Assault in the Military to take bold action to address sexual assault and harassment in the force. The IRC will make recommendations related to: accountability; prevention; climate and culture; and victim care and support.
Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen H. Hicks has been in her job just over a month, but her prior experience enabled her to hit the ground running.
Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby gave reporters a whirlwind tour of issues facing the Defense Department citing a maritime exercise in the Arabian Sea, issues in Afghanistan, COVID-19 vaccinations and housing migrant children in DOD facilities.
Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen H. Hicks praised the military's work in both the mission to protect DOD people and readiness, and the mission to support federal, state and local officials.
Now is the time for decision makers, commanders and policymakers within the Defense Department to get on board with fully implementing artificial intelligence, the director of the Joint Artificial Intelligence Center said.