News   Defense News

Entire Force May Be Vaccinated for COVID-19 by Early Summer

March 26, 2021 | BY C. Todd Lopez , DOD News

Defense Department officials have said the department will be ready to offer COVID-19 vaccinations to all eligible beneficiaries by May 1, in keeping with a White House announcement  that on that date, all Americans will be able to get vaccinated if they want to.

"We are committed to contributing to the president achieving his goal of 200 million shots in 100 days," said Acting Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Affairs Dr. Terry Adirim during a briefing today at the Pentagon.

26:23

Army Lt. Gen. Ronald J. Place, director of the Defense Health Agency said that depending on the rate at which the DOD can get vaccines, and the uptake rate — that's the number of personnel  who step forward to get vaccinated — it's possible that by early summer, every person in the DOD could be vaccinated.

"Based on the projections that we have, both supply side and vaccination side, we do fully expect to be open to all ... of our DOD eligible populations on or before the first of May," Place said. "At current uptake rates for those who want to get it, we think by the middle of July or so ... the department will be vaccinated."

Place said right now that the military health system is administering COVID vaccine at 343 sites around the world. Also, he said, there are almost 3,000 military personnel providing vaccination support to FEMA-led community vaccination sites around the country.

A soldier wearing a mask holds the COVID-19 vaccine.
A soldier wearing a mask holds the COVID-19 vaccine.
Vaccine Prep
Army Spc. Ying Chen, a New York National Guardsman, prepares a dosage of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at the Camp Smith Training Site Medical Readiness Clinic, N.Y., Dec. 18, 2020. The New York National Guard is administering 44,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine to front line medical personnel at 16 locations around the world as part of a pilot program.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Army Staff Sgt. Jonathan Pietrantoni
VIRIN: 201218-A-JN745-069M

"A special thanks goes out to our superbly trained enlisted medical forces carrying out these responsibilities with compassion and with distinction," he said.

Within the department, Place said, more than 600,000 service members from all three components have gotten at least their first COVID-19 vaccine.

"I want to use this opportunity to thank every service member who has gotten vaccinated," said Adirim. "They are not only protecting themselves but they're also contributing to the safety of their teammates, their families and their communities."

Two vials of COVID-19 vaccine sit on a white surface.
Two vials of COVID-19 vaccine sit on a white surface.
Vaccine Ready
Vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Md., Dec. 14, 2020, following the vaccine's emergency use authorization by the Food and Drug Administration.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Lisa Ferdinando, DOD
VIRIN: 201214-D-BN624-0871C

Right now, there are three COVID-19 vaccines available. Those include vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna, both of which have cold-storage requirements, and both of which require two injections. The Johnson and Johnson vaccine requires only a single shot, and has no cold-storage requirement.

All three vaccines are effective, Place said, but the single-shot Johnson and Johnson vaccine has been beneficial for use in austere environments.

"Every single one of these vaccines are shown through rigorous clinical trials to be safe and effective," he said. "The ... unique advantages to this third vaccine is first it doesn't require that cold chain requirement and second only requires one dose, all of which make its efficacy ... the actual effectiveness at the operational force to be greater. So we think this is a better vaccine for the circumstances in those austere environments."

A gloved hand uses a syringe to draw fluid from a small bottle.
A gloved hand uses a syringe to draw fluid from a small bottle.
Vaccine Prep
Navy Seaman Milan Torres, a hospitalman, prepares a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to be administered to a patient at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Md., Dec. 14, 2020.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Lisa Ferdinando, DOD
VIRIN: 201214-D-BN624-0823

Adirim said she hopes that more service members will step forward to take whatever COVID-19 vaccine is eventually offered to them because doing so is the key to getting the nation back on track.

"Vaccination is one critical part of getting our country back to normal, along with continued testing and adherence to public health measures like masking and social distancing," Adirim said. "We just can't let up at this point. Our DOD personnel have done a phenomenal job. I'm very proud of all of them. We've administered more than 1.8 million shots within DOD and more than 5 million shots have gone into arms by military service members in support of the FEMA mission."

Spotlight: Coronavirus: DOD Response Spotlight: Coronavirus: DOD Response: https://www.defense.gov/Explore/Spotlight/Coronavirus/

coronavirus covid19vaccine

Explore

To mark Women's History Month, Dulles International Airport outside Washington, D.C., is featuring artwork by female veterans.
President Joe Biden cited "tactical reasons" for the delay in removing U.S. troops from Afghanistan by May 1, but emphasized it was not his intention "to stay there a long time."
Although U.S. Special Operations Command makes up just 3% of the joint force, it has suffered over half of all combat casualties over the past few years, a Defense Department official said.
Being both the commander of U.S. Cyber Command and director of the National Security Agency improves the ability to provide the nation with speed, agility and flexible responses to adversaries, the agencys' director said.
Officials from the Defense Department and other agencies testified yesterday about efforts to mitigate and clean up PFAS, a group of chemicals that can be harmful to human health.
Michael Brown, director of the Defense Innovation Unit, says China has a well-integrated, systematic, long-term strategy to make sure it's doing the most to achieve its goal of being No. 1 in the world in technology.
The independent review commission charged with looking into sexual assaults in the U.S. military kicked off its 90-day investigation with an online meeting for its highly qualified experts.
At the direction of President Biden, Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III ordered a 90-Day Independent Review Commission (IRC) on Sexual Assault in the Military to take bold action to address sexual assault and harassment in the force. The IRC will make recommendations related to: accountability; prevention; climate and culture; and victim care and support.
Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen H. Hicks has been in her job just over a month, but her prior experience enabled her to hit the ground running.
Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby gave reporters a whirlwind tour of issues facing the Defense Department citing a maritime exercise in the Arabian Sea, issues in Afghanistan, COVID-19 vaccinations and housing migrant children in DOD facilities.