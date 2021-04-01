News   Defense News

Defense Secretary Highlights Commitment to Allies, Partners, Kirby Says

April 1, 2021 | BY David Vergun , DOD News

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III said the efforts of the countries known as the "Quad" — the U.S., Japan, Australia and India — are important in countering the malign influence of China in the region, Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby said at today's press briefing.

Kirby discussed Austin's commitment to allies and partners around the world and noted that the secretary spoke by phone today with several key defense leaders, including Ukrainian Defense Minister Andrii Taran.

Troops exit helicopter in tall grass and weeds.
Troops exit helicopter in tall grass and weeds.
Exercise Combined Resolve 14
Ukrainian special forces and a U.S. Air Force Joint Terminal Attack Controller exit a UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter during a raid at Exercise Combined Resolve 14 at Hohenfels, Germany, Sept. 24, 2020.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: U.S. Army Sgt. Patrik Orcutt
VIRIN: 200924-Z-JY390-289M

In the call with Taran, Austin reaffirmed unwavering U.S. support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity and condemned recent escalations of Russia's aggressive and provocative actions in eastern Ukraine, Kirby said.

Austin reiterated the U.S. commitment to building the capacity of Ukraine's forces to defend more effectively against Russian aggression, Kirby added.

In turn, Kirby said that Taran expressed gratitude for the open dialogue and continued support.

In a conversation with Turkish National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar, Austin underscored commitment to the U.S.-Turkish bilateral defense relationship and collective security through NATO, Kirby said.

The secretary thanked Akar for the significant role Turkey is playing as part of the Resolute Support mission in Afghanistan and in support of the ongoing peace process there, Kirby said.

The leaders also discussed the positive diplomatic developments and efforts to reduce all tensions in the eastern Mediterranean, where the secretary welcomed ongoing exploratory talks between NATO allies Turkey and Greece and the commitment of both governments to this process, Kirby said.

An airplane mechanic does maintenance.
An airplane mechanic does maintenance.
Performs Maintenance
U.S. Army Spc. Mario Alonzo, a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter mechanic assigned to Charlie Company, 5th Battalion, 101st Combat Aviation Brigade “Phantoms,” performs maintenance on a UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, March 15, 2021.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Air Force Staff Sgt. Alexander Cook
VIRIN: 210315-F-BQ566-1002M

In addition, Austin highlighted cooperation among allies and partners in the Black Sea region, including recent exercises that comprised U.S. Navy and Turkish naval assets, Kirby said.

And Austin and Akar discussed the instability along NATO's eastern and southern flanks, including challenges posed by Russia, he said.

Kirby said Austin noted the importance of working to strengthen U.S-Turkey military-to-military cooperation, and he urged Turkey not to retain the Russian S-400 missile defense system.

In a conversation with Greek Defense Minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos, Austin reaffirmed the strong and deepening security partnership between the United States and Greece, Kirby said.

Austin thanked Panagiotopoulos for hosting U.S. forces at Souda Bay in Crete and expressed appreciation for Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis's visit to the aircraft carrier USS Eisenhower on March 23, Kirby said.

The secretary highlighted strong bilateral defense cooperation marked by an expansion of the presence of the United States in Greece during the past year and the homeporting of the USS Hershel "Woody" Williams expeditionary mobile base at Souda Bay, he said.

Sailors in a line pull a rope on the deck of a ship.
Sailors in a line pull a rope on the deck of a ship.
In-Line Heave
Sailors heave in line aboard the USS Mitscher as the ship prepares to depart Souda Bay, Greece, March 24, 2021.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Kaleb Sarten
VIRIN: 210324-N-QD512-1024C

Austin also noted that "our deepening relationship is a dividend of the 2019 update of the U.S.-Greece Mutual Defense Cooperation Agreement," Kirby said.

In addition, Kirby said the two leaders discussed the positive diplomatic developments and efforts to reduce tensions in the eastern Mediterranean; the secretary welcomed ongoing exploratory talks between NATO allies Greece and Turkey and the commitment of both governments to this process.

Kirby added that the two leaders committed to being vigilant regarding threats to stability in NATO's southern flank, including from Russian malign influence.

Related News Release: Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III's Call With Ukrainian Minister of Defence Andrii Taran
Related News Release: Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III's Phone Call With Turkish Minister of National Defense Hulusi Akar
Related News Release: Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III's Phone Call With Greek Minister of National Defense Nikos Panagiotopoulos
partnerships NATO Austin Defense Secretary China

Explore

As of March 28, the 5th Fleet has administered nearly 13,000 COVID-19 vaccines during a fleet-wide effort to protect the force.
A global information dominance exercise showed the tremendous advantages the Defense Department would realize by applying machine learning and artificial intelligence to all-domain information, Air Force Gen. Glen D. VanHerck said.
Marine Corps Sgt. Jenna L. Cauble stayed true to the ethos, never leave a Marine behind, when she adopted her first military working dog partner.
During April, Month of the Military Child, DOD recognizes military children and youth – from their resilience to their strength. Everything they do is everything to us!
Every April since 1986, the Defense Department has celebrated the Month of the Military Child.
The Defense Department proudly recognizes transgender and gender non-conforming people and their continued struggle for equality, security and dignity, Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby said.
The Defense Department's recent stand downs focused on extremism and were all about reintroducing service members and civilians to the oaths they took at the beginning of their careers.
From a Marine Corps logistics officer to a critical care nurse serving on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic for the Army Reserve — Capt. Tineisha Nagle has led a life dedicated to serving her country.
Bobby Dan Davis Blocker is best known for his role as the TV character Hoss Cartwright in the Western series "Bonanza," but he also served in the Army and was wounded in action during the Korean War.
While a commercial vessel blocks passage through the Suez Canal, U.S. war ships have alternatives to carry out operations and mission.