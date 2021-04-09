News   Defense News

Austin Orders Immediate Changes to Combat Extremism in Military

April 9, 2021 | BY Jim Garamone , DOD News

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III has ordered some immediate changes to better combat extremism, Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby said today.

Kirby said Austin started making moves after meeting with service secretaries and hearing partial results of the Defense Department-wide stand down he ordered in January.

1:00:28

The actions he ordered are critical first steps, Kirby said. 

Austin is establishing a countering extremism working group led by Bishop Garrison, the senior advisor on human capital and diversity, equity and inclusion. The group will examine how the services implement these immediate actions and also work toward intermediate and long-range goals.

A key action is directing DOD officials to review and update the definition of extremism contained in DOO Instruction 1325.06, Kirby said. Service members across the services asked for a clear definition of extremism, the service secretaries told Austin.

The secretary is also calling on the services to update transition instructions to warn those leaving the military of the dangers posed by extremist groups. Kirby noted that some extremist groups are actively trying to recruit military members who possess leadership abilities, planning expertise and knowledge of weapons that these groups desire.

He also ordered the services to work closer together and learn best practices from each other to ensure extremists do not get into the ranks. Kirby said the services will work with law enforcement agencies to accomplish this.

Austin also directed officials to try to discern the scope of the problem within the department.

One specific line of effort the working group will look at is determining how the department should facilitate better information collection, Kirby said. This would help define the scope and extent of the problem. It will also look at sharing among the service insider threat programs.

Man briefs reporters.
Man briefs reporters.
Press Briefing
Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby holds a press briefing at the Pentagon, April 9, 2021.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Air Force Staff Sgt. Jackie Sanders
VIRIN: 210409-D-XI929-2003

"I think the working group wants to look at how well (the services) are interconnected, and how robustly they are sharing information, best practices, to include data collection through partnership with the law enforcement organizations, as well as commanders and supervisors."

The service secretaries had a frank discussion with the secretary on the problems of extremism, but they also noted that the vast majority of service members and civilians take their oaths to support and defend the Constitution seriously.

"The vast majority are serving with honor and dignity and upholding the oath and living by the core values of the military," Kirby said. 

The vast majority of those serving are not espousing these ideologies. Yet even the few doing so have a corrosive effect, the press secretary said. 

The working group will meet around April 14 and have 90 days to deliver a report to Austin on recommendations for medium-range and long-range plans to combat this scourge.

Related Publication: Immediate Actions to Counter Extremism in the Department and the Establishment of the Countering Extremism Working Group
Related News Release: Secretary of Defense Austin Announces Immediate Actions to Counter Extremism in the Military and the Establishment of the Countering Extremism Working Group
Austin Defense Secretary extremism

Explore

Officials discussed the National Security Commission on Artificial Intelligence's recent report and the progress for the adoption and implementation of AI across the Defense Department.
Joining Forces, an Obama administration initiative, is being reintroduced with new priorities, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden announced April 7 in a virtual White House event.
Defense Department health leaders said the DOD is rapidly administering COVID-19 vaccines in a tiered priority process to service members, DOD contractors and civilians and their families who are stationed overseas.
American and Vietnamese officials joined together at the Pentagon to remember 16 service members who were killed 20 years ago while searching for the remains of American troops lost during the Vietnam War.
Inside the Defense Department, efforts to eliminate sexual assault in the ranks isn't limited to just Sexual Assault Awareness Month — it'll be a full-time effort until the problem is gone, the Pentagon press secretary said.
This year's Virtual Military Spouse Symposium is geared to help spouses learn about career development and well-being, whether they're students or veteran careerists.
The United States is calling on Russia to respect the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine and not provoke or increase tensions, Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby said.
Army Sgt. Samantha Schultz hopes to compete in the pentathlon in this year's Olympic Games in Tokyo.
Russian military activities and infrastructure build-ups in the Arctic are not going unnoticed, the Pentagon press secretary said.
There are people who try to help, and then there are extraordinary people who selflessly give everything for someone else. Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Richard D. DeWert, a hospital corpsman, is the latter, and that's why he's our latest Medal of Honor Monday honoree. 