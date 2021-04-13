News   Partnerships

Austin Announces 500 More Service Members to Be Based in Germany

April 13, 2021 | BY Jim Garamone , DOD News

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III announced that, after consultations with German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, the United States will base an additional 500 service members in Germany by the fall.

Two defense leaders bump elbows.
Two defense leaders bump elbows.
Austin Greeting
Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III greets German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer at the Defense Ministry in Berlin, April 13, 2021.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Jim Garamone, DOD
VIRIN: 210413-D-ZZ999-001

"This planned increase in U.S. personnel underscores our commitment to Germany and the entire NATO alliance," Austin said in his remarks to Germany's Ministry of Defense.

The increase reverses the policy of the previous administration, which looked to drastically reduce the number of U.S. forces based in Germany. President Joe Biden announced a policy to freeze that process, which included moving the headquarters for the Stuttgart-based U.S. European Command and U.S. Africa Command. The president ordered a global posture review to determine how to best station U.S. forces around the world. 

Soldiers wearing parachutes descend in the sky.
Soldiers wearing parachutes descend in the sky.
Airborne Exercise
U.S. and French paratroopers conduct a simulated airborne assault onto Hohenburg drop zone during Rock Topside II in Hohenfels, Germany, March 6, 2021. Soldiers routinely train alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Army Sgt. John Yountz
VIRIN: 210306-A-TO756-646C

"It is great news that not only has the withdrawal of troops...from Germany been halted, but, quite the contrary; we will be able to welcome an additional 500 U.S. troops," Kramp-Karrenbauer said. "This is a very strong signal of our partnership and friendship."

Russia's actions in Georgia, its illegal annexation of Crimea from Ukraine, the continued harassment of Ukraine and other bordering nations, its military build-up, and its increasing use of cyberattacks are concerns in Europe. Germany is no exception; as the economic powerhouse of the continent, Germany is key to responding to these provocations. 

"Germany is one of our staunchest allies, and our relationship is built on shared values of freedom, democracy, human rights, and the rule of law," Austin said. "Today, those principles are increasingly under duress. Amid shifting global dynamics and a challenging security environment, Germany will continue to be an important security and economic partner for the United States in the years ahead."

A soldier travels in a military vehicle camouflaged by tree branches.
A soldier travels in a military vehicle camouflaged by tree branches.
Training Transit
Soldiers participate in a live-fire exercise at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, March 23, 2021.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Markus Rauchenberger, Army
VIRIN: 210323-A-BS310-0190C

The secretary's visit to Germany is an indication of the value the Biden-Harris administration places on the relationship, officials traveling with the secretary said. It is part and parcel of the administration's effort to revitalize the series of American alliances worldwide. NATO is the crown jewel of the alliance system.

"Strengthening our relationship with Germany is a top priority for the Biden-Harris administration," Austin said. "Underscoring our strong commitment to allies and partners is at the forefront of my agenda, this includes advancing our transatlantic partnership, and increasing cooperation with our NATO allies," he said.

The 500 new U.S. troops will augment existing capabilities, help in the space and cyber domains, and provide more electronic warfare capabilities in Europe. They will "greatly improve our ability to surge forces at a moment’s notice to defend our allies," he said.

A rocket launches in a field.
A rocket launches in a field.
Rocket Fire
Soldiers fire from a multiple launch rocket system during a live-fire certification at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Feb. 24, 2021.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Army Maj. Joseph Bush
VIRIN: 210224-A-BG594-001M

Austin briefed Kramp-Karrenbauer on the global U.S. force posture review, and the two also discussed Afghanistan. The German minister reiterated that NATO went into Afghanistan together and will leave together. The two also discussed areas where the United States and Germany can strengthen cooperation on global challenges, such as the COVID-19 pandemic and combating the malign influence of their shared strategic rivals.

Kramp-Karrenbauer said Germany will send a frigate to the Indo-Pacific that also champions freedom of navigation. 

Germany is the first European nation Austin is visiting in his current job. "The visit was important to our country because as you heard President Biden say very early on that … we treasure our alliances," he said. "That's how we operate, and we always operate better as a part of a team, and NATO is a great team."

Austin Defense Secretary partnerships Africa Command European Command

Explore

Lawrence "Larry" Eugene Doby was the second Black baseball player to break the color barrier in the major leagues, three months after Jackie Robinson made history by signing with the Brooklyn Dodgers.
The United States and Israel are more than just allies, Israeli Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu and Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III said following meetings in Jerusalem, "We are family."
U.S. engagement with the nations of the African continent is crucial for peace, democracy and development, said acting Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Africa Affairs Ronald W. Meyers.
Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen H. Hicks got a firsthand look at the damage caused by last year's Hurricane Sally during a tour of Naval Air Station Pensacola, Florida — home of the Navy's Blue Angels.
Army Pfc. Joe Hastings nearly single-handedly pushed back German forces from a stronghold in the waning days of World War II, only to die a few days later. While his triumph and life were short-lived, his bravery will live forever thanks to the Medal of Honor.
Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III reiterated American support and commitment to Israel during his talks with Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz in Tel Aviv. 
Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III is traveling to the Middle East and Europe to consult with some of America's closest allies, with an eye toward "revitalizing" America's relationships.
After numerous questions about a Russian buildup in Crimea and along the eastern border of Russia with Ukraine, Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby told reporters that "these are great questions to put to [Defense Minister Sergey] Shoygu in Moscow."
Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III is establishing a countering extremism working group that will examine how the services implement immediate actions he has ordered and work toward intermediate and long-range goals.
Officials discussed the National Security Commission on Artificial Intelligence's recent report and the progress for the adoption and implementation of AI across the Defense Department.