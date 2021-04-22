News   Reform

Official Describes Impacts of Climate Change, Standup of Climate Working Group

April 22, 2021 | BY David Vergun , DOD News

Rising sea levels, more severe storms, increased wildfire intensity and extent, heat, drought and other negative effects; these impacts of climate change will affect people, equipment and property worldwide, and that means they affect the Defense Department, at home and abroad.

A firefighter is surrounded by orange flames.
A firefighter is surrounded by orange flames.
Orange Wildfire
A firefighter works during the Creek Fire in the Cascadel Woods area of Madera County, Calif., Aug. 27, 2020.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Josh Edelson, Marine Corps
VIRIN: 200827-M-TR039-416A
A man in a uniform operates a rolling compactor as it travels down a dirt road. Two other men in uniform stand to the side of the road.
A man in a uniform operates a rolling compactor as it travels down a dirt road. Two other men in uniform stand to the side of the road.
Road Repairs
Army Sgt. Shenna Taylor, a heavy equipment operator with the 1782nd Engineer Company, South Carolina National Guard, drives a rolling compactor during local road repairs in Ruby, S.C., after Hurricane Florence, Sept. 30, 2018.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Army Staff Sgt. Erica Knight
VIRIN: 180930-Z-DH163-1015M

Joe Bryan, the DOD senior climate advisor, said that these impacts of climate change affect training and installations and are one of the driving factors for humanitarian crises globally. Climate change also factors into geopolitical and economic issues, he said. With the ice in the Arctic Ocean melting, for example, China and Russia are looking to exploit the area both economically and militarily, and the department must develop a sound plan for how it responds. The National Defense Strategy recognizes that the U.S. is under a variety of threats, including climate change, he said.

In addition to department-wide efforts to make installations more resilient to climate threats, Bryan discussed ways the Pentagon is mitigating damage from climate change by reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

A man seated in a chair speaks. Behind him is an American flag.
A man seated in a chair speaks. Behind him is an American flag.
Joe Bryan
Joe Bryan, a Defense Department special climate advisor, discusses ways that the Pentagon is mitigating damage from climate change.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Lisa A. Ferdinando, DOD
VIRIN: 210412-D-BN624-1055M

One piece of good news is that, over the last decade, a number of commercial technologies have emerged. For example, energy efficiency technology and renewable energy systems have decreased dependence on the electric grid and have helped cut down on greenhouse gases that are driving climate change, he said. These technologies have also enabled installations to be more resilient to blackouts.

It's really an exciting time in which we're seeing our defense requirements and our mission requirements actually align exceptionally well with some climate-friendly solutions.
Joe Bryan, Senior Climate Advisor, Defense Department

Another example is the increased use of electric vehicles and alternative fuel vehicles, he said.

It is important that lithium-ion batteries and other critical components like those used in electric vehicles are manufactured domestically or in collaboration with allies and partners to ensure supply chain reliability, particularly in the face of threats from China, he noted.

01:18

To respond to these and many other interconnected challenges, the secretary of defense directed, on March 9, the standup of a climate working group.

The mission of the group, which Bryan chairs, is to ensure the department is being forward leaning given the climate change response requirements set by the secretary and the administration.

"It's really an exciting time in which we're seeing our defense requirements and our mission requirements align exceptionally well with some climate-friendly solutions. And I think the commercial sector is moving there faster than we can possibly imagine, and we have an opportunity to take advantage of that and improve our own capability and competitiveness," Bryan said.

reform climate change China russia

Explore

Wildfires have impacted the Defense Department's ability to conduct training on West Coast installations in recent years, while hurricanes adversely affected East Coast installations. A DOD official discussed what the department is doing to address such threats.
The Climate Action Team, composed of planners, engineers, researchers and landscape architects, stood up in March 2021 to translate climate changed-related policy directives to action and implementation.
Africa is a continent of tremendous possibilities but also tremendous dangers, and the U.S. ignores the nations of Africa at its own peril, the commander of the U.S. Africa Command said.
As of this week, all Defense Department personnel and beneficiaries can get a COVID-19 vaccination appointment, Dr. Terry Adirim, acting assistant secretary of defense for health affairs, said. 
Larissa Heslop achieved much success as a student-athlete playing soccer while attending Eastern Kentucky University. In addition to these successes, she also volunteers to help others.
Representatives from ally and partner nations in southeast Europe spoke at a conference about the important role women play in their armed forces.
Though U.S. forces must be out of Afghanistan by Sept. 11, that doesn't mean the U.S. will be at the mercy of groups like ISIS, al-Qaida or the Taliban if they want to create problems and threaten U.S. interests, the commander of U.S. Central Command said.
Two Defense Department leaders discussed threats to the U.S. from China and Russia and the DOD's steps at providing a credible deterrent during a Senate Armed Services Committee budget hearing.
The Defense Logistics Agency is helping military health officials prepare for a surge in COVID-19 vaccinations available to the Defense Department starting this month.
Jamel William Herring, a former Marine, has held the World Boxing Organization junior lightweight title since May 2019. Herring is currently ranked as the fourth-best active junior lightweight in the world.