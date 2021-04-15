News   Defense News

U.S. Must Get 'On the Field' in Arctic to Defend National Interests There

April 15, 2021 | BY C. Todd Lopez , DOD News

As changes in climate affect ice melt, opportunities are developing in the Arctic for both resource development and transportation. Russia is already there defending what's theirs and seeking out new opportunities. China is a player as well, as a "near-Arctic nation." But the U.S. is going to need to develop more "persistence" in the region if it wants to be a player there, according to the commander of U.S. Northern Command.

A submarine is surfaced near a large sheet of ice. Snow is piled up on top of the submarine.
A submarine is surfaced near a large sheet of ice. Snow is piled up on top of the submarine.
USS Hartford
The submarine USS Hartford surfaces near Ice Camp Sargo during Ice Exercise 2016 in the Arctic Circle, March 19, 2016.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Tyler Thompson
VIRIN: 160319-N-QA919-540

"To compete in the Arctic, you have to be on the field," said Air Force Gen. Glen D. VanHerck, who also commands the North American Aerospace Defense Command, during a hearing yesterday before the House Armed Services Committee. "And currently, our capabilities, I would assess that we're in the game plan development [stage]. We're not able to have the persistence that I need to compete day-to-day in the Arctic."

The general said the U.S. military, along with the Canadian Armed Forces, are now in the early stages of modernization in building additional military capabilities in the Arctic. A priority for VanHerck, he said, is domain awareness.

A tiny military camp is surrounded by a vast expanse of snow.
A tiny military camp is surrounded by a vast expanse of snow.
Camp Sargo
Camp Sargo housed participants of Ice Exercise 2016, a five-week exercise designed to research, test and evaluate operational capabilities in the Arctic Circle.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Adam Bell, Navy
VIRIN: 160324-N-ZZ999-108

"It starts with the ability to communicate and provide data and information so that we can operate and have persistence in the Arctic," he said, thanking lawmakers for $46 million in funding the department received toward that effort.

It's incumbent upon us to be persistent, working with allies and partners and like-minded nations to ensure that we maintain the consistency of the international rules-based norms and laws that have served us well over time.''
Air Force Gen. Glen D. VanHerck, Commander, U.S. Northern Command

He said the U.S. currently has 10 satellites in orbit that help with that domain awareness, and about 100 more of those satellites will come in the future.

But communications and domain awareness are only part of the picture, he said. Perhaps even more critical is actually having presence on the water there.

"To be persistent, you also have to be on the playing field and that requires fuel so that Coast Guard cutters, Navy destroyers and cruisers, can remain persistent in the Arctic," he said.

Eerie green lights streak across a dark sky.
Eerie green lights streak across a dark sky.
Northern Lights
The Northern Lights can be seen above Ice Camp Sargo during Ice Exercise 2016 in the Arctic Circle, March 11, 2016.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Zachary Yanez
VIRIN: 160311-N-SG283-002

Right now VanHerck said he has a requirement for fuel at Dutch Harbor, Alaska — in the Aleutian Islands — that will help with that persistence and will also provide infrastructure for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance platforms and fighter aircraft.

All of that, he said, will help the U.S. better compete in the Arctic and continue to be aware of Russian activities in the region.

VanHerck said Russia pulls about a quarter of its gross domestic product from its activities in the Arctic. Moreover, they have reopened and strengthened Cold War military installations that were once shuttered. "They absolutely have a vested interest in the Arctic, and they also want to ensure that it's secure for their efforts, if you will," he said.

A man’s face is almost obscured by winter clothing and a snow-dusted mask.
A man’s face is almost obscured by winter clothing and a snow-dusted mask.
Standing Watch
Navy Lt. Cmdr. James Wendler, warfare development officer, Submarine Force Atlantic, stands watch during Ice Exercise 2016 in the Arctic Circle, March 19, 2016.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Tyler Thompson
VIRIN: 160319-N-QA919-698

China is not actually in the Arctic, but considers itself a "near Arctic" nation and seeks increased influence there, Both Russia and China are interested in changing international rules-based norms to better serve themselves, he said.

"It's incumbent upon us to be persistent, working with allies and partners and like-minded nations to ensure that we maintain the consistency of the international rules-based norms and laws that have served us well over time," he said.

Related Video: Military Leaders Speak Before House Armed Services Committee, Part 1
Related Video: Military Leaders Speak Before House Armed Services Committee, Part 2
Arctic russia China Northern Command

Explore

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III wholeheartedly supports President Joe Biden's decision to end America's longest war by September 11.
President Joe Biden announced the drawdown of all 2,500 U.S. troops in Afghanistan beginning May 1 and concluding by Sept. 11, the 20th anniversary of the war.
Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III arrived in Brussels for meetings with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. It's the first in-person meeting since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
Technology development that's competitive with that of adversaries is something the Defense Department can't accomplish on its own.
Commanders testified at a Senate hearing regarding tensions on the Russia-Ukraine border and the ability of U.S. allies to move large numbers of forces quickly over great distances.
Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III announced that, after consultations with German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, the United States will base an additional 500 service members in Germany by the fall.
Lawrence "Larry" Eugene Doby was the second Black baseball player to break the color barrier in the major leagues, three months after Jackie Robinson made history by signing with the Brooklyn Dodgers.
The United States and Israel are more than just allies, Israeli Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu and Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III said following meetings in Jerusalem, "We are family."
U.S. engagement with the nations of the African continent is crucial for peace, democracy and development, said acting Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Africa Affairs Ronald W. Meyers.
Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen H. Hicks got a firsthand look at the damage caused by last year's Hurricane Sally during a tour of Naval Air Station Pensacola, Florida — home of the Navy's Blue Angels.