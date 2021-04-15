News   Defense News

Southcom Can Use More ISR Capacity, Security Cooperation

April 15, 2021 | BY C. Todd Lopez , DOD News

With transnational criminal organizations trafficking drugs, guns and people in South and Central America and China, Russia, Iran and Cuba meddling and peddling influence in the region, U.S. Southern Command has its hands full working to keep the neighborhood safe. Increased intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance capacity and a greater ability to offer security cooperation opportunities to partner nations can help with that, Southcom's commander said today.

2:00:44

"Modest investments in intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, security cooperation and presence go a long way in the hemisphere and will help us and our partners counter these global threats," said Navy Adm. Craig S. Faller, commander of U.S. Southern Command, during a House Appropriations Committee hearing.

In addition to threats posed by transnational criminal organizations and the involvement of China, Russia, Iran and Cuba, environmental threats — such as hurricanes and the COVID-19 pandemic — have made keeping Southcom's area of responsibility safe an even greater challenge, Faller told lawmakers.

"Now, more than ever, I feel a deep sense of urgency that our region is under assault from a vicious circle [of] threats," said Faller. "And these are global threats, and they are right here, right now in our neighborhood."

Hospital ship arrives in port.
Hospital ship arrives in port.
Sealift Command
Military Sealift Command hospital ship USNS Comfort pulls into Naval Station Norfolk, Va.,, Dec. 18, 2018, after completing its 11-week medical support mission to South and Central America, part of U.S. Southern Command’s Operation Enduring Promise initiative. Comfort’s embarked medical team worked with health and government partners in Ecuador, Peru, Columbia and Honduras, providing care both aboard the ship and at land-based medical sites, helping to relieve pressure on national medical systems caused partially by an increase in cross-border migrants.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Brian Suriani, Navy
VIRIN: 181218-N-CX372-0088C

Faller told lawmakers that an increase in ISR capabilities for Southcom would be helpful to the command. Right now, he said, Southcom uses only about 1% of U.S. ISR capabilities.

"Our intel drives everything we do," he said. "We turn it into knowledge; we share it where we can, particularly with our own U.S. government agencies. It helps us understand what's on the field and how to best respond long term."

Faller said, in the past, a special "ISR transfer fund" provided additional funding to support ISR activities in the department — including for Southcom — but that fund wasn't present in the FY2021 budget.

A man and a soldier converse outdoors.
A man and a soldier converse outdoors.
Military Information
Army Staff Sgt. Francisco Maciel, a linguist assigned to the 300th Military Information Brigade, interacts with residents of the Tojocaz community in Huehuetenango, Guatemala, in support of exercise Beyond the Horizon, May 12, 2019.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Army Spc. Vincent Wilson
VIRIN: 190512-A-BK498-055C

"We've used that ISR transfer fund money to do work in that environment, and we've uncovered a considerable amount of useful information that we've been able to pass to the host nations for their action, our law enforcement partners, and, in some cases, it's ... used to be able to illuminate malign Chinese and Russian behavior," he said.

The admiral said he would like to see additional support for ISR at Southcom in the upcoming budget.

"While we have not seen the full budget for FY22, I would anticipate that the top of my unfunded requirements list will be ... the need for additional ISR, to include what we call non-traditional ISR," he said, adding that this includes machine learning and artificial intelligence to look through the large amounts of commercially-available data on foreign adversaries.

A man in a military uniform interacts with a congressional hearing through his laptop.
A man in a military uniform interacts with a congressional hearing through his laptop.
Navy Adm. Craig S. Faller
The commander of U.S. Southern Command, Navy Adm. Craig S. Faller, provides testimony at a virtual House Appropriations Subcommittee on Defense hearing on U.S. Southern Command, the Pentagon, April 15, 2021.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Lisa Ferdinando, DOD
VIRIN: 210415-D-BN624-0043

A big part of what Southcom offers in its area of responsibility is security cooperation through the military-to-military relationships the U.S. forges with partner nations there.

"Security cooperation is key," he said. "That's what builds partner capacity. That's how we become more interoperable with partners. The U.S. has the best equipment in the world, and partners want our equipment; and it's a long-term relationship."

Additional funding for enhanced security cooperation opportunities is something Southcom needs more of, he said.

"As the budget is unveiled, I believe that'll be at the top of my unfunded priorities," he said. "There's more that could be invested in the capacity. We sit at about $120 million for 28 countries to help them build. It's a good investment long-term for both the United States and our partners. It keeps them close; it's a relationship."

A soldier with a clipboard talks with a woman and her children.
A soldier with a clipboard talks with a woman and her children.
Support Exercise
Army Staff Sgt. Vivian Diaz-Gonzales, assigned to the 365th Engineer Battalion, engages the Tojocaz community of Huehuetenango, Guatemala, to support exercise Beyond the Horizon May 9, 2019.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Army Spc. Vincent Wilson
VIRIN: 190509-A-BK498-1391C

Faller also cited, specifically, the importance of defense attachés in U.S. embassies.

"Those are our frontlines in our embassy," he said. "We should look at the manning of our embassies. It is very, very lightly manned for today's competition. And then look at where we're postured as a military and where is the United States postured? In this hemisphere, it's the right thing to not have permanent bases, to have light locations where we can come in and out and work with our partners on their training and readiness."

Southern Command

Explore

U.S. partnerships and alliances are critical to combatting unwelcome actions by adversaries, such as those stemming from Russian aggression, two key defense officials told the House Armed Services Committee.
The U.S. has to develop more persistence in the Arctic region if it wants to be a player there, according to the commander of U.S. Northern Command.
Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III wholeheartedly supports President Joe Biden's decision to end America's longest war by September 11.
President Joe Biden announced the drawdown of all 2,500 U.S. troops in Afghanistan beginning May 1 and concluding by Sept. 11, the 20th anniversary of the war.
Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III arrived in Brussels for meetings with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. It's the first in-person meeting since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
Technology development that's competitive with that of adversaries is something the Defense Department can't accomplish on its own.
Commanders testified at a Senate hearing regarding tensions on the Russia-Ukraine border and the ability of U.S. allies to move large numbers of forces quickly over great distances.
Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III announced that, after consultations with German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, the United States will base an additional 500 service members in Germany by the fall.
Lawrence "Larry" Eugene Doby was the second Black baseball player to break the color barrier in the major leagues, three months after Jackie Robinson made history by signing with the Brooklyn Dodgers.
The United States and Israel are more than just allies, Israeli Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu and Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III said following meetings in Jerusalem, "We are family."