News   Defense News

Clinic Doors Open Wide for Those Wanting COVID-19 Vaccine

April 19, 2021 | BY C. Todd Lopez , DOD News

As of today, just about any adult in DOD can get a COVID-19 vaccine if they want one. That includes military personnel, adult dependents, retirees and civilians.

47:33

"All Defense Department-eligible and authorized adults are able to make an appointment by contacting their local military treatment facility for a COVID vaccine directly, or using their military treatment facility's appointment process," Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby said during a briefing today.

To help ensure military personnel and their families stationed overseas are taken care of, the military services are getting an additional 31,500 doses of the Moderna vaccine for use at locations within the U.S. European Command.

On the other side of the globe, an additional 30,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine are targeted at locations within both the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command and the U.S. Central Command.

By the end of May, he said, over 80% of overseas personnel should have received initial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Defense Department, Kirby said, has outpaced the national average in administration of the vaccine it's received. Of the more than 3 million doses of vaccines it's received, more than 2.5 million have been administered.

A person in military uniform kneels beside the driver's side of a passenger vehicle. She administers a vaccine to the driver.
A person in military uniform kneels beside the driver's side of a passenger vehicle. She administers a vaccine to the driver.
Vaccination Center
Army Spc. Montana Rose Roggendorf administers a COVID-19 vaccination at the Fair Park Community Vaccination Center in Dallas, March 8, 2021.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Army Spc. Alvin Conley
VIRIN: 210308-A-QT274-038

"We're not keeping vaccines on the shelf," he said. With the DOD having administered about 83% of the vaccine it has received, "it's not waiting too long before ... we're getting [vaccines] into arms."

About 1.5 million individuals within the department have received their first shot, he said, and about 1 million have received both shots. More than 60,000 have received the single-dose vaccine as well, he said.

"We believe we're making progress here," he added , but "there's a lot more work to do."

The COVID-19 vaccine is still under emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration, and so it remains voluntary for personnel. Individuals must choose to take the vaccine, Kirby said.

"What we want is to provide enough information and education so people can make the right decisions," Kirby said. "If the vaccine makes sense for you from a medical perspective, that should be incentive enough to get it so that you're helping out your teammates and your family and your friends."

A soldier wearing a face mask holds a syringe while inserting the needle into a vial.
A soldier wearing a face mask holds a syringe while inserting the needle into a vial.
COVID-19 Vaccines
The 109th Airlift Wing began administering COVID-19 vaccines in Scotia, N.Y., March 10, 2021. The vaccines are available to New York Army and Air National Guard members.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Air Force Master Sgt. Christine Wood
VIRIN: 210310-Z-WF275-036

While the DOD is moving quickly to provide vaccines to service members, and now family members and retirees who want it as well, it's also working equally hard on a different front: to provide the vaccine to the American people.

Right now, he said, the DOD has 30 active duty teams spread out around the nation, in support of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, to provide vaccinations to the American public. In addition to active duty forces involved in that effort, he said, around 20,000 National Guard personnel have also been called up by their governors to provide assistance in their home states.

Spotlight: Coronavirus: DOD Response Spotlight: Coronavirus: DOD Response: https://www.defense.gov/Explore/Spotlight/Coronavirus/

Related Transcript: Pentagon Press Secretary Conducts a Press Briefing
coronavirus covid19vaccine national guard Indo-Pacific Command Central Command

Explore

The Battle of Leyte Gulf, which helped the Allies recapture the Philippines during World War II, is one of America's greatest naval triumphs, thanks in large part to Navy Cmdr. Ernest Evans, whose heroism during the battle earned him the Medal of Honor.
The United States is well aware of Taliban threats to the U.S. military drawdown, which are scheduled to begin May 1 and be completed by Sept. 11, 2021, Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby said.
The National World War I Memorial is a testament to the strength of the American people, and honors the bravery and sacrifice made by service members during the war, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff said.
U.S. partnerships and alliances are critical to combatting unwelcome actions by adversaries, such as those stemming from Russian aggression, two key defense officials told the House Armed Services Committee.
Intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance and security cooperation are top budget priorities, the U.S. Southern Command's commander told the House Appropriations Committee.
The U.S. has to develop more persistence in the Arctic region if it wants to be a player there, according to the commander of U.S. Northern Command.
Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III wholeheartedly supports President Joe Biden's decision to end America's longest war by September 11.
President Joe Biden announced the drawdown of all 2,500 U.S. troops in Afghanistan beginning May 1 and concluding by Sept. 11, the 20th anniversary of the war.
Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III arrived in Brussels for meetings with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. It's the first in-person meeting since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
Technology development that's competitive with that of adversaries is something the Defense Department can't accomplish on its own.