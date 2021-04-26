News   Defense News

DOD to Aid India as it Copes With COVID-19 Pandemic

April 26, 2021 | BY David Vergun , DOD News

John F. Kirby, Pentagon press secretary, briefed the media today, speaking on a number of different topics, including aid to India.

"The United States deeply values our partnership with India," Kirby said. "We are determined to help the people in India as they bravely combat this outbreak."

38:47

The Defense Department is working closely with other U.S. agencies to rapidly deploy oxygen-related equipment, rapid COVID-19 test kits, personal protective equipment and other essential materials to India, he said. 

"We are also in close communication with the government of India to ensure that we are providing India's frontline health care workers with any support we can offer within our authority," he added. 

In the days and weeks ahead, DOD will continue to coordinate with allies and like-minded countries to ensure that collective efforts are closely synchronized and poised to have maximal impact in mitigating the crisis, he said.

A fleet of ships sails in the sea.
A fleet of ships sails in the sea.
Fleet Formation
Ships operate in the Bay of Bengal in support of exercise La Perouse 2021, April 7, 2021. La Perouse consists of naval assets from Australia, France, India, Japan and the United States.
Download Image
Image Details
VIRIN: 210406-N-NO824-0007C
Medics train together.
Medics train together.
Medic Meeting
U.S. medics from the 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team demonstrate life-saving techniques with soldiers of the Indian Army's 11th Jammu and Kashmir Rifles Battalion, Mahajan Field Firing Range, Rajasthan, India. Feb. 13, 2021..
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Army Staff Sgt. Joseph Tolliver
VIRIN: 210213-A-RI070-354

Within the next few days, the department is expected to begin making delivery of these supplies, providing the transportation and logistics necessary to make this happen as quickly as possible, he said.

Kirby noted that Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III has a busy travel schedule this week, with visits planned to U.S. Cyber Command, the National Security Agency, U.S. Space Command, U.S. Strategic Command and U.S. Indo-Pacific Command. 

At Indo-Pacom, the secretary plans to attend a change of command. Kirby noted that Indo-Pacom is a prioritized combatant command for the department.

A three-person crew operates in an aircraft flight deck.
A three-person crew operates in an aircraft flight deck.
Flight Check
Indonesian Air Force Col. Hilman Ambarita, chief of safety board for the 2nd Command Indonesia Air Force, center, sits in the cockpit of a US P-8A Poseidon during pre-flight checks while operating out of Bali in support of the search for KRI Nanggala at the request of the government of Indonesia, April 24, 2021.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Bryan Mai
VIRIN: 210424-N-EH855-0132C

Kirby mentioned that Austin and the entire department are "incredibly saddened to hear the tragic loss of the 53 Indonesian sailors on board the submarine. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of those sailors and everyone in the Indonesian military as they cope with this tragedy."

Spotlight: Coronavirus: DOD Response Spotlight: Coronavirus: DOD Response: https://www.defense.gov/Explore/Spotlight/Coronavirus/

Related News Release: Statement by Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III on Supporting our Indian Partners
Related News: DOD to Assist in Search for Indonesian Submarine
coronavirus India partnerships humanitarian aid Defense Secretary Austin Indonesia

Explore

Since World War II, deployed troops and military families stationed overseas have been able to stay connected and informed through a vital resource — the American Forces Network.
Army Private 1st Class Milton Arthur Lee joined the service during the height of the Vietnam conflict when he was only 18. He didn't make it home, but his bravery and dedication saved the lives of several men in his platoon.
The Defense Department is providing assistance to help in the search for the Indonesian submarine KRI Nanggala, which disappeared while conducting training operations in the Bali Sea.
Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen Hicks visited the Middle Chesapeake Sentinel Landscape in Vienna, Md., on the 51st anniversary of Earth Day to highlight the Sentinel Landscape partnership there.
The commanders of U.S. Africa Command and U.S. Central Command testified before the Senate Armed Services Committee in review of the Defense Authorization Request for fiscal year 2022.
The climate crisis is a profoundly destabilizing force for the world, Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III said at the Leaders Summit on Climate.
The Defense Department has adopted and expanded a climate change tool designed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to project the effects of climate change on almost 1,400 locations, according to a DOD official.
Navy Adm. Charles Richard, the commander of U.S. Strategic Command, briefed the media at the Pentagon.
The Defense Department faces a growing climate crisis that impacts national security, and it must take ambitious and immediate action to ensure readiness and defend the nation, Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen H. Hicks said.
The Secretary of Defense Environmental Awards recognize installations, teams and individuals for their accomplishments in innovative and cost-effective environmental management strategies that support mission readiness. 