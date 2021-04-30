News   Defense News

U.S. Sends Medical Supplies to India to Help in COVID-19 Fight

April 30, 2021 | BY C. Todd Lopez , DOD News

A lot of progress has been made against COVID-19, but it's still a global pandemic. As part of a whole-of-government effort to slow and eventually end the pandemic, the United States is sending medical supplies and equipment to India as that country battles the most recent outbreak.

A large military aircraft has its rear loading door open as a woman in a military uniform approaches.
A large military aircraft has its rear loading door open as a woman in a military uniform approaches.
Super Galaxy
Airmen from the 22nd Airlift Squadron prepare a C-5M Super Galaxy to take lifesaving COVID-19 supplies from Travis Air Force Base, Calif., to India, April 28, 2021.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Nicholas Pilch, Air Force
VIRIN: 210428-F-UO290-1281

Wednesday evening, a C-5M Super Galaxy aircraft loaded with oxygen cylinders and regulators, N95 masks and COVID-19 rapid diagnostic kits left Travis Air Force Base, California, bound for India. Wednesday's shipment was just the first. In all, the United States expects to deliver more than $100 million in medical supplies to the U.S. partner nation. Thursday morning, a C-17 Globemaster III departed Travis for India carrying additional oxygen cylinders and diagnostic kits. 

The medical supplies were donated to India by the U.S. government though the U.S. Agency for International Development. Airmen with the 60th Air Mobility Wing are responsible for delivering those supplies.

Dozens of metal oxygen cylinders sit on wooden pallets.
Dozens of metal oxygen cylinders sit on wooden pallets.
Oxygen Cylinders
Oxygen cylinders sit in the 60th Aerial Port Squadron Warehouse at Travis Air Force Base, Calif., April 28, 2021.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Air Force Senior Airman Jonathon Carnell
VIRIN: 210428-F-NP696-1002C
Inside a military aircraft, metal cylinders are attached to the floor with netting.
Inside a military aircraft, metal cylinders are attached to the floor with netting.
COVID-19 Shipment
Oxygen cylinders and other COVID-19 supplies sit in a C-5M Super Galaxy at Travis Air Force Base, Calif., April 28, 2021.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Air Force Senior Airman Jonathon Carnell
VIRIN: 210428-F-NP696-1202

In the coming week, more oxygen cylinders will be sent, as will oxygen concentrators, oxygen generation units, additional personnel protective equipment, rapid diagnostic tests and therapeutics. The U.S. is also providing vaccine manufacturing supplies. In fact, the U.S. has redirected its own order of AstraZeneca manufacturing supplies to India, which will enable the country to make over 20 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

India is a major defense partner to the United States and providing assistance is just something partners do, said Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby during a press briefing earlier this week.

"The United States deeply values our partnership with India," Kirby said. "We are determined to help the people in India as they bravely combat this outbreak."

A large military aircraft moves down a runway.
A large military aircraft moves down a runway.
Supply Shipment
A C-5M Super Galaxy carrying critical medical supplies taxies toward the runway at Travis Air Force Base, Calif., as it prepares to fly to India, April 28, 2021.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Air Force Senior Airman Cameron Otte
VIRIN: 210428-F-HV886-1111

During a visit to India last month, Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III said India is a major partner in the effort to keep a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

"As the world faces a global pandemic and growing challenges to an open and stable international system, the U.S.-India relationship is a stronghold of a free and open Indo-Pacific region," he said. "And it's clear that the importance of this partnership, and its impact [on] the international, rules-based order will only grow in the years ahead."

Spotlight: Coronavirus: DOD Response Spotlight: Coronavirus: DOD Response: https://www.defense.gov/Explore/Spotlight/Coronavirus/

Related News: DOD to Aid India as it Copes With COVID-19 Pandemic
coronavirus covid19vaccine India humanitarian aid partnerships Indo-Pacific

Explore

Groton, Connecticut is home to Naval Submarine Base New London; 22 submarines; and the USS Nautilus, the world's first nuclear-powered submarine. It's also home to Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Jamie Pearson and his submarine art.
Army Col. Abraham Suhr reflects on Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month and what it means to him to serve in a diverse military.
A Defense official says Russian influence and meddling in nations around the Mediterranean and the Middle East have been characterized as destabilizing and opportunistic and pose concerns for regional security and stability.
Senior Defense Department financial leaders updated the House Armed Services Committee on DOD's Financial Improvement and Audit Remediation plan, the fiscal year 2020 audit and other issues.
The two most urgent threats in the Middle East in the coming years will most likely be the proliferation of cheap and capable unmanned aerial vehicles used by extremist groups, as well as humanitarian crises, the U.S. Central Command commander said.
"Once bitten, twice shy," is an expression reserved for those who prefer to avoid reminders of negative experiences. However, one sailor isn't shy about battling COVID-19 after surviving two rounds with it.  
Douglas Alexander Zembiec was a star wrestler and earned the nickname 'Lion of Fallujah' while leading his Marine Corps rifle company into Fallujah, Iraq.
The Defense Department is working closely with other U.S. agencies to rapidly deploy oxygen-related equipment, rapid COVID-19 test kits, personal protective equipment and other essential materials to India, Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby said.
Since World War II, deployed troops and military families stationed overseas have been able to stay connected and informed through a vital resource — the American Forces Network.
Army Private 1st Class Milton Arthur Lee joined the service during the height of the Vietnam conflict when he was only 18. He didn't make it home, but his bravery and dedication saved the lives of several men in his platoon.