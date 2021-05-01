News   Defense News

Austin Says POW/MIA Agency's Mission Gives Confidence to Service Members in War

May 1, 2021 | BY C. Todd Lopez , DOD News

During a Friday visit to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, the secretary of defense visited the agency charged with attempting to locate, identify and return to families the remains of service members who were lost in combat.

A man in a business suit and a man in a military uniform talk to a woman wearing a lab coat.
A man in a business suit and a man in a military uniform talk to a woman wearing a lab coat.
Austin Tour
Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III tours the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency laboratory at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, April 30, 2021.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Marine Corps Sgt. Jacqueline Clifford
VIRIN: 210430-M-PO745-1025C

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III told the civilian and military personnel at the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency that their mission not only brings closure to families whose loved one never came home from conflict, but it also provides confidence to those who are in the fight today.

"You have a more profound impact on the business than you can imagine," said Austin. "I spent a lot of time in combat and told them that, whatever happens, I would never leave them if they went down; I would come to get them. That instills great confidence in them and allows them to fight fiercely. No other country in the world can make that claim."

Two men, one in a uniform and one in a suit, talk to three service members and two people dressed in civilian clothing.
Two men, one in a uniform and one in a suit, talk to three service members and two people dressed in civilian clothing.
Secretary Tour
Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III tours the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency's facility at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, April 30, 2021.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Air Force Staff Sgt. Jonathan McElderry
VIRIN: 210430-F-IY281-1089

During his tour of DPAA, Austin was able to see the research areas and labs and meet the professionals who work to return home the U.S. service members who were lost during World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War and the Cold War. Today, more than 81,000 Americans remain missing from those conflicts. DPAA aims to locate them and return them to the United States.

On missions to recover remains, DPAA personnel travel around the globe to locations where service members once fought or where aircraft may have gone down. Many times those locations are still dangerous decades after conflict has ended.

A man uses a shovel to dig in the ground.
A man uses a shovel to dig in the ground.
Shoveling Soil
Air Force Master Sgt. Paul White, who's assigned to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency’s recovery team, shovels soil during an excavation in Laos, July 13, 2018.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Trey Hutcheson
VIRIN: 180713-N-VQ790-021
Two men work to manipulate a pipe that's attached to a wooden box while standing under a tarp in an outdoor work.
Two men work to manipulate a pipe that's attached to a wooden box while standing under a tarp in an outdoor work.
Tightening Pipes
Air Force Senior Airman Thomas Przybylek, an explosive ordnance disposal technician, and Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Daniel Mendoza, an aviation support equipment technician, use wrenches to tighten a pipe for a wet screen in Laos, July 17, 2018. Both are assigned to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency’s recovery team.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Trey Hutcheson
VIRIN: 180717-N-VQ790-044

"It's dangerous; it's hard; it's tedious ... but the fact that we have people like you who are committed to do what you're doing is just absolutely terrific, and it sets us apart and it makes us different, so I want to thank you for what you do," Austin said. "I want to encourage you to keep doing it, and I really applaud the teamwork and the camaraderie."

Defense Secretary Austin POW/MIA Indo-Pacific

Explore

Deterrence has always been the first line of defense. Preventing conflict, when possible, is greater than engaging, Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin said during a change-of-command ceremony in Hawaii for U.S. Indo-Pacific Command.
The Defense Department is committed to working with allies, partners and like-minded nations in the Indo-Pacific and to upholding a free and open region founded on respect for international rules, laws and norms.
The Defense Department pays tribute to the contributions and dedicated service of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders, past and present, in defense of the nation during May and throughout the year.
Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders have helped shape the history of the United States, and many of their lives have been dramatically influenced by moments in U.S. history.
Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen H. Hicks says open channels of communication and diplomacy with China are top U.S. priorities, and conflict with China is neither desirable nor inevitable
World War II Navy Lt. Susan Ahn Cuddy was the first female Asian American naval officer and eventually became the service's first female gunnery officer. 
Army Command Sgt. Maj. Curtis Reid rescued soldiers from a burning Bradley Fighting Vehicle in Iraq in 2006. For his heroism and gallant actions, Reid received the Silver Star Medal.
As part of a whole-of-government effort to slow and eventually end the pandemic, the United States is sending medical supplies and equipment to India as that country battles the most recent COVID-19 outbreak.
Groton, Connecticut is home to Naval Submarine Base New London; 22 submarines; and the USS Nautilus, the world's first nuclear-powered submarine. It's also home to Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Jamie Pearson and his submarine art.
Army Col. Abraham Suhr reflects on Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month and what it means to him to serve in a diverse military.