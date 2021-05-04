News   Reform

DOD Expands Hacker Program to All Publicly Accessible Defense Information Systems

May 4, 2021 , DOD News

Ethical hackers now have many more targets within the Defense Department, DOD officials announced. The department is expanding its Vulnerability Disclosure Program to include all publicly accessible DOD information systems.

The program grew out of the success of the "Hack the Pentagon" initiative that began in 2016. That initiative enabled the Defense Digital Service to offer a "bug bounty" program and engage with hackers. There really was no way for hackers to interact with DOD even if they spotted a vulnerability before this program. "Because of this, many vulnerabilities went unreported," Brett Goldstein, the director of the Defense Digital Service, said. "The DOD Vulnerability Policy launched in 2016 because we demonstrated the efficacy of working with the hacker community and even hiring hackers to find and fix vulnerabilities in systems."

Service members work at long tables in a big room.
Service members work at long tables in a big room.
Exercise Locked Shields
Service members man the operations center for Exercise Locked Shields 21, Morgantown, W. Va., April 14, 2021. They competed against 21 other Blue Teams across the globe. The exercise is the world's largest cyber defense exercise with more than 30 nations participating this year.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 Jeremiah Bennett
VIRIN: 210414-Z-F3921-001M

The original policy was limited to DOD public-facing websites and applications. The expansion announced today allows for research and reporting of vulnerabilities related to all DOD publicly-accessible networks, frequency-based communication, Internet of Things, industrial control systems, and more, Goldstein said. "This expansion is a testament to transforming the government's approach to security and leapfrogging the current state of technology within DOD," he said.

The DOD Cyber Crime Center oversees the program. The expansion was the next logical step, Kristopher Johnson, center director, said. "The department has always maintained the perspective that DOD websites were only the beginning as they account for a fraction of our overall attack surface," he said.

Since the Vulnerability Disclosure Program's launch, hackers have submitted more than 29,000 vulnerability reports, with more than 70 percent of them determined to be valid, officials said. With the scope expanding, Johnson anticipates the numbers will drastically increase due to the security researcher community discovering vulnerabilities that were previously unreportable.

Cyber reform Engineering

Explore

The Defense Department's Manufacturing Innovation Institutes leveraged its partnerships to enable manufacturers to ramp up production to respond to frontline health care workers' personal protective equipment needs and protect Americans against COVID-19 exposure. 
Slim Pickens had a variety of talents, from rodeo clown and bullfighter to acting in feature films and television. He also served in World War II and was assigned to an Army radio station in the Midwest for the duration of the war.
This year's Exercise Defender Europe involves 26 nations and around 28,000 multinational forces all focused on building operational readiness and interoperability between NATO allies and partners.
U.S. Space Command supports the geographic combatant commanders by defending the space assets used by all commands that are vital to missile warnings and tracking.
Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Bobby Raines, a member of the All-Navy Wrestling team, has aspirations to compete in the Olympics.
Hypersonic systems are among the highest priorities in the Defense Department's modernization strategy to ensure continued U.S. battlefield dominance.
Army Pfc. Sadao Munemori enlisted in the Army one month before Japan attacked Pearl Harbor. During a battle in northern Italy, he sacrificed his life to protect his fellow soldiers and became the first Japanese-American to earn the Medal of Honor.
Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III told personnel at the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency that their mission not only brings closure to families whose loved one never came home from conflict, but also provides confidence to those who are in the fight today.
Deterrence has always been the first line of defense. Preventing conflict, when possible, is greater than engaging, Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III said during a change-of-command ceremony in Hawaii for U.S. Indo-Pacific Command.
The Defense Department is committed to working with allies, partners and like-minded nations in the Indo-Pacific and to upholding a free and open region founded on respect for international rules, laws and norms.