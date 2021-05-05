News   Lethality

DOD Experts Say There's More Work to be Done to Counter Weapons of Mass Destruction

May 5, 2021 | BY Terri Moon Cronk , DOD News

A critical mission of the Defense Department is to dissuade, deter and defeat actors who threaten to use weapons of mass destruction against the United States and its interests, four WMD experts told a House Armed Services Committee panel.

A Defense Threat Reduction Agency weapons of mass destruction crime scene operations course is shown.
A Defense Threat Reduction Agency weapons of mass destruction crime scene operations course is shown.
WMD Course
The Defense Threat Reduction Agency uses modest resources to achieve significant returns on investments made in foreign partner agencies that work around the globe to detect, interdict and prosecute illicit shipments of the world’s most dangerous materials. One of many DTRA efforts involved conducting a weapons of mass destruction crime scene operations course in Tbilisi, Georgia, March 12, 2021.
Download Image
Image Details
VIRIN: 210312-D-BA011-002A

Testifying before the HASC's subcommittee on intelligence and special operations were: Jennifer C. Walsh, who is performing the duties of undersecretary of defense for policy; Brandi C. Vann, acting assistant secretary of defense for nuclear, chemical and biological defense programs; Navy Vice Adm. Timothy G. Szymanski, deputy commander of U.S. Special Operations Command; and Rhys M. Williams, acting director of the Defense Threat Reduction Agency. The hearing addressed DOD's fiscal year 2022 budget request for counter-WMD, or CWMD, strategies, policies, priorities, programs and state of readiness.

"[DOD] continues to improve its ability to dissuade, deter and defeat these threats while maintaining the ability to respond to and mitigate the effects of WMD use," Walsh emphasized. "We are taking action to meet WMD challenges, and, as the nature of WMD threats is evolving, we know we have more work to do."

DOD has three lines of effort to organize its WMD work to counter such threats: prevent acquisition, contain and reduce threats, and respond to crises, she added.

"As the department increases its focus on competition among great powers, developing the capabilities necessary for us to fight and win in a cyber-contested environment in those theaters becomes critical," Walsh said.

"As administration officials direct and develop new national and departmental strategy reviews and guidance documents, DOD's CWMD stakeholders will be focused on addressing the dynamic CWMD threat and ensuring that it gets space in [strategy reviews and guidance documents], including posturing the department to mitigate biological threats more effectively and improving readiness for … challenges in Europe and Asia," she said.

Soldiers board a CH-47 Chinook helicopter.
Soldiers board a CH-47 Chinook helicopter.
Chopper Boarding
Soldiers from 2nd Battalion, 34th Armor Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, board a CH-47 Chinook helicopter prior to conducting an air assault during exercise Warrior Strike 7 at Camp Mobile, in Dongducheon, South Korea, May 3, 2017. The four-day exercise had soldiers air assault into the target area, search and clear mock villages of simulated enemy forces, and identify and exploit weapons of mass destruction sites.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Army photo
VIRIN: 170503-A-XX000-001

Vann said the Nuclear Chemical and Biological Defense office, including the Defense Threat Reduction Agency, is responsible for ensuring the department maintains the capability and readiness to counter WMD across the threat landscape. She also said NCD is aligning to meet the direction given by the president's interim national security, strategic guidance, and the secretary's priorities. "Our efforts will enable us to close today's gaps rapidly, mitigate vulnerabilities, anticipate emerging threats, and strengthen our domestic and international partnerships," she said.

But the pace of technology continues to move faster and faster, Vann pointed out.

"As a result, the players on the world stage are shifting; the conflict landscape is changing and so are the hazards that we all face — making our jobs ever more complex," she told subcommittee members. "Overcoming these changes and the emergence and reemergence of unique [chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear] threats requires the department to first understand the emerging threats landscape and then develop adaptive capabilities to respond to these threats as they arise. In doing so, we can ensure that the joint force can fight and win in CBRN-contested environments, prepare for surprises from emerging threats, and reduce the risks that they pose."

Vann discussed modernizing the force, and she said fields such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, additive manufacturing and rapid medical countermeasure development provide an opportunity to adapt DOD's defense capabilities quickly and effectively. "We should embrace the technological revolution within the private sector and lead game-changing technology advancements to ensure our warfighters are best prepared for the future threat," she added.

"We will continue to remain behind the warfighter and ahead of the threat to ensure joint forces' ability to survive, operate and regenerate combat power in the future," Vann said.

National Guard members board a boat during an exercise.
National Guard members board a boat during an exercise.
Mass Detruction Exercise
Crew members board a small boat from the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Galveston Island , take aboard National Guard personnel for a tour of Honolulu Harbor during a Mass Destruction Civil Support Team exercise, conducted at Integrated Support Command, Honolulu, April 29, 2009. The goal of the three-day counter-terrorism exercise was to develop relationships among the various response agencies and prepare for real-world scenarios.
Download Image
Image Details
VIRIN: 090429-D-DO439-001

"Clearly, WMD are complex transregional challenges that demand the application of specialized expertise and authorities across our government, as well as our foreign allies and partners," Szymanski testified. "The Department of Defense plays a unique and critical supporting role to our interagency colleagues, especially at the departments of Energy, State, Treasury and Commerce [and] our law enforcement entities to prevent and contain WMD threats, even as we prepare to respond to WMD crises."

The vice admiral said U.S. Special Operations strives to improve its methodology and ensure it provides timely, reliable, relevant and actionable information to support senior department decision-making. "Our aim is to better support senior leaders charged with employing our joint force today, developing and preparing for tomorrow and helping to design a military that is ready to fight and win against both current and future web threats," Szymanski said.

"There are few greater challenges to U.S. national security than those posed by WMD in emerging threats," Williams said. "As the globalized threat landscape evolves, DTRA's uniquely skilled workforce and robust, collaborative network of partners are ready to evolve with it, continuing to safeguard the lives and interests of the United States and our allies abroad."

lethality technology Special Operations Command

Explore

Ethical hackers now have many more targets within the Defense Department as the department expands its Vulnerability Disclosure Program.
Slim Pickens had a variety of talents, from rodeo clown and bullfighter to acting in feature films and television. He also served in World War II and was assigned to an Army radio station in the Midwest for the duration of the war.
This year's Exercise Defender Europe involves 26 nations and around 28,000 multinational forces all focused on building operational readiness and interoperability between NATO allies and partners.
U.S. Space Command supports the geographic combatant commanders by defending the space assets used by all commands that are vital to missile warnings and tracking.
Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Bobby Raines, a member of the All-Navy Wrestling team, has aspirations to compete in the Olympics.
Hypersonic systems are among the highest priorities in the Defense Department's modernization strategy to ensure continued U.S. battlefield dominance.
Army Pfc. Sadao Munemori enlisted in the Army one month before Japan attacked Pearl Harbor. During a battle in northern Italy, he sacrificed his life to protect his fellow soldiers and became the first Japanese-American to earn the Medal of Honor.
Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III told personnel at the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency that their mission not only brings closure to families whose loved one never came home from conflict, but also provides confidence to those who are in the fight today.
Deterrence has always been the first line of defense. Preventing conflict, when possible, is greater than engaging, Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III said during a change-of-command ceremony in Hawaii for U.S. Indo-Pacific Command.
The Defense Department is committed to working with allies, partners and like-minded nations in the Indo-Pacific and to upholding a free and open region founded on respect for international rules, laws and norms.