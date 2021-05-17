News   Reform

DOD Exercise Highlights Need to Address Climate Change, Its Impacts

May 17, 2021 | BY David Vergun , DOD News

The Defense Department's first climate and environmental security "tabletop" exercise, dubbed Elliptic Thunder, highlighted the growing security threats posed by climate and environmental change, while illustrating that prevention activities today are essential to avoiding dire consequences in the future, Annalise Blum, an American Association for the Advancement of Science policy fellow in Office of the Secretary of Defense for Policy's Office of Stability and Humanitarian Affairs said.   

One man pushes a cart loaded with boxes while another man carries a box.
One man pushes a cart loaded with boxes while another man carries a box.
Relief Supplies
Marine Corps Cpl. Jordan Bennett, an intelligence analyst with Marine Rotational Force – Darwin, Australia, carries flood relief supplies at the Portuguese and Timorese Social Club in Marrara, Australia, April 20, 2021.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Marine Corps Cpl. Lydia Gordon
VIRIN: 210420-M-KK393-1203

Elliptic Thunder, which was co-sponsored by the Office of Stability and Humanitarian Affairs and the Joint Staff J5, took place March 25.  Based upon future climate, economic and population forecasts, the exercise was set in East Africa in a notional future in which climate change had gradually disrupted natural systems, weakening several states in the region and increasing the risk of climate-driven extreme events. A combination of floods, droughts, and cyclones led to shortages of food, water, and energy — causing large-scale instability and migration. This instability expanded opportunities for extremist groups and strategic rivals to gain influence with consequences for U.S. national security and defense objectives. 

Adam Mausner, senior policy advisor in SHA, noted that the exercise made clear that climate change is a national security issue, and should be tackled with the same urgency and resourcing as other major threats to our country. "Additionally, high-end conventional combat capabilities were of little use in the scenario, as our adversaries instead engaged in irregular warfare to gain advantage," he said.

A woman and two children sit on a blanket and look at a book.
A woman and two children sit on a blanket and look at a book.
Story Time
Rebecca Kapaira of Zimbabwe reads with her children, April 3, 2020. Due to the severe drought that gripped Zimbabwe, Kapaira has had to skip some meals in order to feed her five children. The U.S. Agency for International Development works with the World Food Program to provide food to over 1.8 million people in Zimbabwe.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Claire Nevill, World Food Program
VIRIN: 200403-O-D0466-1004
A woman tends a small pot sitting on an open fire.
A woman tends a small pot sitting on an open fire.
Family Dinner
Rebecca Kapaira of Zimbabwe cooks for her family while her children play in the background. Due to the severe drought that gripped Zimbabwe, Kapaira has had to skip some meals to feed her children. The U.S. Agency for International Development works with the World Food Program to provide food to over 1.8 million people in Zimbabwe.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Claire Nevill, World Food Program
VIRIN: 200403-O-D0466-1007

Participants in the exercise included representatives from the Office of the Secretary of Defense, the Joint Staff and the U.S. Africa Command; Joe Bryan, special assistant to the Secretary of Defense for climate;  and representatives from the National Security Council, the State Department, the U.S. Agency for International Development, the Intelligence Community and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. 

The main takeaways of the Elliptic Thunder exercise included:

  • Climate and environmental change will exacerbate existing threats and security challenges via increased frequency and severity of environmental stressors and extreme events. Compounding and cascading events are likely to be particularly disruptive.
  • Environmental changes have implications across the department with respect to great power competition, counterterrorism, our alliances and partners, basing, access to ports and landing sites, infrastructure investments and more. 
  • DOD will need to develop and/or refine policies, authorities and organizations — as well as processes, budget and funding to best prepare for and respond to climate threats.
  • Improved understanding of emerging threats will help prevent and prepare for future environmental and climate security challenges. Enabling a shift to prevention activities will help avoid simply responding to crises.
  • Building partner capacity and resiliency will be critical to manage climate risks. Effective diplomacy and strategic messaging will be essential to countering adversaries who will seek to exploit climate-related insecurity for strategic advantage. 
  • A whole-of-government approach is needed to address climate and environmental security threats across the federal government. Partnerships with industry, academia and non-profit organizations can improve sharing and coordination of data-collection, modeling, disaster response initiatives and early warning best practices. 

Blum noted that participants expressed interest in future tabletop exercises to address the impacts of climate change and environmental security challenges. Future exercises, she said, might include greater participation from allies and partners to include experts from NATO, the United Nations, the scientific community, the humanitarian and disaster recovery community and other relevant experts.

Two men take photos of ice on a river.
Two men take photos of ice on a river.
Field Team
Field team senior hydraulic engineer Matt McClerren, left, and hydraulic technician Jon DePhillips, both with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' Detroit district, document ice jams on the St. Clair River at Algonac State Park, Mich., Feb. 3, 2021.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: William Dowell, Army
VIRIN: 210203-A-DT641-001C

Bryan emphasized the value of the exercise and the need for future exercises, assessments and other events to help the department better understand the links between climate change and global security.

Spotlight: Tackling the Climate Crisis Spotlight: Tackling the Climate Crisis: https://www.defense.gov/explore/spotlight/tackling-the-climate-crisis/

reform climate change Elliptic Thunder

Explore

Lt. Tia Blythe chose to serve in the Navy because her grandfather served on the USS Oriskany aircraft carrier. "He reminds me of the sacrifices my grandparents have made to allow me to have the opportunities I have today as an American," she said.
When you're stuck in a bad situation, someone has to take the lead. That's what Marine Corps Pfc. Robert C. Burke did when his unit was pinned down by intense enemy fire in Vietnam. Burke didn't make it out alive, but his actions earned him the Medal of Honor. 
Who's hacking U.S. networks? It's not an easy question to answer, defense leaders told lawmakers, as determining if a malicious cyber attacker is a foreign government, a cyber criminal or a cyber criminal supported by a foreign government is never clear.
The Defense Department serves as an innovative leader in developing technology to protect all Americans – on and off the battlefield.
The Defense Department is finding new ways to reduce development, production and sustainment costs for the F-35, which is the "quarterback" of the joint force, said the program executive officer for the F-35 Lightning II Joint Program Office.
To defend the nation, we must reform the Defense Department and work more effectively with allies and partners, a DOD official said.
Each day that Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby briefs reporters, he has a statement about U.S. exercises around the world, such as Defender-Europe 21, an exercise designed to build readiness and interoperability among NATO allies and partners.
For as long as she can remember, Army Col. Danielle Ngo wanted to be a soldier. Today she encourages young people to consider serving, whether it be in their communities or in the military.
The nature of warfare is changing in radical ways that create an enormous challenge and also an enormous opportunity, the vice chairman of the joint chiefs of staff said.
DOD plans to begin specific reviews of nuclear posture and policy to assess the U.S. nuclear modernization programs to ensure that they deliver on time, the deputy assistant secretary of defense for nuclear and missile defense policy said.