Agency Provides Critical Supplies to USAID for India Pandemic Response

Rapid COVID-19 test kits and N95 masks are among initial supplies from the Defense Logistics Agency being provided to India as part of the U.S. government's effort to help meet urgent health needs there.

Pallets containing life saving oxygen equipment await transit from the 60th Aerial Port Squadron Warehouse at Travis Air Force Base, Calif., April 27, 2021.
Four shipments of supplies departed Travis Air Force Base, California, April 28 - May1, and contained 1.6 million N95 masks, 1 million test kits and 545 oxygen concentrators supplied by DLA. All of the supplies safely arrived in India, with the fourth flight landing today.

DLA was tasked to provide 15 million N95 masks, 1 million test kits and 704 oxygen concentrators in support of the U.S. Agency for International Development-led effort. On April 24, the Embassy of India in Washington requested assistance from the State Department for medical supplies and equipment.

Air Force airmen assigned to the 60th Aerial Port Squadron strap down cargo in the 60th Aerial Port Squadron Warehouse at Travis Air Force Base, Calif., April 28, 2021.
"We remain closely integrated with the White House, National Security Council, the Joint Chiefs of Staff and USAID to help clarify ways DLA can assist," Dave Kless, the agency's executive director of operations, said.

DLA employees began coordinating interagency support to India immediately upon receiving the mission and worked during the weekend to outline commodities the agency could provide, current stock levels and locations, contracting options and delivery timelines.

Air Force airmen from the 60th Aerial Port Squadron prepare to load COVID-19 supplies onto a C-5M Super Galaxy as it sits on the flight line at Travis Air Force Base, Calif., April 28, 2021. The supplies include rapid test kits, N95 masks and oxygen concentrators provided by the Defense Logistics Agency in support of the U.S. Agency for International Development-led effort.
DLA troop support, which has provided over 3.5 billion in items ranging from ventilators to gowns and gloves to support the response, is also standing by to provide other supplies to India if directed. The agency has 14 field hospitals pending shipment to U.S. Southern Command that could be redirected to India if requested, for example.

This is not DLA's first COVID-19-related humanitarian support. DLA troop support is providing $1.3 million in pharmaceuticals to the Paraguay Ministry of Health for COVID-19 patients in intensive care, and DLA disposition services has provided excess property including beds for use in international quarantine facilities.

