News   Reform

SAPRO Director Addresses Progress in Sexual Assault Prevention, Victim Support

May 6, 2021 | BY Terri Moon Cronk , DOD News

The Defense Department has made strides in sexual assault prevention, awareness and victim support over the past 15 to 20 years, but more work remains.

Army Maj. Gen. Clement S. Coward, who took over as director of the DOD's Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Office in September 2020, said he has seen growth in policy and programs from his former vantage point in the field. The Defense Department has empowered survivors with additional reporting options, specialized legal counsel, and a 24/7 confidential helpline. However, Coward says, the DOD must continue to be a "learning organization" and do more to stop sexual assault before it happens in the first place. 

An Army general speaks in front of a microphone.
An Army general speaks in front of a microphone.
General Remarks
Army Maj. Gen. Clement Coward speaks during a ceremony at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, June 14, 2020.
Download Image
Image Details
VIRIN: 200614-A-HD381-514R

"The priority still remains to take care of our victims," Coward said. "We also look forward to supporting Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III's guidance to boost our crime prevention efforts and explore all other options on the table to ensure the men and women serving our nation can do so in an environment where dignity, inclusion and respect is the norm."

SAPRO was established in 2005. That year, the department started providing sexual assault victims with a restricted reporting option, which allows them to confidentially connect with support services without triggering a notification to command or an investigation. In 2019, the department added another option to empower victims making a restricted report: the CATCH a Serial Offender Program, designed primarily to identify repeat offenders. CATCH provides service members and their adult family members who have filed a restricted report of sexual assault a confidential way to provide information about the alleged offender and incident to DOD criminal investigators without initiating an investigation.

Nowadays, there is no ambiguity about what a commander should do when a sexual assault victim makes a claim, Coward said. As a result, the department is seeing a fourfold increase in the percentage of victims who choose to file a report of sexual assault with DOD authorities, which the department encourages so victims can connect with support services and to aid in accountability efforts. Coward added that the number of reports made is not a good estimate for understanding how many military members experience sexual assault each year. This is because sexual assault is an underreported crime, meaning that it occurs more often than is reported to law enforcement. Instead, the department uses scientific surveys of the military population to estimate "prevalence" — the number of service members indicating an experience of sexual assault in the year prior to being surveyed.  

Sailors hold up pieces of teal paper while standing in a formation on the deck of a ship.
Sailors hold up pieces of teal paper while standing in a formation on the deck of a ship.
Sailor Support
Sailors form a teal ribbon on the flight deck of the USS Arlington in Norfolk, Va., April 26, 2021, in support of Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class John D. Bellino
VIRIN: 210426-N-PC065-3001C

"Over the past fifteen years, the number of reported cases has trended upward significantly. However, we'll have to wait for our next survey later this year to get our prevalence estimate and greater context for that trend. At the same time that the department encourages reporting to help those impacted connect to restorative care and provide a path to offender accountability, the department simultaneously seeks to drive down the prevalence of sexual assault with prevention efforts," he said. Coward also said that after a decade of decreasing prevalence, rates increased in 2018. "We have been working very hard to step up our prevention efforts ever since we saw an increase in prevalence for young women in the force that year. We now have national experts on our prevention staff and some cutting edge approaches to assess risk in military unit culture."

There have been plenty of advances in other areas of the sexual assault prevention and response mission as well. For example, when the DOD introduced the expedited transfer policy about a decade ago, the department wanted to enable a victim to go to another duty assignment to assist their recovery process if they needed to do so, Coward pointed out. Over the last few years, the department has fine-tuned that policy to reduce the time for victim transfer, he added.

"Over time, we've built a robust, responsive victim assistance program," Coward said. "We now have a database that allows us to document these cases, as well as the DOD Safe Helpline, a crisis hotline for victims that operates around the clock worldwide. Taking care of victims is our utmost priority."

A teal ribbon pin adorns a pocket flap on a soldier's uniform.
A teal ribbon pin adorns a pocket flap on a soldier's uniform.
Awareness Pin
A soldier wears a Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention program pin at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va., April 25, 2018.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Air Force Airman 1st Class Monica Roybal
VIRIN: 180425-F-RF516-1088Y

However, he also emphasized that more must be done to reduce and stop sexual assaults from happening in the first place.

"We also realize we have to double our efforts on prevention and ensure those that serve understand their duty to treat everyone with respect. This has to start on day one, as early as initial entry and basic training," he said. "We must ensure that prevention is not a perishable skill."

The Prevention Plan of Action is the department's roadmap to achieving sustained reductions in the prevalence of sexual assault. The military services have also been working to enhance their prevention capabilities using this strategic roadmap, he said. 

"The recent immediate actions directed by Secretary Austin are accelerating these efforts. We're going to conduct high-risk installation evaluations to find some things that are working very well, and pass them along to DOD's best practices. We're working with the services to establish a prevention workforce. That's important; our team is piloting the right curriculum for this workforce." Last year the department also published an integrated violence prevention policy to synchronize violence reduction efforts. 

Two men place a flag on a flagpole. Another man watches.
Two men place a flag on a flagpole. Another man watches.
You Are Not Alone
Col. Josh Bookout, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division Commander, and Command Sgt. Maj. Thinh Huynh, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division Command Sergeant Major, add a flag with the words, "You Are Not Alone" to the brigade flag pole to kick off the annual Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, on April 1, 2021.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Army Staff Sgt. Alan Brutus
VIRIN: 210401-A-AK380-037

Among Coward's goals and objectives for SAPRO is to support the services' implementation plans and strengthen oversight to better examine how prevention programs are translated down from the field to the company level.

Recently, there have been two key events in the sexual assault and prevention realm that have highlighted that the department's fight against the crime is far from over, he emphasized:

One was when Army Pfc. Vanessa Guillen was murdered. Her remains were found months later. The case led to multiple investigations, including an independent review of the climate and culture at Fort Hood, major leadership changes on post and an overhaul of how the Army handles sexual assault and harassment cases, published reports said.

Former Secretary of the Army Ryan D. McCarthy and the five civilian members of the Fort Hood Independent Review Committee unveiled the results of a three-month examination of the command climate and culture at Fort Hood and the surrounding military community on Dec. 8, 2020. The 136-page report includes findings and recommendations intended to benefit Fort Hood and the Army, reports said. McCarthy took significant measures to hold leaders accountable at Fort Hood, instituted a new policy on missing soldiers and formed the People First Task Force to map out a plan to implement the recommendations in the report.

The Fort Hood case was a "wake up call" of what could occur at installations across the DOD, other camps, stations and bases, Coward said. "Services need to implement policies, programs and other recommendations aimed at creating healthy work environments for our service members."

Teal and blue colored pinwheels in the ground.
Teal and blue colored pinwheels in the ground.
Awareness Pinwheels
Teal and blue colored pinwheels are displayed onboard Naval Station Norfolk, Va., Apr. 28, 2021, in support of Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month, and Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention Month.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: David Todd, Navy
VIRIN: 210428-N-ST310-003C

In the second event, "We got a new secretary of defense," Coward said. "He was confirmed [by the U.S. Senate] on a Friday and on Saturday, he initiated a memo to the force [on sexual assault] that directed us to do things with a greater sense of urgency and attention," Coward paraphrased. "But out of that came immediate actions he provided guidance on, [and] the establishment of a 90-day review. And we're in the middle of that [review] right now," he said.

"I strongly believe what the secretary has directed us [to] do is going to force us to look at ourselves," Coward said. "This is a leadership issue, and leaders take on wicked problems. We need to ensure that the service is safe and healthy and has a high degree of dignity and respect, so our moms, dads, uncles and aunts, still want to send their sons and daughters, nieces and nephews to serve in our great military. We need to gain that trust. We cannot assume people will choose the military as their employer of choice each year when it comes to recruiting and retention.  We have to offer them the chance to serve in a climate of dignity, respect and inclusion. That's how we have to look at it."

To find out more about sexual assault reporting options and support, contact the DOD SafeHelpline — the hotline for members of the DOD community affected by sexual assault; call 877-995-5247 or visit https://safehelpline.org. The 24/7 Safe Helpline is a completely anonymous, confidential and specialized service to provide help and information to members of the military community anytime, anywhere.

Spotlight: Independent Review Commission on Sexual Assault in the Military Spotlight: Independent Review Commission on Sexual Assault in the Military: https://www.defense.gov/Explore/Spotlight/Independent-Review-Commission-on-Sexual-Assault-in-the-Military/

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Sexual Assault Awareness reform irc sexual assault

Explore

For the first time in its history, the U.S. faces two nuclear-capable strategic peer competitors at the same time in Russia and China, the commander of U.S. Strategic Command said.
Marine Corps Capt. Terrence Zaleski said being a Marine is the greatest privilege one could ever hope to have. He credits his father, a retired Marine gunnery sergeant, with inspiring him to join. 
The annual Defender-Europe 2021 exercise distinguished visitor day was attended by the Albanian president and prime minister, the U.S. ambassador to Albania and three four-star U.S. generals, Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby said.
The Defense Department's Manufacturing Innovation Institutes leveraged their partnerships to enable manufacturers to quickly ramp up production to respond to personal protective equipment needs and protect Americans against COVID-19 exposure.
Rapid COVID-19 test kits and N95 masks are among initial supplies from the Defense Logistics Agency being provided to India as part of the U.S. government's effort to help meet urgent health needs there.
The Space Force is joining other military services at a vaccination center in St. Paul, Minnesota, supporting the overall effort to provide the COVID-19 vaccine to residents across the country.
Over the past year, National Guardsmen were called on time and again to help out their fellow U.S. citizens, and they deployed to operations around the world, National Guard Bureau Chief Army Gen. Daniel Hokanson said.
A critical mission of the Defense Department is to dissuade, deter and defeat actors who threaten to use weapons of mass destruction against the United States and its interests.
Ethical hackers now have many more targets within the Defense Department as the department expands its Vulnerability Disclosure Program.
Slim Pickens had a variety of talents, from rodeo clown and bullfighter to acting in feature films and television. He also served in World War II and was assigned to an Army radio station in the Midwest for the duration of the war.