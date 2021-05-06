News   Defense News

Austin Reviews DOD Progress Made During Biden Administration's First 100 Days

May 6, 2021 | BY Jim Garamone , DOD News

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III reviewed his first 100 days in office, saying there is measurable progress in his priority areas, but that much more needs to be done.

He spoke at a Pentagon news conference, today.

39:10

Defending the nation is the top priority and COVID-19 is the most immediate threat, he said. "The department has stepped up to save American lives through vaccination," he said. "We've been a part of a whole of government effort to get shots in arms, and active duty and National Guard troops have administered more than 14 million total shots to the American people."

At the same time, the Defense Department is working to vaccinate the broader DOD family. There have been more than 3 million shots administered to DOD personnel resulting in more than 550,000 fully vaccinated service members, and more than 644,000 fully vaccinated civilians, contractors and beneficiaries at home and overseas, he said. 

The department is also a part of the greater effort to control the pandemic worldwide. DOD assets have transported materiel the nations in danger need. Most recently, sending urgently needed supplies to India's frontline health care workers. These include three US Air Force C-5M Super Galaxies and a C-17 Globemaster 3 that have already delivered many tons of critical supplies.

Austin has also introduced "integrated deterrence." This is a new vision to defend the country in all domains of conflict even while the nature of warfare is changing. He said this is especially important for the priority theater of operations in the Indo-Pacific

Tall man speaks from Pentagon lectern.
Tall man speaks from Pentagon lectern.
Lloyd J. Austin III
Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III addresses media members during a joint press briefing with the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Army Gen. Mark A. Milley from the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., May 6, 2021.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Air Force Staff Sgt. Jack Sanders, DOD
VIRIN: 210506-D-XI929-2002

"We've started a global force posture review to make sure we're positioned well for the challenges that we face around the globe," Austin said. Feeding into this is a China Task Force study he ordered that will provide recommendations for dealing with China going forward. 

"Further afield, we condemned Russian aggression in eastern Ukraine and underscored our commitment to helping Ukraine's forces better defend their country," the secretary said. 

The department is also working to confront the existential threat of climate change

In the first 100 days, Austin tasked Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Kicks, with chairing the Deputies Workforce Council. This is a senior leadership forum that addresses the most pressing people management and personnel policy. 

Austin's first directive upon assuming office was on sexual assault. "We established an independent review commission, and I'm going to have an open mind about what they come up with, and the recommendations that they make," he said. "You've heard me say this before, but sexual assault is a problem that plagues us. It is a readiness issue. It is a leadership issue. We're going to lead real change for real results."

Three men stand behind podiums and talk to a socially distanced group.
Three men stand behind podiums and talk to a socially distanced group.
News Conference
Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III, center, and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Army Gen. Mark A. Milley, far right, hold a joint press briefing from the Pentagon, May 6, 2021.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Air Force Staff Sgt. Jack Sanders, DOD
VIRIN: 210506-D-XI929-2004

DOD is also examining the problem of violent extremists in the ranks and in the workforce. The secretary ordered a standdown across the department to examine this particular problem. "I want to be blunt: There is no place for hatred or bigotry or extreme extremist behavior in this department or in the military," he said. "This department has an open door to any qualified American who wants to serve. That's a matter of both national principle, and national security. Diversity throughout the force is a source of strength. We can't afford to deprive ourselves of the talents and the voices of the full range of a nation that we defend."

The secretary also traveled a bit to repair relationships with close allies and partners. These nations multiply American strength and make the world more stable, he said. He met with the leaders in Japan, South Korea, Germany, India, the United Kingdom, Israel and with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. 

He also is working to re-establish relations within the U.S. government. It is notable that on two trips — to Asia and Europe — he worked in tandem with Secretary of State Anthony Blinken. "There is no daylight between this department and the State Department on a basic principle: That principle is that in securing America's interests, diplomacy, always comes first."

Related News: Austin, Milley Discuss Progress of Retrograde From Afghanistan
Defense Secretary Austin coronavirus covid19vaccine Indo-Pacific extremism Diversity NATO irc sexual assault climate change

Explore

American service members will move out with professionalism and dedication to fulfill the newest mission in Afghanistan, ending the U.S. presence in the country by September, Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III said.
The National Security Strategy emphasizes the importance of working with allies and partners such as NATO. Part of that commitment is being able to move formations quickly across Europe, a Defense Department official said.
With more nations using space for both commercial and defense purposes, there must be rules that allow everybody to operate safely — and to be able to identify what's going to be considered a threat, defense leaders said.
The Defense Department has made strides in sexual assault prevention, awareness and victim support over the past 15 to 20 years, but more work remains.
Marine Corps Capt. Terrence Zaleski said being a Marine is the greatest privilege one could ever hope to have. He credits his father, a retired Marine gunnery sergeant, with inspiring him to join. 
The annual Defender-Europe 2021 exercise distinguished visitor day was attended by the Albanian president and prime minister, the U.S. ambassador to Albania and three four-star U.S. generals, Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby said.
The Defense Department's Manufacturing Innovation Institutes leveraged their partnerships to enable manufacturers to quickly ramp up production to respond to personal protective equipment needs and protect Americans against COVID-19 exposure.
Rapid COVID-19 test kits and N95 masks are among initial supplies from the Defense Logistics Agency being provided to India as part of the U.S. government's effort to help meet urgent health needs there.
The Space Force is joining other military services at a vaccination center in St. Paul, Minnesota, supporting the overall effort to provide the COVID-19 vaccine to residents across the country.
Over the past year, National Guardsmen were called on time and again to help out their fellow U.S. citizens, and they deployed to operations around the world, National Guard Bureau Chief Army Gen. Daniel Hokanson said.