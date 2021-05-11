News   Defense News

Defense Acquisition University Plows Through Pandemic With Online Offerings

May 11, 2021 , DOD News

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, acquisition professionals were able to keep learning and training thanks to the Defense Acquisition University's ability to respond quickly to changing requirements.

With the COVID-19 pandemic, travel was curtailed across the department, and the Defense Acquisition University's physical training locations closed March 13, 2020, said Stacy A. Cummings, who is performing the duties of the undersecretary of defense for acquisition and sustainment. She spoke today during a virtual discussion as part of the Naval Postgraduate School's 18th Annual Acquisition Research Symposium.

A woman sits at a table and looks at a large television screen. A video camera sits in front of the television screen and is pointed at the woman.
A woman sits at a table and looks at a large television screen. A video camera sits in front of the television screen and is pointed at the woman.
Stacy A. Cummings
Stacy A. Cummings, who's performing the duties of the undersecretary of defense for acquisition and sustainment, delivers a virtual keynote speech to the Naval Postgraduate School's 18th Annual Acquisition Research Symposium from the Pentagon, May 11, 2021.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Air Force Staff Sgt. Brittany A. Chase, DOD
VIRIN: 210511-D-BM568-1048C

"In spite of this, DAU was able to preserve over 80% of student capacity by converting classroom courses very quickly to virtual offerings," she said.

Since then, she said, DAU has ensured that more than 30,000 acquisition professionals were able to receive necessary training. In 2021, she said, DAU increased the number of short topical webcasts they offered by 250% and also added online workshops.

"These online offerings have reached more than 28,000 live attendees," she said. "Webcasts, workshops and webinars are constantly happening."

Cummings also said that the DAU's credential program, which began in late 2019, has grown and is providing defense acquisition professionals with skills and knowledge more finely focused on their specific areas of expertise.

A man works on a helicopter.
A man works on a helicopter.
Routine Maintenance
Army Spc. Alex Davis performs routine maintenance on a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter at an airfield in the Middle East, Feb. 1, 2021.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Army Capt. Travis Mueller
VIRIN: 210201-Z-IK914-002C

"DAU's credentials program provides responsive and timely learning experiences that participants can self-select in order to grow and deepen their skills," Cummings said. "By offering learning in smaller, more job-specific credentials, DAU is aiming to help DOD evolve beyond today's three-level certification framework and more effectively meet the intent of the Defense Acquisition Workforce Improvement Act."

Most recently, for instance, DAU added a small business professional credential to its portfolio. As part of earning that credential, students apply basic and intermediate knowledge of the legislation, policies, acquisition process and market research techniques required to advise stakeholders effectively, advocate for small business participation in defense acquisitions, and educate small businesses to do business with the defense department.

Two men work on a helicopter inside a hangar.
Two men work on a helicopter inside a hangar.
Maintenance Duty
Soldiers reinstall the main rotor head on a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter after routine maintenance at an airfield in the Middle East, Jan. 4, 2021.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Army Sgt. Francis Calabro
VIRIN: 210104-Z-IK914-009C

DAU now offers credentials in a dozen areas, including acquisition law and policy, foundational intellectual property, and cybersecurity for program managers, Cummings said.

"The result is that personnel are better prepared to perform their jobs and can get the additional training they need — and less of what they don't need — at a much faster rate when job requirements change," Cummings said. "The credential program ... has helped train nearly 11,000 people to date."

Right now, she said, 30 additional credentials are in development at DAU.

Spotlight: Coronavirus: DOD Response Spotlight: Coronavirus: DOD Response: https://www.defense.gov/Explore/Spotlight/Coronavirus/

coronavirus Education

Explore

Alejandro Villanueva served three tours in Afghanistan as an Army Ranger. During one deployment, he received the Bronze Star Medal for battlefield valor. He later made a name for himself in the NFL.
Thirteen "fast boats" with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy precariously approached U.S. Navy and Coast Guard vessels that were operating in the Strait of Hormuz. After those ships failed to heed warnings to move away to a safe distance, the U.S. fired warning shots, Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby said.
Gail Belmont started quilting in 1997 to help with her emotional and physical pain from serving in the military during the Vietnam War.
Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen H. Hicks signed a memorandum to transform the Defense Department into a data-centric organization with the goal, she said, of "improving warfighting performance and creating decision advantage at all echelons from the battlespace to the board room."
Petty Officer 1st Class Paul Salas joined the Navy to protect the freedoms Americans enjoy. He currently serves aboard the USS Nimitz and plays for the All-Navy Softball team.
Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class William Halyburton Jr. lost his life on his first day of combat during World War II trying to help a wounded Marine on the Japanese island of Okinawa. His courage and devotion to duty earned him the Medal of Honor.
The Space Development Agency has prioritized delivery above all else in its effort to get satellites into space that will deliver non-line-of-sight targeting to warfighters across the globe.
The Independent Review Commission on Sexual Assault in the Military has presented initial recommendations to Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III that would take the responsibility of prosecuting sexual assault offenses out of commanders' hands.
Military Spouse Appreciation Day, observed each year on the Friday before Mother's Day, recognizes the contributions by the spouses of service members to the nation's defense.
For the first time in its history, the U.S. faces two nuclear-capable strategic peer competitors at the same time in Russia and China, the commander of U.S. Strategic Command said.