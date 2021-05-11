News   Defense News

Retrograde From Afghanistan Continues as U.S. Officials Protect Troop Numbers

May 11, 2021 | BY Jim Garamone , DOD News

The retrograde from Afghanistan is going well, but U.S. officials are being careful as the effort is still in its early stages, Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby said today.

U.S. Central Command officials estimate that they have completed between 6% and 12% of the retrograde process. Airlifters have flown out the equivalent of 104 C-17s worth of materials; U.S. personnel have turned over more than 1,800 pieces of equipment to the Defense Logistics Agency for destruction; and the U.S. has officially handed over one facility to the Afghan National Army.

A soldier stands on the rear ramp of a helicopter.
A soldier stands on the rear ramp of a helicopter.
Sunset View
Army loadmaster stands on the rear ramp of a CH-47F Chinook and watches the sunset as the helicopter flies over Kabul, Afghanistan, Sept. 8, 2017.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Julie A. Kelemen, DOD
VIRIN: 170908-D-QT896-079

As the retrograde continues, U.S. officials will be careful not to disclose personnel numbers in Afghanistan. Revealing the number of military personnel in the country might provide a level of situational awareness for the Taliban, Kirby said.

Kirby noted the United States has added capabilities in the nation to help shield retrograde operations and provide force protection. 

"We have an obligation to keep our people safe, particularly in a retrograde that could be opposed," Kirby said. "We have to assume that this is going to be an opposed retrograde. And if we assumed anything less, it would be irresponsible of us." 

Two men talk as they walk down a street in Kabul.
Two men talk as they walk down a street in Kabul.
Afghanistan Visit
Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III walks with the commander of NATO’s Resolute Support Mission and U.S. Forces – Afghanistan, Army Gen. Scott Miller, at Resolute Support Headquarters, Kabul, Afghanistan, March 21, 2021.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Lisa Ferdinando, DOD
VIRIN: 210321-D-BN624-1081C

Even as the retrograde continues, the U.S. is still seeking a diplomatic peace in Afghanistan. Kirby said the Defense Department is committed to working with State Department personnel even as the withdrawal continues. "We still support, and want to see, a political end of this war and to see that the Taliban and the Afghan government work this out," he said.

DOD will continue a relationship with the Afghan government after the retrograde is finished. "There are very active discussions going on now inside the department to better define what over-the-horizon counterterrorism capabilities we will be able to avail ourselves of," Kirby said. 

The United States will also provide over-the-horizon logistics support for Afghan forces, as well.

Related News: Austin, Milley Discuss Progress of Retrograde From Afghanistan
Afghanistan

Explore

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, acquisition professionals were able to keep learning and training thanks to the Defense Acquisition University's ability to respond quickly to changing requirements.
Alejandro Villanueva served three tours in Afghanistan as an Army Ranger. During one deployment, he received the Bronze Star Medal for battlefield valor. He later made a name for himself in the NFL.
Thirteen "fast boats" with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy precariously approached U.S. Navy and Coast Guard vessels that were operating in the Strait of Hormuz. After those ships failed to heed warnings to move away to a safe distance, the U.S. fired warning shots, Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby said.
Gail Belmont started quilting in 1997 to help with her emotional and physical pain from serving in the military during the Vietnam War.
Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen H. Hicks signed a memorandum to transform the Defense Department into a data-centric organization with the goal, she said, of "improving warfighting performance and creating decision advantage at all echelons from the battlespace to the board room."
Petty Officer 1st Class Paul Salas joined the Navy to protect the freedoms Americans enjoy. He currently serves aboard the USS Nimitz and plays for the All-Navy Softball team.
Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class William Halyburton Jr. lost his life on his first day of combat during World War II trying to help a wounded Marine on the Japanese island of Okinawa. His courage and devotion to duty earned him the Medal of Honor.
The Space Development Agency has prioritized delivery above all else in its effort to get satellites into space that will deliver non-line-of-sight targeting to warfighters across the globe.
The Independent Review Commission on Sexual Assault in the Military has presented initial recommendations to Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III that would take the responsibility of prosecuting sexual assault offenses out of commanders' hands.
Military Spouse Appreciation Day, observed each year on the Friday before Mother's Day, recognizes the contributions by the spouses of service members to the nation's defense.