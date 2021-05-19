News   Reform

Rapid Acquisition Benefits Special Operations, DOD Official Says

May 19, 2021 | BY David Vergun , DOD News

The Defense Department's top priorities are defending the nation, taking care of its people and succeeding through teamwork. Each of these topline priorities touch everything that personnel do at DOD's acquisition and sustainment office, said the official performing the duties of under secretary of defense for that organization.

Stacy A. Cummings provided keynote remarks today at the National Defense Industrial Association's virtual 2021 Special Operations Forces Industry Conference.

Troops train using green smoke in a field.
Troops train using green smoke in a field.
Black Swan 21
Special operations forces from Austria, Croatia, Hungary, Slovakia, Slovenia and the United States participate in vehicle interdiction training as part of Black Swan 21 in Szolnok, Hungary, May 12, 2021.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Army Spc. Therese Prats
VIRIN: 210512-A-RQ926-1039

"We need to be able to keep pace with advanced and persistent threats in today's dynamic environment, and that depends on expanding the competitive space. For A&S, that means taking a hard look at our acquisition processes and portfolios to ensure we have the right balance and capabilities for the future," she said.

Cummings discussed A&S's adaptive acquisition framework in the context of the special operations mission.

"Often, the special ops forces require a much smaller procurement [quantity] of more nuanced and cutting-edge capability, and the ability for us to outpace our adversaries really is dependent upon agility in acquisition," she said.

The traditional DOD acquisition system wasn't set up for speed and agility to deliver capability to the warfighter, she noted.

And then most importantly we wanted to accelerate delivery of timelines, so that we can get capability into the hands of the warfighter faster.''
Stacy A. Cummings

A few years back, the department decided to transform acquisition policy from the ground up, she said. "Our goal was to deliver a defense acquisition system that provided flexibility for programs used to tailor their approaches, depending on the capability that they were tasked to acquire on behalf of the warfighter. We wanted to empower those program teams to think critically and apply common sense to decision making, something that I think that the Special Operations community acquisition community excels at. 

"And then most importantly we wanted to accelerate delivery of timelines, so that we can get capability into the hands of the warfighter faster," Cummings added.

At its core, the comprehensive redesign of the view DOD 5000 series of acquisition policies took one very large policy document and divided it into six clear distinct, separate pathways, called the adaptive acquisition framework, or AAF, she said.

Those pathways simplify policy, enable a tailored approach, empower program managers, facilitate data-driven analytics and manage risk, she said.

Feedback from the special operations community was critical to formulating this new AAF approach, she said. That community really embraced the middle tier of acquisition, which focuses on speed of delivery. 

The middle tier of acquisition pathway is used to rapidly develop fieldable prototypes within an acquisition program to demonstrate new capabilities and/or to rapidly field production quantities of systems with proven technologies that require minimal development.

Airmen load an aircraft.
Airmen load an aircraft.
Loadmaster Work
Air Force Senior Airman Preston Kovarsky, a loadmaster assigned to the 701st Airlift Squadron, guides an M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System onto a C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 62nd Airlift Wing at Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center, Mich., May 18, 2021.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Air Force Staff Sgt. Joseph Pick
VIRIN: 210518-F-UQ958-2083

One of the department's first middle tier pathway programs was the special operations forces combat diving program, she said. It is a free-diver heating and cooling system consisting of a mobile electric power system that uses high-efficiency heat pump technology to circulate heated or cooled water for the operators through a tube, suit or vest. 

As a result, the operator gains the ability to sustain untethered long-duration exposure, she said. This was a great capability that the Special Operations community was looking to deploy, and the middle tier of acquisition pathway enabled the program team to develop and field prototypes within a month of the validated requirements. 

In total there are 74 programs currently using the middle tier of acquisition, 59 of them are rapid prototyping and 15 are rapid building, she noted, adding that the department plans to expand it.

Cummings also noted that cyber secure software delivery at speed is high on the department's priorities because of the evolving threats and disruptive technologies. She said the goal is to deliver software in a matter of days or weeks, not months or years.

More about the set of acquisition pathways can be found at https://aaf.dau.edu/

acquisition technology reform special operations

Explore

In 1956, Robert Barger III traveled with the Air Force on a Antarctic expedition to set up a military base at the South Pole. Now, 65 years later, he's finally getting recognition for his work.
The retrograde from Afghanistan continues at pace with a few harassing attacks that have had no impact on the movement, Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby said during a news conference.
The chairman of NATO's Military Committee touted the alliance's ability to adapt and evolve to stay effective and relevant as a deterrent force. 
The South Korea-U.S. partnership continues to grow through economic cooperation, mitigating threats to regional stability and fulfilling commitments to allies and partners in the region, the general nominated to lead the United Nations Command/Combined Forces Command/U.S. Forces Korea said.
Diane Otto Watkins wanted to become a professional musician after high school. She didn't have much money for college, and she didn’t see many opportunities available for women. So she joined the Women's Army Corps.
A life-changing decision to join the Army took Okera Anyabwile from the street warfare of 1980s Los Angeles to a 35-year military career that included amateur boxing as an enlisted infantryman and a recent promotion to colonel.
The Defense Department's Elliptic Thunder exercise highlighted the growing security threats posed by climate and environmental change, while illustrating that prevention activities are essential to avoiding dire consequences in the future, a DOD policy fellow said.
Lt. Tia Blythe chose to serve in the Navy because her grandfather served on the USS Oriskany aircraft carrier. "He reminds me of the sacrifices my grandparents have made to allow me to have the opportunities I have today as an American," she said.
When you're stuck in a bad situation, someone has to take the lead. That's what Marine Corps Pfc. Robert C. Burke did when his unit was pinned down by intense enemy fire in Vietnam. Burke didn't make it out alive, but his actions earned him the Medal of Honor. 
Who's hacking U.S. networks? It's not an easy question to answer, defense leaders told lawmakers, as determining if a malicious cyber attacker is a foreign government, a cyber criminal or a cyber criminal supported by a foreign government is never clear.