News   Reform

Courageous Survivors, Leaders Are the Cornerstone of Sexual Assault Reform

May 21, 2021 | BY Terri Moon Cronk , DOD News

Survivors of sexual assault and sexual harassment in the military are an important voice in building a culture that supports victims and holds perpetrators accountable. The DOD's Independent Review Commission on Sexual Assault in the Military wants to hear from those survivors.

The IRC is in the midst of a 90-day mission to collect information and present recommendations to President Joe Biden and Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III to prevent and respond to sexual assault and harassment in the military. Through survivors, IRC members want to get to the heart of common themes and experiences. 

Sailors hold up pieces of teal paper while standing in a formation on the deck of a ship.
Sailors hold up pieces of teal paper while standing in a formation on the deck of a ship.
Sailor Support
Sailors form a teal ribbon on the flight deck of the USS Arlington in Norfolk, Va., April 26, 2021, in support of Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class John D. Bellino
VIRIN: 210426-N-PC065-3001C

"The words and experiences shared with us by survivors underscore the importance of the opportunities created by the secretary of defense when he directed immediate actions and chartered this commission," Neil Irvin with IRC's prevention effort, said. "Sexual assault and harassment are preventable and are central to the opportunities for this commission, highlighted by survivors, to address DOD's enterprise-wide efforts to stop sexual assault and harassment before it occurs," he added.

We are indebted to all the survivors who have come forward with their candid assessments and ideas, and we hope they will continue to do so."
Kris Rose, Independent Review Commission on Sexual Assault

IRC members are identifying potential gaps to inform targeted recommendations that can lead to systemic change. Recommendations will focus on four lines of effort: accountability; prevention; climate and culture; and victim care and support. Survivors — veterans, reservists and active duty are encouraged to anonymously share their experiences and suggestions here. The feedback form opened on March 24, the day the IRC officially began, and closes on June 2.

Kris Rose, who co-leads the victim care and support effort, explained that survivors provide the depth, context and reality of sexual harassment and sexual assault that's often missing when examining policy and practice. "We are indebted to all the survivors who have come forward with their candid assessments and ideas, and we hope they will continue to do so. We couldn't do this work without them," she said.

IRC members particularly want to hear from junior enlisted service members about their experiences. Statistically, they are the most impacted by sexual assault; they are also tomorrow's leaders who hold the key to long-term, sustained change.

Teal and blue colored pinwheels in the ground.
Teal and blue colored pinwheels in the ground.
Awareness Pinwheels
Teal and blue colored pinwheels are displayed onboard Naval Station Norfolk, Va., Apr. 28, 2021, in support of Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month, and Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention Month.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: David Todd, Navy
VIRIN: 210428-N-ST310-003C

As climate and culture in the military are concerned, IRC expert Army Lt. Col. Bridgette Bell said, "We are listening to these service members to understand how the climate of their unit affects their ability to feel safe and supported."

In addition to online feedback, members of the IRC are visiting installations — large and small, and speaking with troops overseas and stateside to connect with members of all the military services, including the National Guard and Reserves.

"Hearing from survivors of sexual harassment and sexual assault allows us to better understand diverse experiences, including with their coworkers, chain of command and the military justice system," Sasha Rutizer with the accountability line of effort emphasized.

The IRC will make recommendations in late June.

Spotlight: Independent Review Commission on Sexual Assault in the Military Spotlight: Independent Review Commission on Sexual Assault in the Military: https://www.defense.gov/Explore/Spotlight/Independent-Review-Commission-on-Sexual-Assault-in-the-Military/

reform irc sexual assault Sexual Assault Awareness

Explore

While Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Denise ''Tolo'' Atualevao was born in Honolulu, her mother and father are both from American Samoa. Atualevao is a hospital corpsman in San Diego.
The Defense Logistics Agency has shipped first and second doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for 12-to-17-year-olds in the U.S. European, Central and Indo-Pacific Commands areas of responsibility.
While soldiers leave Afghanistan, many Afghans who provided support to the U.S. and its allies will remain behind. DOD believes it's important those individuals and their families are taken care of.
As of today, the Defense Department has administered over 3.3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine to eligible DOD personnel, with 58% of active duty members having had at least one dose and 44% fully vaccinated, DOD health leaders said.
Warfare "is going to be multi-domain, it's going to be partnered. And it's going to be contested in every step," Army Gen. Richard Clarke, commander of U.S. Special Operations Command, said.
Army Lt. Col. Deepa Hariprasad was born in Mysore, India, in 1977. When she was 3 years old, her parents emigrated to the United States. She would later join the Army, then the Air Force, then rejoin the Army.
Both environmental changes and cyberattacks are a threat to U.S. military energy and water security. To maintain operations, the Defense Department must build resilience against both threats.
Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III spoke with Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz and again urged de-escalation in the conflict between Israel and Hamas, Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby said.
President Joe Biden delivered the commencement address during the U.S. Coast Guard Academy graduation in New London, Conn.
When the Air Force hoped to retire some aircraft within the KC-135 Stratotanker fleet in order to make way for the KC-46 Pegasus, Army Gen. Stephen R. Lyons, commander of U.S. Transportation Command, thought it inadvisable. But that is no longer the case.