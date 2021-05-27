News   Defense News

Austin, Milley: President's FY22 Budget Request Sufficient for Defense Mission

May 27, 2021 | BY C. Todd Lopez , DOD News

The president's budget request for fiscal year 2022 is expected to contain $715 billion in funding for the Defense Department. DOD leaders have said they believe this is ample to accomplish things the department wants to do in the coming year.

A sailor untangles an air hose.
A sailor untangles an air hose.
Pressure Hose
A sailor untangles air pressure hoses aboard the aircraft carrier USS George H. W. Bush at the Norfolk Naval Shipyard, Va.
Photo By: Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Michael Joseph Flesch
VIRIN: 200218-N-NV521-0012C

While the full presidential budget request has not yet been made public — that should come on Friday — Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and lawmakers were aware of the total dollar amount for the Defense Department.

"This budget provides us the ability to create the right mix of capabilities to defend this nation and to deter any aggressors," Austin said during testimony today before the House Appropriations Committee, subcommittee on defense. "It adequately allows us to begin to prepare for the next fight ... it in fact does provide us the ability to go after the capabilities that we need."

Within the FY22 budget, Austin said that the department has prioritized several capabilities to ensure future readiness and modernization of the force.

According to Austin, the budget invests in, among other things, hypersonic weapons, artificial intelligence, micro-electronics, 5G technology, cyber capabilities, shipbuilding and nuclear modernization.

In a graphic illustration, various points in a cityscape are connected with white lines that converge below a circle containing the term "5G."
In a graphic illustration, various points in a cityscape are connected with white lines that converge below a circle containing the term "5G."
5G
5G communications is an important element of the president's fiscal 2022 budget request.
Photo By: Nelson James, Air Force
VIRIN: 200612-D-VX961-663M

"The budget also invests in efforts to counter the damaging effects of climate change and to be prepared for potential future challenges like another pandemic," Austin said.

Also in the budget, he said, is funding to help the department resist Russian cyberattacks, counter the threats from the ballistic-missile capabilities of countries like North Korea and Iran, and maintain troop presence and counter-terrorism capacity in both the Middle East and South Asia to counter threats from Iran, and terrorist groups like ISIS, Al Qaeda and al Shabaab. 

The FY22 budget request, said Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark A. Milley, is appropriate to meet the Defense Department's needs.

"It strikes an appropriate balance between preserving present readiness and future modernization," Milley said. "It is biased towards [the] future operating environment and the readiness it's going to take in the future for this fundamental change in the character of war that we are currently undergoing."

Jet flies over farmland
Jet flies over farmland
Bomber Flight
A B-52H Stratofortress nuclear-capable bomber flies over an undisclosed area.
Photo By: Air Force Senior Airman Luke Hill
VIRIN: 190422-F-PQ438-012C

Milley told lawmakers it's imperative that the level of funding for modernization for advanced technologies such as hypersonics, precision munitions, robotics and artificial intelligence, continues to be funded as it has been in the FY22 budget for the long-term.

"If we do not put a lot of money towards those [advanced technologies] and develop them to a level of capability to deploy in our joint force, then we will be at a significant disadvantage to those countries that do develop them," he said. "China is investing heavily in all of those capabilities. We need to definitely do that, [and] this budget does a lot of that. It will have to be a sustained level of effort over many years. But it's critical to the defense of the United States that we invest in advanced technologies.

