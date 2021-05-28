News   Reform

Nakasone Says U.S. Works to Stay Ahead of Cybersecurity Curve

May 28, 2021 | BY Terri Moon Cronk , DOD News

Twenty years after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, the great threat to the nation has evolved into cyberspace — a new strategic environment where cyber actors can increase their power, degrade the power of others, and gain a strategic advantage, said Army Gen. Paul M. Nakasone.

As he squats on the floor, a service member looks at an electronic device that's connected to a computer network.
As he squats on the floor, a service member looks at an electronic device that's connected to a computer network.
Threat Test
Air Force Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Respondek, a client systems services specialist with the 14th Communications Squadron, performs a cyber threat test on communications circuits at the Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station, N.Y., Feb. 8, 2020.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Peter Borys, Air Force
VIRIN: 200208-F-YZ899-0019A

"Our adversaries are operating with a scope, scale and sophistication unlike anything we've seen before," said Nakasone, commander of U.S. Cyber Command and director of the National Security Agency. "Their tactics have evolved far beyond spear phishing and exploitation of weak passwords. Today, our adversaries are targeting and infiltrating our systems by exploiting supply chain and zero-day vulnerabilities, and our adversaries are demonstrating a new risk calculus that has changed the traditional threat landscape."

Speaking virtually to the Armed Forces Communications and Electronics Association, Nakasone said that, by operating in cyberspace, U.S. adversaries can cause damage while operating below the level of armed conflict, and they're targeting U.S. economies, critical infrastructure and electoral processes. Adversaries also have launched persistent malicious cyber campaigns to erode U.S. military advantages and increasingly leverage social media to carry out [and] influence operations. These adversaries also steal U.S. defense secrets, intellectual property and personally identifiable information, he added.

Social media as we know it didn't exist 20 years ago, so now there's a trove of data in smartphones and social media accounts that adversaries can use against us, Nakasone said. Even fitness trackers and genealogy information are data points for our adversaries, who can use that information for malign purposes, such as counter intelligence, social engineering, or ransomware attacks.

China and Russia are the two greatest threats to the United States, and China is the pacing challenge, he said.

"China is becoming more assertive economically, diplomatically, militarily and technologically," Nakasone said. "It seeks to undermine a stable and open international order to establish its credibility and dominance in the global system."

A military plane lands on a runway.
A military plane lands on a runway.
Falcon Landing
A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon from the 80th Fighter Squadron “Juvats” lands following a routine training flight at Kunsan Air Base, Korea, Aug. 28, 2019. The 8th Fighter Wing is responsible for conducting air-to-ground and air-to-air missions in the 45 F-16s assigned to the wing.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Air Force Staff Sgt. Mackenzie Mendez
VIRIN: 190828-F-DL164-0059

He characterized Russia as a disruptive threat that aims to undermine the integrity and legitimacy of political systems. "Russia has demonstrated its ability to conduct influence operations in numerous countries, often by combining effective target development with the power of social media," he said, noting that China and Russia are conducting malicious cyber campaigns to erode U.S. military advantages, threaten U.S. infrastructure and reduce U.S. economic prosperity.

Nakasone said the United States must also actively deter rogue regimes, such as North Korea and Iran, which are unpredictable and destabilizing presences in their respective regions. "North Korea poses a significant threat to the international financial and commercial sectors by sponsoring cyber exploitation of financial institutions to illicitly acquire funding and evade U.S. and United Nations sanctions." 

He said Iran has also demonstrated the capability and intent to strike in its region and against the United States in cyberspace. "Moving forward, we expect that these and other adversaries will increase their efforts in cyberspace to undermine U.S. and allied interests," he said. "These malicious actors will continue to identify vulnerabilities in software across our governments, military and private-sector networks. And they'll embrace common anonymization platforms, generalized toolkits and open-source capabilities — anything that makes it more difficult for network defenders to detect and attribute their activity."

Such challenges to the United States will increase in both scale and scope, Nakasone said. "We must raise the bar. We must be resilient, and we must act. Our success in the new era of strategic competition will rely, in part, on our ability to develop partnerships of all kinds that acknowledge shared risks, shared goals and shared solutions. Our adversaries have worldwide reach. Partnership is where the power is."

A graphic shows people in military uniforms at different workstations.
A graphic shows people in military uniforms at different workstations.
Cyber Watch
A graphic highlights the watch floor of the U.S. Navy, U.S. Fleet Cyber Command/U.S. 10th Fleet.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Graphic by Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class William Sykes
VIRIN: 190304-N-KB349-1002

Nakasone said U.S. Cyber Command and the National Security Agency work with the U.S. government, private industry, academia and international partners to achieve and maintain cyberspace superiority by building resilience at home, implementing proactive defense strategies, and contesting adversaries' campaigns and objectives. He added it's through these partnerships and collaborations that the U.S. will make it increasingly difficult for adversaries to operate. 

NSA expanded its ability to counter cyberthreats and share information with partners in innovative and unclassified ways when agency leaders opened the Cybersecurity Collaboration Center in December, Nakasone said. NSA partnerships with the private sector enable the agency to quickly secure national security systems, the Defense Department and defense industrial base networks.

"Thanks to our existing public-private dialogue, NSA has been able to quickly identify and issue advisories on critical vulnerabilities and commercial software for the national security systems that could also potentially affect millions of users around the world.

"We're all here with one overarching goal: to secure our future," Nakasone said. "And as threats evolve and our nation and our adversaries become more sophisticated, we must remain ahead of the curve. I have confidence that we, as a nation working together, will meet the critical challenges ahead."

reform Cyber Cyber Command technology

Explore

Defense Department leaders believe the president's expected budget is ample to accomplish things the department wants to do in the coming year.
Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Army Gen. Mark A. Milley challenged Air Force Academy grads to keep great power competition from becoming a great power conflict.
As part of India's first cabinet-level visit to Washington, D.C., Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III plans to meet with that country’s minister of external affairs to continue defense discussions that the two held in New Delhi in March.
Marine Corps 1st Lt. Tiffany Roberts has inherited her mother's loving nature and hospitality, traits she said are usually characteristic of Filipina women. Those traits, she said, have made her an understanding and caring Marine officer.
The Defense Department recently released the 2021 Global Needs Statement to help uncover new technologies that will help DOD meet its own modernization goals. Many of the respondents are expected to be companies that have never before done business with the DOD.
Air Force Lt. Col. Rob Marshall and four other veterans are hoping to reach the summit of Alaska's Mount Denali over the Memorial Day weekend. If successful, he'll be the first U.S. service member to complete what's known as the 'Seven Summits Challenge,' climbing the seven tallest mountains on each continent.
About 160 C-17 loads of materiel and equipment have left Afghanistan and more than 10,000 pieces of military equipment have been turned over to the Defense Logistics Agency, U.S. Central Command reported.
Arlington National Cemetery is raising flags in the Memorial Amphitheater in preparation for the annual Memorial Day ceremony and observance May 31. Originally called Decoration Day, Memorial Day is a national day of remembrance honoring members of the military who died in service to the nation.
The military health system serves 9.6 million beneficiaries at home and around the world, delivering health care and continuing to provide COVID-19 support to millions of Americans. 
Tennis star Tony Trabert's career was interrupted during the Korean War, from 1950-1953, when he enlisted in the Navy and served aboard the aircraft carrier USS Coral Sea.