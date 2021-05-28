News   Defense News

Flags In at Arlington National Cemetery

May 28, 2021

Soldiers assigned to the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment, known as "The Old Guard," placed American flags at headstones in Arlington National Cemetery for Memorial Day. The tradition, which began more than 50 years ago, is known as "Flags In."

This year, service members from the Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps and Coast Guard helped soldiers place the flags.

Service members place flags on headstones.
Related News: Raising Flags of Remembrance
Observances Memorial Day

