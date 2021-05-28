News   Observances

DOD Leaders Highlight Service, Sacrifice of Veterans No Longer Here

May 28, 2021 | BY David Vergun , DOD News

Since 1994, the Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors has provided comfort, care and resources to all those grieving the death of a military loved one.

Defense Department leaders spoke at a TAPS Memorial Day weekend event today.

"Even as the nation pauses this weekend to express gratitude for all that you and your loved ones have given for this country, those of us outside the survivor community cannot really know what it means or how it feels," said Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen H. Hicks. "I can't truly know what it means to walk in your shoes, but I can and I do admire that you keep walking."

30:18

"Each one of you has your own story of loss and grief and living, and you deserve support from the Department of Defense, and you deserve to know that it is a family to which you will always belong. But here you come together as a family of survivors," she said.

Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Ramón "CZ" Colón-López, said that he and his wife Janet have lost many friends in battle and some due to suicide.

"We have been in your shoes. So we've clearly walked in the shoes that you wear today," he said.

"In the military we often call ourselves a band of brothers and sisters. And the reason we do that is because we take care of one another. And we dare to go forward into harm's way to preserve this nation's treasure, and that is our freedom," he said.

{{slideNumber}}/{{numSlides}} - {{slideCaption}}
Download Image
Image Details
VIRIN: {{virin}}
Illustration of a man lying on a cot, grieving. An American flag is displayed next to him.
Illustration of a person in military uniform grieving.
Illustration of a person holding hands to their face, grieving.

{{ slideNumber}}/{{numSlides}} {{slideTitle}} - {{slideCaption}}

{{slideInfo.slideNumber}}/{{numSlides}} {{slideInfo.slideTitle}} - {{slideInfo.slideCaption}}

In the military, there's a saying that irrespective of the cost, service members will never leave behind one of their own, he said.

To keep the memories of those alive and those who were lost, seek happiness, pride and purpose and let that be a guiding compass to lead the path forward, he said.

Observances Veterans Memorial Day Deputy Defense Secretary Hicks

Explore

The 2021 graduating class of U.S. Naval Academy midshipmen are entering a new era, a new age and a new epoch with its own challenges and opportunities, Vice President Kamala D. Harris said at the academy's graduation.
Twenty years after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, the great threat to the nation has evolved into cyberspace — a new strategic environment where cyber actors can increase their power, degrade the power of others, and gain a strategic advantage.
Defense Department leaders believe the president's expected budget is ample to accomplish things the department wants to do in the coming year.
Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Army Gen. Mark A. Milley challenged Air Force Academy grads to keep great power competition from becoming a great power conflict.
As part of India's first cabinet-level visit to Washington, D.C., Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III plans to meet with that country’s minister of external affairs to continue defense discussions that the two held in New Delhi in March.
Marine Corps 1st Lt. Tiffany Roberts has inherited her mother's loving nature and hospitality, traits she said are usually characteristic of Filipina women. Those traits, she said, have made her an understanding and caring Marine officer.
The Defense Department recently released the 2021 Global Needs Statement to help uncover new technologies that will help DOD meet its own modernization goals. Many of the respondents are expected to be companies that have never before done business with the DOD.
Air Force Lt. Col. Rob Marshall and four other veterans are hoping to reach the summit of Alaska's Mount Denali over the Memorial Day weekend. If successful, he'll be the first U.S. service member to complete what's known as the 'Seven Summits Challenge,' climbing the seven tallest mountains on each continent.
About 160 C-17 loads of materiel and equipment have left Afghanistan and more than 10,000 pieces of military equipment have been turned over to the Defense Logistics Agency, U.S. Central Command reported.
Arlington National Cemetery is raising flags in the Memorial Amphitheater in preparation for the annual Memorial Day ceremony and observance May 31. Originally called Decoration Day, Memorial Day is a national day of remembrance honoring members of the military who died in service to the nation.