DOD Offers Discounted Rates for Campgrounds Nationwide

The Defense Department recently launched an online guide to U.S. joint-service campgrounds and facilities that can be accessed via computer or mobile devices.
"Best Kept Secrets" connects active-duty service members and their families, National Guard, Reserve, DOD civilians and retired military members with campground sites that offer lower rates as compared to non-DOD campground sites.
With a new look-up feature, users can search by state to easily locate the campground of their choice, contact information, details on reservation policies, and a list of amenities and activities available at different locations.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance states that outdoor activities, such as campground visits, are safer than indoor activities.
The campground guide was produced by DOD's Morale, Welfare and Recreation and Resale Policy Office. MWR provides the resources to help service members connect with recreational opportunities.
To access "Best Kept Secrets," click here.