DOD Offers Discounted Rates for Campgrounds Nationwide

Aug. 5, 2021 | BY David Vergun , DOD News

The Defense Department recently launched an online guide to U.S. joint-service campgrounds and facilities that can be accessed via computer or mobile devices.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance states that outdoor activities, such as campground visits, are safer than indoor activities. 

The campground guide was produced by DOD's Morale, Welfare and Recreation and Resale Policy Office. MWR provides the resources to help service members connect with recreational opportunities.

To access "Best Kept Secrets," click here

