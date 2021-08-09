News   Defense News

Situation in Afghanistan Hinges on Afghan Civilian, Military Leaders

Aug. 9, 2021 | BY Jim Garamone , DOD News

The situation in Afghanistan hinges on Afghan civilian and military leadership, the Pentagon press secretary said today during a news conference.

Taliban forces have taken at least five provincial capitals in the country and others are threatened. Press Secretary John F. Kirby said the fighting in the country "is clearly not going in the right direction."

53:37

He said Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III shares the concerns of other nations about the situation. Still, he believes "that the Afghan forces have the capability, they have the capacity to make a big difference on the battlefield," Kirby said. "He has maintained that we will continue to support them with the authorities we have, where and when feasible — understanding that it's not always going to be feasible." 

This support includes airstrikes and over-the-horizon counterterrorism support. 

While most U.S. forces have withdrawn from Afghanistan, the Defense Department has been centered on carrying out President Joe Biden's order to complete the retrograde from that country by the end of the month. The United States will then switch to a bilateral relationship with the Afghan government, Kirby said.

The United States has authorities needed to continue air support to the Afghan government through the end of the month, Kirby said. 

A man,standing at a lectern, speaks to a group of socially distanced reporters. The sign behind him indicates that they are at the Pentagon.
A man,standing at a lectern, speaks to a group of socially distanced reporters. The sign behind him indicates that they are at the Pentagon.
Press Briefing
Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby holds a press briefing, at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., Aug. 9, 2021.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Air Force Staff Sgt. Jack Sanders, DOD
VIRIN: 210809-D-XI929-1003

"Whatever the outcome here, when we look back, … we're going to be able to say that it was driven by leadership — Afghan leadership, political and military leadership," he said. "That's what's vital here."

The Afghan government has a force of over 300,000 soldiers and police, Kirby said. The Afghan military has an air force, which the United States continues to support and improve. The government forces have modern weaponry and an organizational structure. 

"[The government has] a lot of advantages that the Taliban don't have," Kirby said. "The Taliban doesn't have an Air Force, they don't own airspace. [The government forces] have a lot of advantages. Now they have to use those advantages, to exert that leadership. And it's got to come both from the political and from the military."

Related Transcript: Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby Holds a Press Briefing
Afghanistan partnerships

Explore

For service members who have religious objections to receiving a COVID-19 vaccine, the path for how they might seek an exception is defined by their individual military service's regulations, Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby said.
A Defense Department official testified about U.S. security assistance in the Middle East before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee Subcommittee on the Near East, South Asia, Central Asia and Counterterrorism, emphasizing five vital points.
The commander of North American Aerospace Defense Command and U.S. Northern Command described threats from Russia and China and the battles against wildfires, hurricanes, cyberattacks and COVID-19 during a speech.
Roberto Clemente proved to be among the best to ever play the game of baseball. He also served in the Marine Corps as a reserve infantryman.
By mid-September, Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III will request a waiver from President Joe Biden to make the COVID-19 vaccine mandatory for service members, Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby said. 
The COVID-19 vaccine will be mandatory for service members by mid-September, Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III said in a message to the force.
Most of the more than 3,500 men who received the Medal of Honor earned it for actions taken during a conflict. Navy Rear Adm. Claud A. Jones is one of the few who received it for his heroics during a mysterious natural disaster.
Task Force Eagle at Fort Lee, Va., is supporting the mission of relocating up to 3,500 Afghan special immigrant applicants in support of the State Department and as directed by the Defense Department.
Soldiers assigned to the 25th Infantry Division Artillery Brigade ran, swam, climbed, crawled, jumped, paddled and otherwise maneuvered through a 36-hour "This Is My Squad" competition at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii.
Palauan President Surangel Whipps Jr. met with Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III at the Pentagon to discuss ways to strengthen the ties between the two nations to provide for a secure and free Indo-Pacific.