Japan's State Minister of Defense Visits U.S. Cyber Command

Aug. 12, 2021 | BY U.S. Cyber Command Public Affairs

Yasuhide Nakayama, Japan's state minister of defense, visited U.S. Cyber Command at Ft. Meade, Maryland on Monday to meet with senior leaders.

Minister Nakayama met with Army Gen. Paul M. Nakasone, Cybercom commander. They discussed strategic security challenges in cyberspace and bilateral cooperation between the U.S. and Japan. Nakasone also briefed Nakayama on the roles, missions and capabilities of Cybercom.

A U.S. Army general walks next to a Japanese government leader, both men wearing face masks.
Cyber Partnership
U.S. Army Gen. Paul M. Nakasone, U.S. Cyber Command commander and National Security Agency director, walks with Yasuhide Nakayama, Japan's state minister of defense, at Fort Meade, Md., Aug. 9, 2021.
Photo By: Josef Cole, DOD
VIRIN: 210809-D-LA132-0044

"I was honored to welcome Minister Nakayama to U.S. Cyber Command. Our dialogue focused on common cybersecurity interests, further strengthening our alliance," said Nakasone. "The relationship with key strategic partners like Japan is critical in ensuring peace and stability across the Indo-Pacific region and in cyberspace.''

The U.S.-Japan alliance has never been more resolute and resilient and is the cornerstone of peace and security in a free and open Indo-Pacific.

A man in a military uniform and a man in a suit speak while sitting at a conference table.
Leader Discussion
U.S. Army Gen. Paul M. Nakasone, U.S. Cyber Command commander and National Security Agency director, meets Yasuhide Nakayama, Japan's state minister of defense, at Fort Meade, Md., Aug. 9, 2021.
Photo By: Josef Cole, DOD
VIRIN: 210809-D-LA132-090

''Under the digital transformation of the whole society, cybersecurity is an ever-more important challenge for the nation and the armed forces,'' said Nakayama. ''The discussion with Gen. Nakasone was a timely and constructive opportunity to reaffirm the core role our alliance continues to play in overcoming that shared challenge and to explore concrete steps to strengthen our cybersecurity collaboration further. Gen. Nakasone and I are opening a new chapter in our joint efforts in cyberspace.''

