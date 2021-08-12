News   Defense News

DOD Deploys Forces to Protect Kabul Embassy Drawdown

Aug. 12, 2021 | BY Jim Garamone , DOD News

U.S. forces will deploy to Afghanistan and other sites in U.S. Central Command to ensure safety of American embassy personnel and to facilitate the departure of Afghans under the special immigrant visa program, Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby said today.

President Joe Biden ordered the reduction of the staff in the U.S. embassy in Kabul. DOD personnel will deploy to ensure their safety.

"We believe that this is the prudent thing to do given the rapidly deteriorating security situation in and around Kabul," Kirby said. The Taliban has advanced around the nation.

The first movement is of three infantry battalions — two Marine Corps, one U.S. Army — to Hamid Karzai International Airport. This will occur within the next three days, Kirby said. 

"The next movement will consist of a joint U.S. Army/Air Force support element of around 1,000 personnel to facilitate the processing of SIV [special immigrant visa] applicants," the press secretary said. These personnel will arrive in Qatar in the next few days. Some may deploy to Afghanistan or to other areas where the Afghans will be processed. 

Man speaks to reporters during press conference.
Man speaks to reporters during press conference.
Press Briefing
Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby holds a press briefing, at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., Aug. 12, 2021.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Air Force Staff Sgt. Brittany A. Chase, DOD
VIRIN: 210812-D-BM568-1054

The third movement is to deploy one infantry brigade combat team out of Fort Bragg, North Carolina, to Kuwait. They will be a quick reaction force for security in Kabul if needed. "We anticipate those forces will reach Kuwait sometime within the next week," Kirby said.

Overall, this involves roughly 8,000 U.S. service members. As in all cases, U.S. service members have the right to self-defense if attacked. The troops will be under the command of Navy Rear Adm. Pete Vasely, the commander of U.S. Forces Afghanistan — Forward in Kabul.

Kirby said officials anticipate the increased need for U.S. airlift and, "and the secretary has already had conversations with the chairman and with Transportation Command about these potential needs so we do fully expect that there'll be additional military airlift required."

The press secretary said the idea is still to complete the drawdown in Afghanistan by the end of the month. 

Related Transcript: Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby Holds a Press Briefing on Afghanistan
