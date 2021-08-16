News   Defense News

President Details Role of U.S. Forces in Afghanistan

Aug. 16, 2021 | BY David Vergun , DOD News

President Joe Biden today addressed the fall of Afghanistan to the Taliban and the actions U.S. troops are now taking to facilitate the departure of allies and Afghan partners. He spoke from the White House.

Biden said he authorized 6,000 U.S. troops to deploy to Afghanistan to assist in the evacuation.

A man standing at a lectern speaks
A man standing at a lectern speaks
President Joe Biden
President Joe Biden speaks from the White House, Aug. 16, 2021.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: DOD Video Still
VIRIN: 210816-O-D0439-001C

Troops are working to secure the Hamid Karzai International Airport to enable their safe departure, he said.

"Over the coming days we intend to transport out thousands of American citizens who have been living and working in Afghanistan, while also continuing to support the safe departure of civilian personnel of our allies who are still serving in Afghanistan," he said.

Within the coming days, the U.S. military will assist with moving special immigrant visa-eligible Afghans and their families out of Afghanistan, he said, adding that there are others who will be eligible for movement out of the country as well.

An image of the White House is shown.
An image of the White House is shown.
White House
The White House
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Courtesy of the White House
VIRIN: 210802-O-D0439-001C

"American troops are performing this mission as professionally and effectively as they always do. But it is not without risks. As we carry out this departure, we have made it clear to the Taliban that if they attack our personnel or disrupt our operation, the U.S. response will be swift and forceful. We will defend our people with devastating force if necessary," he said.

"I cannot and will not ask our troops to fight on endlessly in another country's civil war, taking casualties, suffering life-shattering injuries, leaving families broken by grief and loss. This is not in our national security interest and it is not what the American people want," he said, explaining the rationale for departure.

Related News: Taliban Take Kabul, U.S. Troops Arrive to Facilitate Departures
Afghanistan president Biden

Explore

Afghanistan has fallen to the Taliban, and U.S. troops now in the country are working to secure Hamid Karzai International Airport to enable the safe departure of U.S., allied and Afghan partners from the country.
Army Sgt. James P. Connor was injured several times during World War II's Operation Anvil/Dragoon, but instead of seeking medical attention he stepped up and inspired his troops to push forward and complete the mission.
U.S. Forces Afghanistan-Forward continue to provide security in Kabul, Afghanistan, at Hamid Karzai International Airport and at the U.S. Embassy, Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby said.
A big priority for the Missile Defense Agency is making life easier for the operators of the complex systems used to protect the U.S. from missile threats, the director of the MDA said. Artificial intelligence can help make their job easier, he said — and put their attention on things that matter.
U.S. forces will deploy to Afghanistan and other sites in U.S. Central Command to ensure safety of American embassy personnel and facilitate the departure of Afghans under the special immigrant visa program, Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby said.
The U.S. is now navigating through uncharted waters with the possibility of strategic deterrence failing under rapidly growing threats from China and Russia, the commander of U.S. Strategic Command said.
Army Gen. Paul M. Nakasone, U.S. Cybercom commander, and Japan's state minister of defense discussed strategic security challenges in cyberspace and bilateral cooperation between the U.S. and Japan during a meeting at U.S. Cybercom.
U.S. officials are monitoring the security situation in Afghanistan and remain focused on supporting the country's forces as well as completing the drawdown in a safe and orderly way, Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby said.
Navy divers recently double dipped — first testing the waters in Virginia Beach, Va., then later taking a deeper dive in Panama City Beach, Fla., during predeployment training for all diving and salvage operations.
Detection of missile threats on a global scale is perhaps the number one capability needed by the Defense Department because if a missile cannot be identified, it can't be destroyed, the vice chairman of the joint chiefs of staff said.